Ever since Friends premiered in 1994, Jennifer Aniston has been a constant source of outfit inspo — especially for fashion girls looking to embrace ‘90s/Y2K nostalgia. Both in real time and decades after the show debuted, viewers have copied her character’s slip dresses, monochrome attire, cozy cardigans, leather jackets, and fitted baby tees (to name a few staples). This season, another Rachel Green essential is dominating the street style scene: The long-sleeve-under-short-sleeve look. This layered formula has even received A-list approval. Most recently, on Jan. 16, Jennifer Lawrence channeled her inner Rachel in a gray T-shirt overtop a plain long-sleeve shirt. And now that JLaw’s a fan, it’s only a matter of time before more celebs follow suit.

While en route to a park in L.A. with her son, Cy, the pregnant star was snapped by the paparazzi in her latest off-duty outfit. Lawrence started her layered look with a long-sleeve shirt in a stark white shade. Then, she layered a fitted graphic tee atop her growing baby bump. On the bottom, she upped the Y2K vibes with black Adidas track pants adorned with red stripes on either side. During Lawrence’s current maternity era, these laidback joggers have become one of her go-tos on the street style front. From there, the Oscar winner slipped on her favorite Loewe loafers in a brushed suede finish. Surprisingly, she left her carry-all at home. The No Hard Feelings star opted for minimal jewelry, including an earring cuff and statement rings, all in gold.

Stoianov / BACKGRID

According to a 2018 lie detector test with Vanity Fair, Lawrence has watched Friends. (Btw, she believes Ross and Rachel were really on a break.) So, there’s a chance Aniston’s role was the blueprint for Lawrence’s casual co-ord. Throughout the show’s 10-season run, Aniston layered short sleeves over long sleeves numerous times. In Season 3, Episode 9, Rachel paired a black long-sleeve with an emerald green baby tee during a not-so-friendly game of football (IYKYK). Much like Lawrence, she styled the duo with baggy sweatpants, plus a baseball cap, and chunky white sneakers. Fast-forward to the final season: Season 10, Episode 15, when Aniston’s character wore a Cookie Monster T-shirt over an army green long-sleeve.

(+) NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images (+) NBC/Still INFO 1/2

Now that Lawrence has endorsed this Rachel-coded combo, don’t be surprised if your favorite fashion muse jumps on the bandwagon. While you await the next long-sleeve-under-short-sleeve look, channel Lawrence’s take via the curated edit below.