Jennifer Lawrence Just Approved The Clogs Renaissance

If you keep tabs on the street styles of various celebrity New Yorkers, you know there’s one trusty outfit formula that never steers them wrong: a button-down and trousers. This summer alone, Katie Holmes, Jennifer Lawrence, Emily Ratajkowski, and Blake Lively have all styled the foolproof co-ord while out in NYC. Lawrence, for one, loves to pair this celeb-approved duo with statement shoes. On August 12, less than 24 hours after the fashion muse matched a burgundy The Row top to her suede slippers, Lawrence stepped out in cobalt blue clogs which brightened up her all-black button-down and trousers look.

Just a few days before her 34th birthday, Lawrence was snapped by the paparazzi outside her West Village apartment in the aforementioned moody numbers. For starters, the Hunger Games star maintained a low-profile in a black linen button-down, complete with relaxed rolled-up sleeves. Her casual topper looked surprisingly luxe alongside her black loose-fitting joggers in an of-the-moment wide-leg silhouette. Then, Lawrence broke up the one-color theme with cobalt blue clogs from Germany-based affordable footwear brand, Haflinger — one of her go-to slip-ons for off-duty outings. With Lawrence’s stamp of approval, these mules could take over UGGs’ ranking on the cozy shoe scale.

From there, she opted for another classic Lawrence staple: The Row’s Margaux 17 tote duffle in tan — a classy carry-all she first sported in March 2023. Her laidback look wouldn’t be complete without a few posh accessories, including her favorite Phoebe Philo sunglasses and a slim black headband presumably from red carpet-ready label, Jennifer Behr. Even though J.Law usually reserves her chic headbands for various A-list affairs (like the Dior Cruise 2025 show, her No Hard Feelings press tour last year, and even the 2013 Met Gala), Lawrence’s latest ‘fit proves they can work for more easygoing ensembles, too. Studded drop earrings and her eye-catching wedding ring rounded out her OOTD.

Diamond / BACKGRID

As the Leo Sun preps to ring in year 34, she’ll most likely deliver more cool-girl combos in the coming days — maybe even hours. So, be sure to keep an eye out. In the meantime, channel the (almost) birthday girl’s street style set via the curated edit below. Extra points if you add her clogs to your summer-to-fall transitional rotation.