If there is one thing I’m not, it’s a fashion minimalist. For me, personal style is a form of self-expression and you’re meant to have fun with it, so why not go all out sometimes? My favorite way to elevate a look, you ask? Accessorize, accessorize, accessorize. Whether it’s layered necklaces, a unique ring stack, a funky hat, or my favorite of all, a colorful statement bag, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with being extra. Because purses come in so many shapes and forms, going the fun route allows lots of room to tailor your bags to different occasions and aspects of your personality. The best picks build on that oomph factor, whether you’re sticking to a color scheme, trying to create a contrast, or want a bit of sparkle.
Not sure where to look for the most fashionable options? As your resident bag lover, I’m here to help. I’ve rounded up 10 colorful statement bags that serve as the perfect summer accessories. If you’re into patterns, the Small Lady Dior My ABCDior Bag is right up your alley. Love shimmer and shine? You won’t regret the Fendi Baguette as a new addition to your wardrobe. For the tote girlies, don’t worry, there are tons of multi-toned and patterned options to go around, too.
Keep reading for all of the fun handbags that are in my cart as we speak.