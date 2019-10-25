The Controversial Jewelry Trend You'll Want To Start Wearing Today

It’s likely you’ve accumulated a treasure trove of baubles in gold, silver, rose gold, and other metals as you’ve jumped from one jewelry trend to the next. And with the fast-paced nature of the trend cycle, the pieces that aren’t en vogue, per se, are likely left to gather dust in your jewelry box. However, once you know how to wear silver and gold jewelry together, you’ll be able to get just about an equal amount of wear out of all your pieces.

At first mention of the idea, you might think that sporting both silver and gold jewelry is simple — all you need to do is wear them at the same time. However, when you start experimenting with your pieces, you’ll quickly find that it’s a little more complicated than you initially thought. Too much of one metal can create a loud clash of colors and if you over accessorize with metallics, the shine might distract from the rest of your look. Luckily, TZR has compiled a selection of silver and gold pieces that are easy to style. Some of the items already feature a mix of the two metals, which means all you have to do is throw on the piece and you’ve mastered the two-tone look. (A small fashion hack you’ll love.)

For those that are just getting comfortable with mixing metals, opt to wear daintier pieces, such as Aurate’s Thick Stackable Twist Ring. If you want to go for a bolder look, try a statement necklace like Serendipitous Project’s Disco Choke, which will put you in a party mood. If you’re hoping for a more serene vibe that still welcomes a double metal combo, opt for the Daisies Necklace from Eden’s Harvest and pair it with subtle silver studs. Or, there are always layer-able selects: pair a chunky statement necklace like the Multi Curb Chain from the Goop x Mejuri collab with a more delicate piece like Amarilo’s Jules Unity Chain. Below, you’ll find an assortment of silver and gold pieces that’ll make mixing the two metals as easy as can be.

Bring the party with you in this Disco Choker from indie brand Serendipitous Project. With its gold-filled links encrusted with micro pavé diamonds and a strong center piece aka the vintage silver ball pendant, the world is your dance floor. Plus, the necklace’s design already combines the two metal shades, meaning there’s no additional styling needed on your part.

This fluid pair of studs from contemporary brand Uncommon Matters is a fun twist on traditional silver and gold jewelry — literally. These 1-inch drop earrings are a simple yet effective metallic statement that would pair well with either a casual day look or a dressed-up night ensemble.

Eden’s Harvest is a New York City-based digital boutique that carries an assortment of handmade pieces, all of which carry a sense of soft sentimentality and offer a fresh perspective on jewelry trends. This flora-inspired necklace from the brand is a twist on the golden paper clip chain trend with its rings of freshwater pearls and dangling strand of quartz. The mixed mediums and varying hues present an easy opportunity to integrate silver into your look.

Fresh from the Goop x Mejuri jewelry collab, this 18k gold vermeil piece is not your standard chain necklace. Note the mix of a thick and thinner chain link coupled with a long length that gives you plenty of room to layer another silver necklace on top.

Every jewelry box needs a simple and easy-to-stack ring. This golden ring with a twisted design from Aurate would work with items of similar coloring or even shining silvers.

With their pavé diamond tips, these gold drop earrings from fine jewelry designer Lorraine West make it easy to integrate some silver into your look. Pair with a luxe silver chain bracelet or chunky metallic rings to nail the iconic combo of metals.

Made of sterling silver and 18k yellow gold discs with a hammered texture, this necklace from Ippolita is an ideal example of how to wear silver and gold jewelry. Since the slim coins are evenly spaced throughout the chain you never risk overloading on either of the two metals. Let the two-tone necklace shine on its own, or pair it with delicate stud earrings in either hue.

Designed by Australian-based brand F+H, this two-tone chain bracelet is a luxe mix of the two metals. If you want to add even more shine to your arms and experiment further with the metallic tones, pair your bracelet with a chunky silver ring.

Far too often, anklets are left out of the jewelry discourse. Not only does this golden flat chain from Lelia Mae make a case for why ankle accessories deserve a spot in your jewelry box, but it also would be so easy to style with other silver pieces. Try with a silver-gold combo necklace (like those featured on this list) or a silver ring or bracelet.

If you’re fearful of clashing when you mix gold and silver together, this delicate box chain from Amarilo will assuage your worries. Its hair-thin double chain design makes for an elegant mix of metals that will give your décolletage some subtle sparkle.

If you’re drawn to soft, vintage-inspired silhouettes in your jewelry, this Silver Orb Cuff from Bagatiba is the bracelet for you. Since it’s a relatively understated piece, mixing metals couldn’t be easier.

These wavy golden hoops from celebrity-approved brand Wolf Circus are made from 100 percent recycled gold. Not only are they eco-friendly, but they’re also easy-to-style too. Dress up your ears with a pair of smaller, silver huggie hoops.

David Yurman is a jewelry legend for a reason. This luxurious link ring is made of sterling silver and presents the chance to create more high-end drama with your other gold pieces.