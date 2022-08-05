Fashion trends may come and go, but that doesn’t make it any less tempting to join in, does it? It does, however, make one think twice before spending an arm and a leg on something that might not be in style this time next year. That said, there are trends that are worth investing in this summer, and when it comes to finding stylish clothes for less money, Amazon is a true goldmine. Whenever a new fashion trend emerges, there seems to instantly be thousands of options to choose from on there. There are always a few pieces that stand out among the rest, though — and that’s why Amazon keeps selling out of these trendy clothes that look good on everyone.

Finding trendy, affordable clothes that also look good IRL is a feat in and of itself, so it's no surprise that Amazon shoppers are flocking to these items by the thousands. From timeless wardrobe staples that have been experiencing a comeback to fashion-forward trends that are just taking off, you’ll find something for every occasion here. Plus, these clothes are high-quality, too. So, for those trends that *do* stick around, you’ll be set for years to come.

Have you been trying to replicate the effortless, minimalist fashion trends that are taking over your Instagram feed? Waffling over a selection of oversized denim jackets, but can’t find one that’s quite right? Maybe you want to grab some summer dresses for an upcoming vacation, or a pair of leather pants for nights out to come. No matter what you’re looking for, this list is packed with stylish items that (according to the abundance of five-star Amazon reviews) will look good on everyone. Keep scrolling to add these on-trend pieces to your cart.

1 An Airy, Off-Shoulder Dress With A Subtle Side Slit Amazon Floerns Off Shoulder A Line Dress $41 See On Amazon Grab this off-the-shoulder dress in any of the 15 prints and you’ll be turning heads wherever you go (it’s so versatile, you can go anywhere in it). Wear it on its own in the summer, with a boxy denim jacket for a casual spring outfit, or with a light leather jacket for date night in the fall. This dress is a great option for weddings or parties, too, and it truly looks great on everyone. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

2 This Fun Leopard Blouse That Will Always Be Trending Amazon ECOWISH Button Down Top $24 See On Amazon There are trends that might never make a comeback, and then there are styles, like leopard, that will always have a place in our closets. This button-down blouse looks great on everyone and can be styled with high-waisted jeans or shorts, or with a pair of fitted trousers for the office. It comes in 40 colors and prints, so if you’re the rare breed that does not like leopard, there are plenty more to choose from. Act fast though, because fashion girls are seriously obsessed with these blouses. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

3 The Cutest, On-Trend Paper Bag Pants Amazon GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants $33 See On Amazon If you’re in the market for things you can wear from the office to date night, these cropped paper bag pants are for you. The material is structured yet comfortable, and with over 11,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, you better believe they look great on everyone. Choose from 43 colors, from classic black or charcoal gray to salmon-pink or wine (pictured). At this price you can grab a few. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

4 These Super-Soft, Cozy Pants That Still Look Polished Amazon The Drop Bernadette Pull-On Loose-Fit Cropped Sweater Pant $32 See On Amazon These cropped sweater pants come in eight colors, each one as chic as the last. Take your pick from neutral shades like black, chocolate, whisper-white, or something a little different like dusty purple or gorgeous light yellow. The material is as soft as your favorite blanket, but the pants are stylish enough to wear to work, happy hour, or out on your next date. No wonder even our own editors are obsessed. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small—4X-Large

5 ...& The Matching (Equally Cozy) Sweater Amazon The Drop Alice Crewneck Back Slit Ribbed Pullover Sweater $40 See On Amazon This sweater is the companion to the pants above, but both pieces can be worn separately, too. It’s super cozy and warm, and can pass as either loungewear or as a chic oversized sweater, depending on how you style it. Pair it with the matching sweats for hosting at home, then style it with bootcut jeans and high-heeled booties for a day (or night) out. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

6 This Best-Selling Sleeveless Body Suit That Might Just Become Your New Hero Piece Amazon REORIA Racer Back Tank Bodysuit $26 See On Amazon Every wardrobe needs its hero items (you know, the ones that never quite make it back to their hanger because you wear them again and again), and this racer back bodysuit is bound to be that for you. Not only does it look great on everyone, but it looks great with anything. You will definitely want this in multiples — and since it costs less than $30 and comes in lots of colors, your wish is Amazon’s command. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

7 A Ruffle-Sleeve Midi Dress That’s Perfect For Spring & Summer Amazon Miessial Ruffle Sleeve Midi Dress $42 See On Amazon It’s worth keeping a few of these ruffle sleeve midi dresses in your closet — especially because it comes in 15 different colors and prints that keep selling out on Amazon. Shoppers love the versatility, how comfortable it is, and how great they feel in it. This midi dress is great for a special occasion or events, but still casual enough to wear with sandals or white sneakers for the laid-back vibe that’s currently trending. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 0-2 — 12

