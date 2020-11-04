Tracee Ellis Ross Wore The Only Travel Outfit You Need For The Rest of 2021

On top of booking your trips and packing your bags, putting together an ensemble for the ride is no easy feat. You don’t want to seem like you just rolled out of bed, but at the same time, you’re not looking for a troublesome getup to get through the TSA check in. Yet somehow, when you look at all the celebrities' holiday travel outfits it seems effortless. As people who spend a fair share of their careers en route from one place to another, Hollywood stars take airport and road trip dressing to another level. You could be lost on where to begin, but you only need a few staple pieces to create that put-together, on-the-go look that feels both chic and cozy.

There are celebrities with distinct styles that could match your own fashion preference. For instance, Tracee Ellis Ross is a color enthusiast. Even if she’s working or traveling, she prefers to pair her luxe heels with bright-hued coordinated sweats to add a sophisticated touch. Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber is a minimalist queen, who likes to wear an oversized leather jacket and joggers to create a cool and casual fit for when she's on the move. There’s a style for everyone, whether you prefer a comfort-first approach to dressing or you want something that’s more elevated. This festive season, take a cue from your favorite celeb for your next going-home uniform.

Start your holiday break in the easiest attire, before you dive into your well-planned vacation outfits. Scroll down to see all the celebrities and their travel-ready looks below, and then shop what you need for your own jazzy curations.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Ross demonstrates that you can never go wrong with a set of comfy sweats and a T-shirt. If you want to add an air of polish, swap out your sneakers for chic quilted mules and try a colorful sweatsuit. It’s a fresh take on wearing a tracksuit, as most people would tend to opt for black, gray, or neutral tones.

Bella Hadid

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

For a stylish and snug fit, opt for a classic '90s-inspired look à la Hadid with a half-zip sweatshirt and black straight-leg pants. You can add to the preppy fit with a simple baseball cap and sleek ankle booties.

Zoë Kravitz

BACKGRID

A bright-hued scarf is one of the easiest ways to add a new level of visual excitement to your outfits. You can even take it one step further and choose one with a funky or classic print. Style yours with a long brown coat, jeans, and ankle boots like Kravitz did for that perfect fall and winter attire. You'll have an ensemble that can handle any weather.

Hailey Bieber

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

If you like edgy outfits, then draw inspiration from Bieber’s all-black fit. All you need is an oversized leather jacket, jogger sweats, and a baseball cap. While there are a lot of different styles to a biker jacket, a bigger size is key so it's roomy to move around in and you can layer with. (You can style a hoodie, sweater, or crewneck underneath to stay warm.) Plus, white kicks match any attire, so choose your best-loved pair for the long ride.

Kaia Gerber

ROCK IMAGE / BACKGRID

Anyone who leans into the blanket-but-make-it-fashion aspect to fall and winter dressing will love Gerber's long wool coat. It’s essential for longer trips, as it takes up a minimal amount of space and allows you to stay toasty in cold conditions. For that extra touch of comfort, wear a pullover underneath and rock a pair of chunky dad sneakers.

Elsa Hosk

A chunky knit sweater can make hours of travel feel a little more doable — especially when you style it with cozy knit trousers. Hosk gave her neutral-hued outfit an unexpected twist with a pair of playful colorful sneakers. Instead of the typical all-white hue, the bold details of her kicks added that fashionable touch.

Margot Robbie

BACKGRID

When in doubt, you can never go wrong with classic high-waisted jeans and a white T-shirt. Create a laid-back airport look like Robbie’s and wear a longline coat for your outer layer. It’s an easy outfit to breeze through security check-ins and if you get too hot you can take off your outerwear.