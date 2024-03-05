Katie Holmes may still be associated with her portrayal of spunky girl next door Joey Potter in the late ‘90s series Dawson’s Creek, but her career extends far beyond the film and television world. The actor made her Broadway debut in 2008, starring in Arthur Miller's All My Sons. Since first hitting the stage, the renowned actor has taken on two more theater gigs, the latest being Roundabout Theatre Company’s Off-Broadway production of The Wanderers, which opened last February 2023. It makes sense, then, that the New Yorker was one of the Broadway stars in attendance at the organization’s 2024 gala on March 4. Holmes put her own spin on minimalism for the annual event, donning a sleek black column dress with playful accents.

Styled by Brie Welch, Holmes arrived at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Midtown Manhattan wearing a black sleeveless column gown, which hit right around her ankles. While the number was sophisticated and pared-back, she had some fun with her footwear, opting for Magda Butrym’s Floral-Appliqué Satin Peep-Toe Pumps (an of-the-moment style that’s destined to win over fashion girls this spring). From there, Holmes jazzed up her neutral number with lavish jewelry from Ara Vartanian, including the label’s Biela earrings, Pulsar ring, and a diamond bracelet. Last but not least, her signature silver nose ring added just the right amount of edge to the luxe red carpet ensemble.

Marleen Moise/WireImage/Getty Images

At this year’s ceremony, which honored director Kenny Leon with the Jason Robards Award, Holmes was joined by other industry fixtures, including Rose Byrne and Vanessa Williams. Byrne wore a glamorous sparkly see-through gown, while Williams went with a polished plaid wool dress. Not to mention, actor and singer Ariana DeBose gave a phenomenal performance during the event.

(+) Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Marleen Moise/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Even if you aren’t hitting up any Broadway soirées anytime soon, you can still recreate Holmes’ latest look for a swanky evening out with the styles ahead.