9 This Chic & Comfy Jumpsuit With A Belted High Waist Amazon ZESICA Belted Off Shoulder Jumpsuit $42 See On Amazon Fashion rule of thumb: If you find a jumpsuit that’s both chic and comfortable, you don’t think twice about it — and that’s precisely why this strapless jumpsuit keeps selling out on Amazon. Its flowy, comfortable fit, paired with the belted waist, gives an effortlessly chic vibe that Amazon shoppers are going crazy for. From neutrals like black, mocha, or beige to a flashy pink or a dusty blue, you can’t go wrong with any of the 18 color choices. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 A Cropped Racerback Top That’s Worth Buying In Multiples Amazon REORIA Racer Back Tank Top $24 See On Amazon This cropped racerback tank top is a must-have for every closet. You’ll find yourself wearing it again and again due to its sheer versatility and the fact that it looks good one everyone. With the amount of wear you’ll get out of this, it just makes sense to add a few colors to your cart. Pair it with high-waisted jeans for a low-key polished look, or a floral mini skirt for a summertime date night. The material is *so* soft, it actually feels like you’re wearing nothing. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 This Bodycon Skirt & Tank Top Set For A Sultry, One-&-Done Outfit Amazon MRSFIT Bodycon Skirt Set $24 See On Amazon Sets are one of the best things to happen to fashion, not only because of how chic they are, but simply because of how much easier they make it to put together an outfit. This bodycon skirt set is a fan-favorite among Amazon shoppers and has people “coming back to buy more ASAP,” so don’t sleep on adding it to your cart. The bodycon fit is sultry and sleek, while the tie-waist adds a slightly laid-back vibe. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

12 Buttery-Soft Biker Shorts With Over 50,000 Perfect 5-Star Ratings Amazon BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts $20 See On Amazon These best-selling high-waisted bike shorts are flying off the proverbial “shelves” on Amazon — and for good reason. The material is buttery-soft and seems to fit everyone perfectly. Whether you’re heading out for a workout, meeting friends for coffee, or boarding a plane for vacation, you’ll be reaching for these daily. The best part? They’re only $20. And did you see the pockets? Available colors: 37

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

13 The Simple Wrap Dress Everyone Needs In Their Closet Amazon Naggoo V Neck Wrap Dress $32 See On Amazon Reviewers say this V-neck wrap dress is a closet staple that you can easily dress up or down. Throw this on when you’re in a rush and feel like you have nothing to wear, and you’ll instantly feel stylish and cute. Dress it up with a pair of strappy sandals, delicate jewelry, and a woven shoulder bag to really up the trend factor. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

14 A Criss-Cross Cami That Comes In Lots Of Unique Styles Amazon Romwe Criss Cross V Neck Cami Tank Top $19 See On Amazon This criss-cross V-neck cami is party-ready and comes in 20 fun colors and styles. The delicate lace is sultry and sweet, but if lace isn’t your thing, there are a few options without. Pair this with high-waisted jeans for a perfect casual date night outfit you’ll actually feel comfortable in — but grab it quick, because Amazon shoppers keep coming back for more of these. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X

15 The Trendy, Flared-Leg Yoga Pants You’ll Find Yourself Living In Amazon SATINA High Waisted Flare Pants $18 See On Amazon These high-waisted flare leggings are one of the many Y2K-inspired trends fashion lovers are obsessed with right now. The material is perfectly smooth and super thin, but still high-quality — and that’s just one of the things Amazon shoppers love about these. They have over 15,000 five-star ratings, with praise-filled reviews about how incredible these look (and feel) on every body type. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 A Babydoll-Style Blouse With Cute, Ruffley Features Amazon Angashion Babydoll Blouse $27 See On Amazon Simply put (by one of nearly 6,000 ecstatic shoppers): “You need this top!” The ruffle sleeves and babydoll fit make this blouse look like a high-end fashion piece. Lucky for you, it costs less than $30 and there are 30 different prints to stock up on. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

17 This Comfy Maxi Dress That Belongs In Your Summer-To-Fall Rotation Amazon Goodthreads Georgette Smock-Back Cami Maxi Dress $40 See On Amazon You can wear this beautiful maxi dress on its own in the heat of the summer, or transition it straight into fall with your favorite light leather or denim jacket. Wear it with sneakers or slides for a day of walking and you’ll be your trendiest, most comfortable self. It also makes the perfect vacation dress because you can *easily* get multiple outfits out of it. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

