Collar Necklaces Dominated The Oscars Red Carpet & We Don’t Hate It
Taking notes for wedding season.
When it comes to the red carpet fashion, gowns tend to get all the glory. But at the the 96th Annual Academy Awards, many attendees are leaning on a sparkly statement collar necklaces as the main event of their look — or at least an addition that takes their outfit to the next level. And, wow, does it seem to be a move that pays off.
Exhibit A: Anatomy of a Fall star Sandra Hüller, whose simple yet striking Cartier design is special enough to hold its own against the actor’s dramatic, jutting-shoulder Schiaparelli dress. Meanwhile, Emma Stone, nominated for her performance in Poor Things, picked a stunner that delicately sits above her collar bones, complete with a yellow sapphire accent stone — the perfect burst of contrasting color against her aqua Louis Vuitton style. America Ferrera, a vision in a hot pink custom Atelier Versace silhouette (no doubt an homage to her role in Barbie), went for a light-catching diamond and ruby Pomellato piece. And Eva Longoria complemented her off-the-shoulder Tamara Ralph number with a Bucherer Fine Jewelry creation, which elegantly wraps around her neck as if it was made just for her.
Get a close-up at these bold pieces and similar styles from this evening below.
Emma Stone
Just a hint of yellow played so beautifully against the minty shade of Stone’s look.
Emily Blunt
Blunt accentuated her Tiffany & Co. collar with a tiered necklace from the same label just below it.
Sandra Hüller
It’s no easy feat to find jewelry that works with a gown that sticks out half a foot on each side, but Hüller pulled it off with the help of Cartier.
America Ferrera
To play up the shimmer factor of her gown, Ferrera went for high-shine Pomellato jewels.
Greta Gerwig
Reminiscent of a feather pattern, the Barbie director’s pick feels simultaneously polished and a little punk.
Jennifer Lawrence
Lawrence’s streamlined and striking choice added just enough oomph to her polka dot Dior look.
Charlize Theron
We can’t think of a more ideal accent to Theron’s draped Dior Haute Couture down than her choker and collar combination from Boucheron.
Eva Longoria
The open necklace of Longoria’s long black dress really allowed space for her Bucherer Fine Jewelry necklace to stand out.
Gabrielle Union
Although Union’s Tiffany & Co. jewels weren’t specially made for her Carolina Herrera dress, they were the perfect match.
Brittney Snow
Mega chain links and deep purple stones set Stone’s Pomellato collar apart.