If there is one thing I’m not, it’s a fashion minimalist. For me, personal style is a form of self-expression and you’re meant to have fun with it, so why not go all out sometimes? My favorite way to elevate a look, you ask? Accessorize, accessorize, accessorize. Whether it’s layered necklaces, a unique ring stack, a funky hat, or my favorite of all, a colorful statement bag, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with being extra. Because purses come in so many shapes and forms, going the fun route allows lots of room to tailor your bags to different occasions and aspects of your personality. The best picks build on that oomph factor, whether you’re sticking to a color scheme, trying to create a contrast, or want a bit of sparkle.

Not sure where to look for the most fashionable options? As your resident bag lover, I’m here to help. I’ve rounded up 10 colorful statement bags that serve as the perfect summer accessories. If you’re into patterns, the Small Lady Dior My ABCDior Bag is right up your alley. Love shimmer and shine? You won’t regret the Fendi Baguette as a new addition to your wardrobe. For the tote girlies, don’t worry, there are tons of multi-toned and patterned options to go around, too.

Keep reading for all of the fun handbags that are in my cart as we speak.

Prada Embroidered Jacquard Fabric Mini Bag $2,700 See On Saks Fifth Avenue Patterns can be scary, so if you’re nervous about incorporating them into your wardrobe, opt for a simple colorway. This orange and white printed purse by Prada is a good start. You can play it safe by matching your outfit to the exact shades or go bold by pairing it with a hue like pink or cobalt blue.

Polo Ralph Lauren Small Shoulder Bag $498 See On Revolve This green and blue gradient shoulder bag gives all the beachy vibes. I can just imagine myself carrying it while grabbing lunch by the ocean.

Gucci Medium Leather-Trimmed Embroidered Striped Raffia Tote $2,390 See On Net-A-Porter Who doesn’t love a good catch-all tote? This striped Gucci number makes the perfect beach bag or can serve as a great carry-on for a tropical getaway.

Fendi Baguette $5,000 See On Fendi I don’t know about you, but I love all things sparkly year-round. This magenta sequined Fendi Baguette would make the cutest summer wedding guest purse for a black-tie dress code.

Dior Small Lady Dior My ABCDior Bag $6,200 See On Dior This one is for my astrology lovers. This Small Lady Dior My ABCDior Bag features all the zodiac signs printed on the sides of the purse. Plus, it’s such a conversation starter as you’ll have tons of people wanting to take a closer look at this masterpiece.

Ola Berg Carlita Carnivale Clutch $95 See On Revolve Finding a cute clutch can be a hard task, but this Ola Berg Carnivale bag hits all the marks. The combination of the shiny gold detailing, fun clasp, and rainbow tassels are sure to upgrade any outfit for all occasions. You’ll get tons of wear out of this purse whether you’re having a night out, headed to a wedding, or going to dinner while on a tropical vacay in the Caribbean.

Macduggal Ombre Medium Leather Hobo $458 See On Macduggal If you love a good rooftop sunset, this Macduggal ombre hobo bag definitely fits your vibe. You’ll be able to match the sky and your Aperol Spritz

Cult Gaia Eos Beaded Marbled Acrylic Clutch $348 See On Cult Gaia For a summer bride, allow this Cult Gaia marbled clutch to be your something blue. The stunning shade and pearlescent finish would look breathtaking with a crisp white outfit for your bridal shower or rehearsal dinner.

Staud Tommy Beaded Bag Swimmers $295 See On Staud Staud is known for their super unique collection of beaded bags, but this one definitely takes the cake. Nothing screams summer more than a purse that depicts a lovely day swimming in the ocean.