18 The Racerback Tank That Looks Good With Everything Amazon Artfish High Neck Rib-Knit Crop Tank Top $15 See On Amazon A basic cropped tank is one of those safety net pieces you’ll just feel better knowing you can fall back on. This rib-knit crop top is only $15, and people are loving it for its comfort, versatility, and high-quality material. Wear this with a pair of joggers for a day of errands, a mini skirt for a night out, or jeans for a casual, trendy look. It also makes a great layering piece, so you’re sure to get a ton of wear out of it year-round. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small—4X-Large

19 A Ruched Bodycon Dress That Comes In Every Color Imaginable Amazon BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Dress $33 See On Amazon Mini dresses are trending, and this ruched bodycon dress is a number-one best-seller on Amazon. It comes in 36 colors, all of which are incredibly versatile and *so* cute. It doesn’t matter where you’re going, you can throw this dress on and be out the door looking polished within minutes. Reviewers say it is “absolutely PERFECT” and a “must-get.” Available colors: 36

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

20 A Not-So-Basic Basic Bodysuit For Any & Every Occasion Amazon IN'VOLAND Basic Bodysuit $23 See On Amazon This short-sleeve bodysuit is basic in the sense that you can wear it with pretty much anything, but not so basic that it feels overdone or plain. The scooped V-neck is just the right amount of sultry, and the stretchy material molds to your body in just the right way. Pair it with wide-leg trousers and a blazer for an office-friendly look that you can rock straight out to happy hour after. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: 12 Plus — 26 Plus

21 Faux-Leather Pants That Look Like The Real Thing Amazon Tagoo Faux Leather Leggings $47 See On Amazon Okay, so there’s really no shortage of leather pants out there at the moment, but finding the right pair is harder than you might think. Unsurprisingly though, Amazon does it again with these faux-leather leggings. They truly are some of the best leather pants you can find and they tick all the right boxes in terms of style, comfort, and affordability. Reviewers say these are even better than higher end options — and they’re less than half the price. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

22 One Of The Best Summer Dresses That Everyone Needs In Their Closet Amazon The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress $60 See On Amazon Simply put, this tiered maxi tent dress is one of the best summer dresses. The dress is made from Tencel, an eco-friendly fabric that derives from bamboo — so not only is it incredibly lightweight and comfortable, but it’s climate pledge-friendly, too. The slouchy, smocked fit looks great on everyone and can easily be dressed up or down. Reviewers — and our very own editors — are buying multiples, so add this one to your cart before it sells out. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

23 This Swingy Skater Skirt With Built-In Shorts Amazon DJT FASHION Skater Skirt $21 See On Amazon You’ll find yourself reaching for this cute & versatile skater skirt again and again, no matter what the occasion is. It comes in 20 different colors, and the classic style makes it easy to pair with just about anything. Wear it with a blouse or sweater to the office, a cami tank for a night out, or a plain T-shirt for a relaxed-yet-polished look. The built-in shorts, stretchy material, and unbeatable price are just a few of the many reasons reviewers call this the “best skirt on Amazon.” Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

24 The Bell Sleeve Shift Dress With Over 20,000 5-Star Amazon Ratings Amazon BELONGSCI Bell Sleeve Shift Dress $37 See On Amazon Whether you’re hunting for the perfect wedding guest dress, a go-to work dress for your most important meetings, or a little black dress to have on hand for your next date night, this bell sleeve shift dress has you covered. The ruffled bell sleeves and delicate V-neckline make it so much more than your basic shift dress. Don’t wait to fall in love with it to stock up on multiple colors — with over 20,000 five-star ratings, this one is selling out *quick*. It’s stylish, comfortable, and it costs less than $40, but looks way more expensive than it is. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

25 A Wide-Leg Jumpsuit That Serves An Entire Look Amazon Happy Sailed Wide Leg Jumpsuit $36 See On Amazon There are few things better than a one-and-done outfit. This wide-leg jumpsuit is comfortable and trendy, and the quickest, easiest way to look chic and polished — even for your classiest affair. It has nearly 8,000 five-star reviews, with people of all ages, shapes, and sizes raving about the quality and fit. This is truly one of the cheapest, trendiest looks on Amazon that seems way more expensive than it is. There are 27 colors to choose from, with both short- and long-sleeve options available. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

26 A Short Sleeve Maxi Dress With Cottagecore Vibes Amazon MakeMeChic Short Sleeve Maxi Dress $43 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers are fielding compliments left and right when they wear this short-sleeve maxi dress. Not only that, but the material is lightweight and breathable and will keep you comfortable on the warmest summer days. The modest side slit makes this dress fun and playful, while staying appropriate for weddings, bridal showers, or any other special occasion. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

