It’s understandable if you associate ankles with beaded, after-school arts and crafts. After all, the colorful homemade versions were one of the ‘90s most prominent jewelry styles. Influencers began to bring back these quirky iterations last summer — thanks to the offerings from brands like éliou and Brinker & Eliza. But as summer charges on it’s become clear, 2021’s anklet style of choice is a more refined, elevated take.

According to Zoe Chicco, CEO and designer of Zoë Chicco, of-the-moment anklets are minimalist with a luxe twist. “Keep it simple with a single diamond or tiny dangling charms that narrow the focus on a sun-kissed area that typically misses out on all the fun,” she tells TZR. But, if you still prefer a funkier take on your jewels, Michela Panero, founder of Rosantica, suggests styles with texture or a bit of fringe, “they move with you as you walk or dance.” In terms of this fun iteration, the expert says the focus is on little charms, crystals, and bold chains.

And just like your favorite dainty necklaces, it just so happens that with anklets, the more you layer the better. “Personally, I like to wear two or three and pair [them] with my favorite barely there sandals,” Chicco adds. “It instantly elevates your footwear game.” For this styling trick, you have a lot of options, such as pairing two minimal pieces together, or alternatively, balancing out a chunky anklet with a dainty one.

Ahead, find eight ways that influencers are styling their elevated anklets this summer. And, consider transitioning the piece into fall by layering it over your socks and tights.

Sweet And Simple

When you’re incorporating contrasting hues into your look, it’s a good idea to keep your jewelry on the minimal end. In fact, adding on a simple, yet sleek anklet will polish off a colorful ensemble.

Mix It Up

If pattern mixing is your thing, you might as well add flashy accessories to the eye-catching apparel. For instance, go with thick, chunky styles for your rings and anklet. You’ll stand out wherever you go — guaranteed.

Beachy Cool

As Chicco recommends above, try layering two or more anklets for extra glam. Note: If you’re doing this for a day at the beach, just make sure your jewels are okay to get wet in salt water, or perhaps take them off before you surf the waves.

Keep It Clean

Pairing together white separates instantly gives your ensemble a sophisticated vibe. As for your accessories, opt for simple jewels like dainty necklaces and an anklet to keep the outfit looking cohesive.

Dressed Up Birks

If you’re in search of easy ways to dress up your Birkenstocks, you can’t go wrong with a luxe anklet. Whether you choose a chain or pearl style, your feet will be both comfortable and stylish.

Poolside Chic

This summer, arrive at any pool party you have on your calendar in a full printed ensemble, like Chanel’s funky pink pattern above. But to avoid the outfit from coming off too busy, ground it with a luxe pearl anklet.

Chunky Proportions

If chunky loafers are your go-to summer shoe, you don’t necessarily have to finish off with dainty jewelry. In fact, coupling the shoe with an equally bulky anklet will certainly be an attention grabber.

Feeling Nostalgic

Can’t get enough of the throwback trends that are making a return? If so, channel the good old days by marrying a chic heeled flip-flop with a chunky silver chain anklet. For the top half of your look, opt for simple pieces so all eyes are focused on your cool accessories.