These days, you needn’t be anywhere near a gym to wear your favorite workout clothes. ICYMI, tennis dresses were the look du jour over the summer, while every nearly influencer paired athletic shorts with polished blouses. And now, with fall in full swing, there’s another sporty staple infiltrating the scene — enter track pants. Thanks to the new iterations from cult-favorite labels (Loewe and Wales Bonner included), the relaxed bottoms are shaping up to be one of the season’s biggest trends.

Olivia Wayman, a stylist and creative consultant based in London, feels the emerging look stems from the industry’s appreciation for comfort, especially during the chilly months. “We saw slippers and robes from The Row, and so a rise of track pants seems practically inevitable for a season where all you want to be is cozy,” she tells TZR. Yes, fashion folks are swapping denim in favor of the slouchy bottoms, proving the silhouette’s versatility and endless styling potential.

Wayman, for instance, enjoys contrasting the athletic pants with a chic oversized coat and a pair of simple flats. “I’d wear this for a day of running errands where I want to be comfy but still look put together,” she says about the outfit formula. Meanwhile, stylist Coco Schiffer offers another idea: Experiment with a vibrant bottom, like a red track pant with a white stripe on the side. “Then you can have your basics on top,” she explains. “It’s super tailored but super cozy.”

Scroll ahead to find more of-the-moment ways to style your track pants this fall.

A Full Lewk

Fully embrace the trend by wearing your bottoms with a coordinating track jacket. Here, content creator Pernille Teisbaek went that route, donning her Loewe pants with a similar-looking topper. She leaned into a tonal outfit by finishing off with sneakers and a carryall in various brown shades. This is suitable for a stroll around the park or a casual lunch outing, depending on how you decide to style it.

Print Play

An animal print piece, like a zebra top, has the potential to take any outfit from zero to 100. So, if you’re looking for a blouse to elevate your track pants, this style is just the thing. Take it a step further by opting for shiny shoes, such as a metallic gold pump or ballet flats.

Earn Your Stripes

Sometimes, the best looks don’t make total sense. Such is the case with this striped ruffled blouse and red track pants combo. No, it’s not what most would wear with the athletic silhouette, but that’s what makes it feel unexpectedly cool. Add a girly vibe to the ensemble by way of black Mary Jane flats.

Weekend Ready

A cream sweater vest and jeans duo is probably a weekend go-to in the fall. But why not switch things up and instead team your knit with the gym-approved bottoms? It reads fresh and, of course, fashion girl-approved. Keep the comfy vibes going with a pair of cool kicks.

Bundle Up, Baby

Sorry to be the one to say it, but winter will be here before you know it. Gear up for the upcoming season by test driving some ways to wear your furry jacket. Track pants, for instance, offset the luxe outerwear — especially if you go with a look in, say, fiery red. Tie everything together with fun accessories, like buckle-adorned heels and a distressed leather bag.