With summer just around the corner, there’s no denying we’re in the thick of little white dress season — and the celebrity set is completely on board. Within the last week alone, Anya Taylor-Joy styled a micro-mini LWD while promoting Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Selena Gomez arrived at the Cannes Film Festival in a knit ivory mini from Self-Portrait, and on May 21, Kerry Washington lit up a red carpet soirée in a voluminous little white dress courtesy of Christopher John Rogers. All this to say? It’s time to pull out your trusty LWD from storage (if you haven’t already).

At the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills, Washington attended a special screening of Ezra to support her former Scandal costar, Tony Goldwyn, who directed and starred in the new film. Before posing with her longtime friend, Washington got a few solo shots to show off her elegant Christopher John Rogers Pre-Fall 2024 selection. The Scandal star’s stunning LWD featured a plunging neckline connected to a sleek buttoned corset, alongside an ultra-voluminous skirt that deserves its own moment of appreciation. Her midi-length skirt started with contrasting tiered ruffles at the waist and continued onto a separate A-line layer complete with a billowing petticoat underneath. From there, the A-lister accessorized with classic Washington staples, including brown Jimmy Choo pumps and wide diamond hoop earrings from celeb-approved jewelry label, Aurate (Meghan Markle is also a fan). For her mini Instagram photoshoot, Washington carried a silver Brandon Blackwood clutch, which she later ditched to walk the red carpet.

Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images Entertainment

Unfortunately, fashion enthusiasts (or future brides) can’t get their hands on Washington’s exact Christopher John Rogers creation just yet — pre-fall collections typically drop between May and July. However, you can still channel her look in the meantime. Shop the curated edit below for a Washington-inspired ensemble. And keep an eye out for her Christopher John Rogers dress in the coming weeks.