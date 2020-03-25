Diamonds have been around for centuries. The classic jewelry staple has more than proven its timeless worth over the years, taking prime real estate in jewelry boxes everywhere, whether it was in the form of tennis bracelets, floating diamond necklaces, or more recently, diamond huggie earrings. And now, this tiny pair from Gemist is coming to take a spot in your collection (that is, if they haven't already).

Perhaps you’re searching for the perfect pair of diamond huggies to make your first-ever purchase for the trend. Or maybe you’re currently building up your earscape. Either way, if it’s diamond huggie earrings you’re looking for, Gemist has you covered.

Direct-to-consumer jewelry brand and app Gemist — which is known for making custom ring design easy — recently launched its You’re A Gem Huggies, giving you a cool everyday option for your growing curation of baubles. The diamond earrings are available as a pair for $198 or as a single hoop for $99 in yellow, rose, and white gold. And let’s be real: When a brand offers you timeless and undoubtedly cool diamonds for under $200, you simply can’t pass it up.

Courtesy of Gemist

For every pair of large, oversized hoop earrings that made a major comeback in recent seasons, there’s a minimalist-approved pair of smaller, daintier hoops to go with them. From styles that hug closely to the lobe (hence, the term “huggie”) to others that float just around the ear, these small-but-mighty earrings carry just as much impact as their larger counterparts. And no matter how you describe your style, there’s no doubt they’ll go with everything you own.

Just in case you aren’t sure what types of outfits to wear with these glittering huggies, know this: You can wear this with everything (seriously). Whether you throw them on to up your at-home outfits to a more put-together level or you wear them with a spring dress to the office, the possibilities are simply endless — and the choice is yours.

Want to add a glitzy addition to your jewelry collection and wear them non-stop? Scroll down to shop Gemist’s diamond huggie earrings below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.