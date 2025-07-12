I’m very particular about my swimwear. For starters, you’ll never catch me in a low-rise bikini bottom. And forget about revealing stomach cutouts. Out of all the many, many options out there, I always feel my best and most confident in a one-piece swimsuit. I needn’t worry about an accidental peek-a-boo moment or the straps on a string bikini becoming undone. Plus, as someone with incredibly fair skin (I’m Scottish and Irish), there’s less of a chance of my back getting fried. On the same page? If so, I’d highly recommend adding a few more styles to your assortment this summer, because the silhouettes on the market right now are better than ever, according to this longtime one-piece enthusiast.

In the print department, labels are zeroing in on stripes, zebra, polka dots, and, if you’re Lisa Says Gah, caviar motifs (very on-brand for the kitschy company, no?). Swimwear powerhouses are also proving how a girly detail can completely transform a one-piece — Same launched a look adorned with rosettes along the neckline, while Damson Madder released a style featuring ruffled straps. And for those who are partial to pared-back, no-fuss designs, Tropic Of C’s black skinny strap style is a must — think of it as a LBOP (little black one piece ... doesn’t have the best ring to it, but that’s OK).

Check out 10 one-piece swimsuits on my summer shopping wishlist, below.

Jade Swim Calla One Piece $220 See On Jade Swim With a deep V-neck and ruching all over, this chocolate brown one-piece is anything but boring. Bonus: The straps are removable.

Same Rosette Off Shoulder One Piece $495 See On Same Is this not the prettiest swimsuit you’ve ever seen? No need to reserve it for the pool — layer a breezy white midi skirt over the look for a dressy brunch.

Maygel Coronel Verve One Piece $270 See On Shopbop Maygel Coronel’s suit here is one of the coolest, most unexpected silhouettes I’ve ever come across. With a neck scarf-like detail, it doesn’t even look like swimwear.

Dolla Paris Lola Lava $245 See On Dolla Paris I couldn’t tell you why, but I’m not the biggest fan of traditional black and white zebra print. However, I’m very much into this orange, green, and brown take on the timeless pattern.

Left On Friday Cutback Suit $180 See On Left On Friday Word on the street is neon hues are coming back for fall. Get a head start on the trend with this Barbiecore-approved hot pink suit.

Lisa Says Gah Bo One Piece $175 See On Lisa Says Gah Craving caviar? Perhaps slipping into Lisa Say’s Gah’s printed one-piece will satiate your appetite. It features a double-layered fabric for a comfortable, feel-good fit.

Tropic Of C The Sculpting C $200 See On Tropic Of C As mentioned, owning a plain black one-piece is similar to a noir dress — it’s a wardrobe essential you’ll turn to time and time again. Made with compression fabric, Tropic Of C’s look will hug you in all the right places.

Damson Madder Cheyenne Swimsuit $115 $58 See On Damson Madder Though stripes are nothing new, I’ve been drawn to pieces with bold color palettes, such as this Damson Madder swimsuit. The ruffles are just the cherry on top of an already adorable look.

Heavy Manners Crème Brûlée The Reading Suit $174 See On Heavy Manners I’d wear this white and brown two-tone style as a bodysuit with denim cutoffs. For an afternoon on the boardwalk, all the outfit needs is sunglasses and flip-flops.