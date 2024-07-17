Wedding season is well underway, which means romance is undeniably in the air. So, it comes as no surprise that multiple celebrity couples are putting a ring on it this season. The latest congratulations are in order for Emma Roberts and her now-fiancé Cody John, who announced their engagement on July 16. The Scream Queens alum was the first to report the news, captioning her Instagram post, “putting this here before my mom tells everyone” over a photo of the pair just moments after she said “yes.” In the post-proposal selfie, Roberts shared a close-up of her stunning engagement ring with her 20.6 million followers, and fans couldn’t be happier for the bride-to-be.

While Roberts hasn’t disclosed any personal details about her eye-catching ring, Laura Taylor, a jeweler at Lorel Diamonds says it’s most likely a 6-carat round brilliant cut diamond in a 6-prong tapered solitaire setting. “Based on the selfie, the diamond appears to be of excellent quality, possibly VVS1, which means it has minimal imperfections,” Taylor tells TZR. “The yellow gold band complements the diamond perfectly, adding a touch of warmth and sophistication.” Taylor also pointed out there’s a chance the ring is vintage, given Roberts’ penchant for archival fashion, antiques, and sustainability. “As for the ring’s value, I would estimate it to be worth around $110,000, given the quality and size of the diamond as well as the yellow gold band.” This silhouette seamlessly aligns with Roberts’ signature style for both laidback and luxe outings. She loves timeless, classic staples in a mix of vibrant and pastel hues — an aesthetic that the ring effortlessly mirrors. Fans can’t wait to see how she styles it for her next red carpet walk.

In a 2019 interview with Cosmopolitan, Roberts said, “I never want to talk about relationships I'm in or that are ending or have ended,” so it makes sense that she didn’t disclose too much information about when, where, and how her actor boyfriend proposed to her. However, after doing some online sleuthing, it seems John popped the question during a trip to Arkansas in mid-June. Roberts appears to be wearing the same pale pink blouse with lace trim from Dôen that she wore in an IG post on June 17. While posing in front of the Dickson Street Book Shop in Fayetteville, she paired the feminine top with breezy white pants also from the celeb-approved label, Adidas x Wales Bonner mesh cream sneakers, and her go-to cat-eye Ray-Ban sunglasses.

With an engagement ring this divine, there’s no doubt Roberts’ wedding gown (or gowns) will be equally headline-making.