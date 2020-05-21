Four months following their wedding, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a trip to Sussex, which was Meghan Markle's first-ever time in the county. In customary royal fashion, Markle commemorated the momentous occasion by debuting a very special piece of jewelry. On her finger, she wore a yellow-gold signet ring, which instantly captivated style watchers near and far. While the style is just $110 and *somehow* still in stock, the look is sure to sell-out routinely, making it worthwhile to review the best signet rings like Meghan Markle's as well.

The original ring worn by Markle is from Missoma, a demi-fine jewelry brand whose distinct styles have been worn by trendsetters like Gigi Hadid and Margot Robbie. Markle's signet features a gold open heart punctuated by White Cubic Zirconia, serving as an "amulet for love, luck and inspiration" — making it the perfect piece to honor the occasion with. And, if you had any doubts about grabbing your own, now — the new signet rings of today have been climbing the ranks in popularity amongst fashion girls, both on Instagram and IRL.

Below, at every price point, shop Markle's exact ring, among several other looks that allow you to infuse the trend with your own personal style.

Signet Rings like Meghan Markle's: MISSOMA Gold Open Heart Signet Ring

The original ring uses 18-karat Gold Vermeil, representing love, passion and friendship.

Signet Rings like Meghan Markle's: TAI Jewelry Signet Ring

Known for its dainty jewelry, TAI's signet boasts a star motif atop gold-plated bronze.

Signet Rings like Meghan Markle's: Ashley Zhang Classic Round Signet Ring

Each Ashley Zhang signet ring is custom-made by hand, with initial customization offered. Choose between 14-karat and 18-karat gold in all colors.

Signet Rings like Meghan Markle's: Dru Jewelry Starred Signet

This 14k signet has four diamond-encrusted stars, all of which are hand-engraved and vary in size.

Signet Rings like Meghan Markle's: PATTARAPHAN Impact Signet Ring

Gigi Hadid's favorite jewelry brand also happens to have a super-chic signet, which comes in a smooth gold finish and retails for $215.

Signet Rings like Meghan Markle's: AUrate Signet Ring

For those who favor delicate, streamlined styles, New York-based brand AUrate has the easy piece that's sure to pair well with the rest of your jewelry.

Signet Rings like Meghan Markle's: Grace Lee Signet Ring

At $685, Grace Lee's super-sleek, solid 14-karat gold ring can be engraved as desired.

Signet Rings like Meghan Markle's: Nouvel Heritage Sparkles Gold Ring

This 18-karat piece features a floating silhouette features dream-like starry motifs and comes in all three gold hues.

Signet Rings like Meghan Markle's: Elise Paige Jewelry Gold Signet Ring

On the more affordable end of the market, Elise Paige's $30 signet is designed for your pinky, coming in a size 3 and 4.

Signet Rings like Meghan Markle's: Jennifer Zeuner Orly engraved swirly initial oval signet ring

With a slightly larger facade than the rest, Jennifer Zeuner's ring can fit an entire monogram, destined for the boldest wearers.

Signet Rings like Meghan Markle's: KATKIM Cove Signet Ring

Splicing two princess cut diamonds between 18-karat gold, celeb-approved jewelry brand KATKIM's cove signet ring shares the same shape-shifting language with the rest of its wares.