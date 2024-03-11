When it comes to the red carpet fashion, gowns tend to get all the glory. But at the the 96th Annual Academy Awards, many attendees are leaning on a sparkly statement collar necklaces as the main event of their look — or at least an addition that takes their outfit to the next level. And, wow, does it seem to be a move that pays off.

Exhibit A: Anatomy of a Fall star Sandra Hüller, whose simple yet striking Cartier design is special enough to hold its own against the actor’s dramatic, jutting-shoulder Schiaparelli dress. Meanwhile, Emma Stone, nominated for her performance in Poor Things, picked a stunner that delicately sits above her collar bones, complete with a yellow sapphire accent stone — the perfect burst of contrasting color against her aqua Louis Vuitton style. America Ferrera, a vision in a hot pink custom Atelier Versace silhouette (no doubt an homage to her role in Barbie), went for a light-catching diamond and ruby Pomellato piece. And Eva Longoria complemented her off-the-shoulder Tamara Ralph number with a Bucherer Fine Jewelry creation, which elegantly wraps around her neck as if it was made just for her.

Get a close-up at these bold pieces and similar styles from this evening below.

Emma Stone

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Just a hint of yellow played so beautifully against the minty shade of Stone’s look.

Emily Blunt

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Blunt accentuated her Tiffany & Co. collar with a tiered necklace from the same label just below it.

Sandra Hüller

Variety/Getty Images

It’s no easy feat to find jewelry that works with a gown that sticks out half a foot on each side, but Hüller pulled it off with the help of Cartier.

America Ferrera

Variety/Getty Images

To play up the shimmer factor of her gown, Ferrera went for high-shine Pomellato jewels.

Greta Gerwig

DAVID SWANSON/AFP/Getty Images

Reminiscent of a feather pattern, the Barbie director’s pick feels simultaneously polished and a little punk.

Jennifer Lawrence

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Lawrence’s streamlined and striking choice added just enough oomph to her polka dot Dior look.

Charlize Theron

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

We can’t think of a more ideal accent to Theron’s draped Dior Haute Couture down than her choker and collar combination from Boucheron.

Eva Longoria

WWD/Getty Images

The open necklace of Longoria’s long black dress really allowed space for her Bucherer Fine Jewelry necklace to stand out.

Gabrielle Union

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Although Union’s Tiffany & Co. jewels weren’t specially made for her Carolina Herrera dress, they were the perfect match.

Brittney Snow

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Mega chain links and deep purple stones set Stone’s Pomellato collar apart.