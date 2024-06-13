Selecting a memorable wedding guest dress is all about context. Will the nuptials be in the city or the country? On a beach or in a garden? What about the dress code? Is the bride more traditional or might she prefer guests to take bold fashion risks? What time of day is it being held? What kind of footwear will you be wearing? It’s the sort of decision that, at face value, doesn’t seem like that big of a deal, but if you care about these types of things (and most of us do, let’s be honest) it’s a task that shouldn’t be left until the last minute.

Once you’ve determined answers for the above considerations, you’re likely to be in search of a dress that’s imbued with individuality. (Read: a look that no one else will be wearing.) And while there are certain brands that are always reliable for a flattering event piece such as Reformation or Staud, you might also consider indie brands beloved for their distinct dresses. Ahead, six standout labels that will ensure your wedding guest look feels like an extension of your personal taste — thoroughly unique, rich in detail, and ready for a day of celebration.

Lovaan

Romantic, nostalgic, and seemingly plucked from a dream, Lovaan’s collection of dresses are well-suited for a wedding tucked away in the woods or nestled in a walled garden. Founder Anna Pipkorn points to her adolescent years spent exploring her grandmothers’ wardrobes as a key inspiration. “They wore timeless pieces that held so many stories,” she tells TZR, offering examples of hand-knitted sweaters, feminine dresses, and constructed tailoring. "So the concept was born; to create unique pieces that are made like they used to be.” Lovaan is a melding of her grandmothers’ names — Lorna, Val, and Anna and common details and shapes in the collection include nipped waistlines, sweeping skirts, and billowing sleeves. “Playful touches such as bows, artfully-drawn prints, and embroidery are often found to adorn the silhouettes,” Pipkorn shares.

Lisa Folawiyo

Specializing in hand embellishment and beadwork, Lisa Folawiyo’s collection is akin to wearable artwork. (Fun fact: Items from her Spring/Summer 2021 collection were selected to be shown at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum, further cementing her brand as a true artistic expression.) The Nigerian designer is well-regarded for her colorful, detail-rich pieces that incorporate traditional African textiles into contemporary silhouettes, which — naturally — make for lovely wedding guest dresses.

Anna October

Confident silhouettes crafted in vibrant hues with distinct details epitomize Anna October’s collection of dresses and separates. The Ukrainian womenswear designer founded her namesake label in 2010, and since then her work has amassed an increasing amount of recognition by industry insiders and celebrities alike. (Her designs have been worn by names such as Hailey Bieber and Camila Morrone, and in 2022 she joined the BoF 500 list.) “I use my expertise in pattern cutting and fine art to maintain my label of feminine essentials,” she tells TZR. Her collections are created using deadstock textiles and a significant amount of the pieces are handcrafted, with lingerie detailing at the forefront. “In recent years, we have well diversified into hand-crocheted pieces and beaded embroidery,” October says. Her bridal selection infuses these sensibilities into unique, timeless silhouettes well-suited for any kind of ceremony.

Bernadette

Bernadette splashed onto the scene in 2018 with its unapologetically bold point of view. Founded by mother-and-daughter duo Bernadette De Geyter and Charlotte De Geyter Pittoors, the luxury brand has quickly garnered cult status thanks to its distinct designs. “Our collection features both sculptural volumes inspired by couture silhouettes, emphasizing feminine shapes and sophisticated designs, but also easy-to-wear silks that drape around the body, often printed with our in-house drawn patterns,” De Geyter says. Naturally, many of these dresses hit their stride during wedding season. “Our timeless designs are fun to wear, comfortable-yet-statuesque, and combine feminine elegance with a playful touch.”

Agua by Agua Bendita

As many brands do, Agua by Agua Bendita started out slowly and with intention. After meeting at university and traveling to Cartagena every summer, Catalina Alvarez and Mariana Hinestroza began their collection by crafting swimsuits using leftover fabrics from a local factory and using their grandmother’s sewing machines. “We aimed to make 11 swimsuits daily because we wanted them to be different from what we saw on the Colombian market,” Hinestroza tells TZR. High demand led the two to partner with female artisans in their hometown, which eventually unfolded into full collections that celebrate Latin America’s cultural diversity. “Most of our pieces have hand-embroidery details made by local artisans,” Alvarez says, offering the example of their Lima Midi Dress, which took 12 hours to hand embroider. “All of our pieces are proudly made in Colombia, which makes them so special and unique and perfect for any wedding occasion.”

Andreeva

For the wedding guest in search of a dress that’s imbued with originality, ANDREEVA’s hand-knitted pieces should pique your interest. Founded by mother-daughter duo Olga and Marina Andreeva, the collection is a celebration of color and texture. “We only work with knits, and particularly handmade crochets,” Andreeva tells TZR, adding that all of their products are made in Ukraine. Many of the dresses are also accentuated with details like feather trims, bows, and rosettes, lending a playful feel that would translate perfectly to the dance floor.