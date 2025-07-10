When it comes to online shopping, there’s an overabundance of options to sift there. In its Fitting Room series, TZR editors do the legwork for you by highlighting a brand or collection worth knowing, trying key pieces on a variety of body sizes and shapes.

In case you haven’t already heard, it’s the year of the novelty bag. The antithesis of the “quiet luxury” trend, designers’ latest quirky carryalls make the case for having fun with fashion. To wit, the Spring/Summer 2025 catwalks were awash with intriguing silhouettes, from Moschino’s bleach bag to Lacoste’s pleated miniskirt-shaped purses. And off the runways, contemporary brands have dabbled in the look, with one notable example being Cult Gaia, which launched its TikTok-famous vase clutch. A purveyor of whimsical fashion, FARM Rio followed suit, joining in on the trend with its new Flower Bag.

Available in ivory, black, and metallic gold, the Brazilian label’s novelty purse, priced at $298, boasts a small handle and removable crossbody strap, making it multi-functional. And according to team TZR, the statement bag couldn’t be easier to style. Three editors test-drove the bag around New York City and Los Angeles, wearing it alongside some summery new pieces from FARM Rio. Our editorial director, Angela Melero, for instance, elevated one of the brand’s colorful graphic tees with the shiny gold carryall, while deputy beauty editor Erin Lukas gave the black iteration a ladylike spin with a floral embroidered matching set. With summer weddings in full swing, the quirky-cute bag is the perfect plus-one to an upcoming ceremony.

Ahead, check out how each editor wore their FARM Rio Flower Bag, along with links to shop their full look.

Angela Melero, Editorial Director

“In LA, everyday summer style is pretty laid-back — also the scorching weather limits your options. However, I like to sneak little glam elements here and there, typically via my accessories. For this season, I’m happy to have Farm Rio’s new Flower Bag as it serves as the perfect statement piece for even the most casual of summer ensembles.

For a midday work lunch in West Hollywood, for example, I went for an easy all-neutral combo, ivory denim miniskirt and oversized white graphic tee. I accessorized with layered gold necklaces, chunky gladiator sandals from Dr. Marten, and classic aviators from Ray-Ban. The pièce de résistance was my marigold Flower Bag, which brought dimension and color to the look as well as a touch of formality. This will definitely be my MVP for summer as it’s an easy add-on for any type of outfit and occasion.”

Erin Lukas, Deputy Beauty Editor

“Given the high humidity levels in New York right now, even carrying a large handbag can feel like wearing an unnecessary layer. So micro bags are in heavy rotation in my summer wardrobe. The unique flower-shaped design of this bag immediately caught my eye — it’s a fun twist on a classic summer motif and feels special than the typical black bucket bag. I first took it for a spin on a weekend afternoon bopping around my favorite neighborhood vintage stores and cafes.

For my fit, I wore a breezy FARM Rio linen embroidered peasant top and midi skirt with colorful floral embroidery and my trusty back suede Maryam Nassir Zadeh Roberta ballet pumps and the bag helped ground the look. The optional cross-body strap came in handy when I wanted my hands free to sift through racks of clothing. While I wore the bag with a more casual daytime outfit, I expect I’ll be reaching for it during the evening too. I’m traveling to Belize soon, and it’ll be perfect to pair with a dress and scrappy heels for dinner.”

Kelsey Stewart, Fashion Writer

“I’m all about a fun, not-so-serious accessory, so I was instantly enamored with this cute little bag. To clarify, it’s probably not one of those carryalls you grab for a day full of running errands, as it won’t hold much more than a wallet, keys, and sunglasses. But for a casual afternoon meeting up with friends for a drink or a swanky occasion? Absolutely. It’s a statement-making piece that’ll zhuzh up any warm-weather look, laid-back or dressy.

I decided to style the novelty purse with FARM Rio’s printed trousers, which feature a fringe hemline. Because the pants hit the floor (I’m only 5’2”, keep in mind), I slipped into chunky platform sandals for a bit of a lift. To balance out the busy ensemble, I opted for the brand’s logo-adorned white ribbed tank with parrot motifs. My green and white striped Etnia Barcelona sunglasses perfectly tied together the color palette. Last but not least, Briwok’s sun-shaped necklace added another playful element to the summery outfit.”