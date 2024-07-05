If you’d describe yourself as a globetrotter, you know investing in your luggage is just as important as researching your next destination. Other than suitcases that can sustain the wear and tear of traveling, you need a personal bag that can hold all your essentials without sacrificing any style points. As the rush of vacation season quickly approaches, now’s the time to source the travel experts (a.k.a. the celebrity set) to upgrade your gear — specifically, your tote bag options.

Since a roomy bag is the one necessity that won’t leave your side during a travel day, you need a piece you can rely on for size, functionality, and of course, aesthetics. Elle Fanning’s Bottega Veneta Large Hop Shoulder Bag, for instance, checked off all of these boxes (and more) as she traveled from L.A. to the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. For a work-free summer vacay, you might require a tote that can double as a beach bag. If so, take style cues from Sydney Sweeney who carried a multicolor woven tote courtesy of Miu Miu. Her multi-purpose carry-all could hold everything from her passport to her swim towel. While a Mary Poppins-esque bag is a must for longer trips, sometimes a weekend getaway only calls for something like Julia Fox’s edgy leather shoulder bag from Chopova Lewena. Her charm-embellished sack served as a two-for-one as it’s both airport and date night-ready.

Whether you’re booking a flight abroad or a laidback weekend road trip, treat yourself to a new celeb-approved travel bag from the curated edit below. If there’s anyone you can trust to pick out a top-notch tote, it’s the jet-setters below.

Elle Fanning

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

Before walking the red carpet at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, Fanning was snapped by paparazzi in the Nice Airport. Her airport ‘fit was unsurprisingly polished as she styled a baby blue suit set from Bottega Veneta. Atop her mint green Away carry-on sat the atelier’s Large Hop Shoulder Bag in white, which contrasted her summery color palette nicely. The satchel’s most notable qualities have to be its extra-wide magnetic closure, the intrecciato leather, and the shoulder strap.

Sydney Sweeney

VEGAN / BACKGRID

On April 26, after a vacation to Hawaii with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, Sydney Sweeney returned to LAX looking sun-kissed and glowy. She paired her striped navy tracksuit from Celine with a spacious woven tote from Miu Miu with the atelier’s signature emblem on the front. While there’s no closure at the top of the bag, there is a zipper pocket inside for storing your must-haves.

Angelina Jolie

BACKGRID

If you keep tabs on Jolie’s latest looks, you know her enviable wardrobe is packed with Saint Laurent staples. From versatile basics to totes and everything in between, you can always count on the Maleficent star to influence your big purchases. Take her most recent YSL-clad OOTD, for example. On June 24, just a few hours after winning her first Tony Award, Jolie was spotted at JFK Airport in a cream trench coat, calf-length black boots, and Saint Laurent’s Icare Bag in raffia. The bottomless silhouette features a partially mesh center and an easy-to-use chain closure underneath the handles.

Margot Robbie

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Between running her production company, Lucky Chap, attending A-list affairs, and filming new projects, there’s no doubt Robbie is having one of her busiest years so far. Her jam-packed schedule likely helped streamline her travel style and essentials. While en route to the airport on the morning of June 8, the Babylon star chose a classic tan suit by Camilla And Marc (which is shockingly still available to shop), beside the black Medium Gemelli bag from Bottega Veneta. Her purse elevated the rest of her off-duty accents thanks to its half-moon silhouette, the buttery leather, and the tubular detachable handle.

Kirsten Dunst

Stephen Crawshaw / BACKGRID

Gucci and Dunst are a match made in fashion heaven. This year alone, the Spiderman star has styled pieces from the iconic brand for the 2024 Academy Awards, the cover of Flaunt Magazine, and most recently, the premiere of Kinds of Kindness at Cannes. All this to say? It comes as no surprise that the Gucci Ophidia Medium Tote is her go-to travel bag. While on her way to Cannes, she hinted at her upcoming Gucci get-up with the monogrammed leather tote which looked oh-so stealthy alongside her brown loafers from — you guessed it — Gucci.

Zendaya

BACKGRID

Less than 12 hours after she graced the 2024 Met Gala carpet in not one, but two archival ensembles, Zendaya was already on a flight back home. And unsurprisingly, she delivered plenty of outfit inspo with her laidback look. Overtop her green leather trench coat and black sweatsuit peeped Loewe’s Medium Puzzle Fold Tote Bag which presumably held all her in-flight needs. On her other arm was the cream Low Key Bag from Louis Vuitton, however, that style is unsurprisingly sold out.

Kaia Gerber

BACKGRID

Given Gerber’s status as a brand ambassador for Celine (2024 marks her third year with the coveted title), it’s only natural that she often gravitates toward bags from the label’s expansive roster for her trips. At JFK Airport on April 3, Gerber’s baggage was photographed while she waited to board her flight. She coupled her The Row black coat and Asics Onitsuka sneakers with the Horizontal Cabas In Triomphe Canvas bag from Celine. With its gold hardware, adjustable strap, and snap button closure, this classic style is equal parts stylish and practical.

Heidi Klum

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

Another A-lister to make the Nice Airport their runway was Klum, who was all smiles ahead of the recent 77th Cannes Film Festival. The supermodel waves to photographers in an all-black look, complete with a satin slip dress, a matching leather jacket, statement clogs, and an over-the-shoulder leather tote. It appears to have a zipper closure and compact outer pockets which offer plenty of security for a long day of traveling.

Julia Fox

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

In true Fox form, she committed to her trademark edgy style even during a hectic day at LAX. The multi-hyphenate wasn’t afraid to make a statement in a “Sex Symbol” graphic sweatshirt, baggy sweatpants, and cozy sneakers. Her Chopova Lewena Leather Shoulder Bag was equally head-turning with its silver utilitarian embellishments, including a seahorse-shaped comb, a silver carabiner, and decorative buckles.