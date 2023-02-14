All the style-loving celebrities are currently congregated in the Big Apple for NYFW, but soon everyone will take the next flight out to Europe as the runway shows go from London to Milan to Paris. There seems to be one star who is already ahead of the pack here: Zendaya, as she’s currently in Rome for work. Should her schedule allow, the actor will likely pop up at a show or two this season as she’s a Fashion Month regular. We’re hoping she shows up to Loewe or Valentino — two labels she wears often on the red carpet and in her street style. In fact, Zendaya’s outfit on Feb. 13, which consisted of a gray coat and black tote bag were from the aforementioned labels, respectively.

The actor was spotted in the pieces while leaving the Eden Hotel in Rome — she was in town to film a new Bvlgari ad (she’s currently their ambassador). Post shoot, Zendaya went through the hotel’s backdoor in her low-key (but fabulous) designer outfit while trying to remain incognito. However, judging by the paparazzi photos, Zendaya’s fans were already eagerly waiting outside to say hello to the star. The actor graciously took time for photos with her fans before getting into her car. In the process, everyone had the chance to dissect her full look, which included a long wool coat from Loewe and a studded Nappa bag from Valentino.

Zendaya’s large carry-all verified that the big bag trend is going strong this year, as the Spring/Summer 2023 runways predicted this style will replace mini bags. (Ferragamo, Marni, and Peter Do all sent their own version of big purses down their spring ‘23 catwalks.) Since the star likely had a busy day of shoots and events, her sleek and chic oversized purse was the perfect accessory. Upon a closer look, you can see that the tote is crafted from buttery leather and is finished with a single maxi stud at the front, a Valentino design signature.

If you’re eager to ditch the tiny purses in favor of a more roomy and practical bag, shop Zendaya’s exact purse — and gray wool coat — ahead. We know her designer pieces are an investment, so if you’re already close to maxing out your shopping budget for the month, look for similar alternatives from the likes of Banana Republic and Strathberry. Then finish off your look with a pair of Birkenstock black clogs similar to Zendaya’s.