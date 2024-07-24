Hats of all types have been a major part of the fashion discourse in 2024. Earlier this year, one-of-a-kind vintage-inspired silhouettes — such as pillbox and cloche styles — were out in full force, flooding the sidewalks during fashion month. And now, with summer underway, the burgeoning trends are primed for warm, balmy days. “Sun protection will always be a priority of ours,” says Janessa Leone founder of her namesake label, adding that a hat is a necessity for a summer capsule wardrobe.

“A wide-brim silhouette like our Tinsley elevates its UPF 50+ sun-shielding qualities to add some sophistication to a standard sun hat,” Leone continues. After all, who couldn’t use a little extra coverage from the intense UV rays? (Your dermatologist would agree.)

Functionality aside, this season’s buzziest styles also touch on overarching themes currently happening in the pop culture space. Yes, Western-inspired hats are still trending thanks to none other than Beyoncé, who made the aesthetic go viral after the release of her country album, Act II: Cowboy Carter. “Continuing throughout high summer and beyond, if you’ve not hopped on the trend yet, it’s time to do so!” says Ailsa Roe, Lack Of Color’s head of product and design. To pull off the cowgirl look, she suggests trying the brand’s The Desert Rose silhouette. “It’s easy to wear and perfect to style back with summer whites, light shades, and pops of color.”

What other trends should you know about before the season ends? Ahead, experts share seven popular silhouettes.

Straw Styles

Simon Porte Jacquemus may be responsible for kickstarting the larger-than-life straw hat look, but under-the-radar labels like Pardo are helping keep the trend alive — and feeling especially unique. “In the last couple of years, with the emergence of hat designers offering a new point of view on this classic accessory, people started using them as pieces of art to wear and to show,” designer Sol Pardo tells TZR about the oversized option. The brand, for instance, has jazzed up the beachy style with distinct details like frayed edges, cowrie shells, and colorful stitching. But if a super floppy topper doesn’t resonate with your style, go for a pared-back straw bucket hat.

Bright Colors

Roe encourages accessorizing with vibrant, look-at-me hats this season. “From relaxed weekend coffees to outdoor soirées, summer is the perfect time to pair your outfit (and swimwear) with a confident color.” She says the label’s vivid yellow Sunshine Rancher style, for one, is sure to brighten your look and your day. You can also lean into other rich, bold shades like citrus orange, hot pink, or deep turquoise.

Baseball Hats

“Fashion’s return to prep has us all wearing baseball hats again,” says Marissa Galante Frank, Bloomingdale’s fashion director. “Tenniscore and the rise of racket sports have made the style a go-to hat for balancing fashion and function.” According to the industry insider, canvas and denim are great materials that you can wear not only in the summer but all year long.

Crochet Skull Caps

Have you worn your colorful crochet bucket hat ad nauseam? If so, turn your attention to a skull cap style, an emerging trend that’s been a bit of a slow burn. “It's hard to believe, but a few years ago, it was almost impossible to find these hats, except in vintage stores,” notes Pardo. Recently, however, she’s been noticing the look pop up left and right, solidifying its status as an up-and-coming style to know about.

Western-Inspired Silhouettes

Leone echoes Roe, mentioning cowboy-looking styles as an omnipresent trend this summer. However, she says the style is actually considered timeless, having been around for centuries. “The western fedora is a classic shape in the hat space and a staple accessory,” the designer notes. Should you reside in a city, give the piece a cool downtown feel with denim Bermuda shorts and sporty sneakers.

Canvas Fabrics

It’s not just canvas totes garnering buzz this summer — hats in the material are having a moment, too. “Fabric buckets are perfect to roll and slip into your bag for those weekend getaways to golden shores or city breaks,” says Roe. And Lack Of Color isn’t the only label churning out the casual look — luxury designers like Loewe and Jacquemus have released their own unique canvas iterations as of late.

Wide-Brim Looks

Take in from Leone: a wide-brim hat belongs in everyone’s summer rotation. “They take a look from ordinary to chic instantly,” the designer explains. Her favorite style at the moment? The label’s Waverly hat. “A wire-infused, raffia straw style like this gives you that sophistication, malleability, and packability all in one.” And, of course, it doesn’t hurt that the silhouette helps protect your skin from the sun.