27 This Cute Mini Skirt That Comes In Tons Of Fun Floral Prints Amazon Alelly Ruffle Mini Skirt $26 See On Amazon Combining multiple hot fashion trends (mini skirts, Y2K-inspired looks, and prints), this floral, ruffle mini skirt is giving majorly nostalgic vibes. Choose from the 44 adorable prints and pair it with platform sandals, plain white sneakers, or knee-high boots to really embrace this season’s trendiest looks. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

28 A Ruffle-Sleeve Swing Dress That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Amazon Milumia Ruffle Sleeve Dress $33 See On Amazon This ruffle sleeve dress is flowy and versatile and comes in 14 different prints. Amazon shoppers are fielding compliments all day when wearing this dress to all types of parties and events. The relaxed fit will keep you comfortable, but the delicate features like the ruffle sleeves and swingy skirt will make you look trendy and chic. It’s also a great transitional piece and can be worn straight into fall by layering on a cardigan or light jacket and pairing it with booties. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Small—4X-Large

29 A Simple Rib-Knit Cami That’s Perfect For Layering — But Just As Great On Its Own Amazon Artfish Rib Knit Cami $17 See On Amazon This rib-knit cami makes the perfect transitional piece because it's perfect for layering, but just as great when worn on its own. The scoop neckline and thin straps look great on everyone, and the fabric is high-quality but lightweight. Wear it with denim shorts on a hot summer day, or layered with a flannel in the fall for the perfect apple picking fit. It will even pair well with trousers and a blazer for an office-appropriate look you can take straight to happy hour. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

30 A Button-Down Shirt Jacket That Instantly Makes Any Outfit Cooler Amazon ZOLUCKY Button Down Shirt Jacket $34 See On Amazon Featuring a beautiful corduroy fabric, turned-down collar, and V-neck cut, this button-down shirt jacket is bound to become one of your most-worn items in the colder months. The shacket trend isn’t going anywhere, and you’re not going to find one for a better price. This one is lightweight, but reviewers say it keeps them warm on cooler nights, too. You can layer it over literally everything, and you’ll be getting a *ton* of compliments each time you wear it. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

31 This Unbelievably Soft Tank At An Even More Unbelievable Price Amazon Amazon Essentials Swing Tank $17 See On Amazon The luxe, jersey material of this swingy tank is just one thing that keeps Amazon shoppers coming back for multiples. It comes in 15 different colors, including a few fun prints that will brighten up any wardrobe. The swingy fit looks great on everyone and is minimal enough that you can still tuck it in seamlessly. At $17, adding this to your cart is a no-brainer. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small—4X-Large

32 Ultra-Comfy Yoga Pants That Still Feel Chic Amazon DIBAOLONG Yoga Joggers $26 See On Amazon Versatility is key when it comes to curating a wardrobe that won’t leave you scratching your head every morning, wondering what to wear. These yoga pants are buttery-soft and so comfortable, but the best thing about them is their ability to be styled in every which way. Thanks to current fashion trends, these look so much like “real” pants, you can even style them for the office. You’ll get your money’s worth with these, so you might even want to grab a few colors while they’re in stock. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small—4X-Large

33 This Best-Selling Bustier That’s Gone Viral On Social Media Amazon Modegal Zip Back Bustier Top $35 See On Amazon Grab literally any bottom in your closet and it will look great with this best-selling bustier top. From wide-leg trousers to any type of denim to any length skirt, the styling options are endless. It also looks just as great with statement jewelry as it does with something delicate and simple. Reviewers love the way it fits and how comfortable it is — and the compliments they get when they’re wearing it don’t hurt either. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: 0-2 — 12-14

34 A Pair Of $22 Athletic Shorts To Dress Like All Your Favorite Celebrities Amazon AUTOMET Athletic Shorts $22 See On Amazon Turns out you can join in on the trendiest styles for less than $25. Fashion girls and celebrities all over are ditching their biker shorts for athletic shorts, and these athletic shorts are currently skyrocketing in popularity on Amazon. They’re so comfortable, you won’t want to take them off — and you won’t have to. Wear them while lounging around your home, or style them like Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Gabrielle Union when you’re out and about. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: X-Small—3X-Large

35 A Plunging, Twist-Front Midi That Looks Like A High-End Piece Amazon Floerns Twist Front Split Midi Dress $35 See On Amazon Suitable for parties, date nights, weddings, and more, this twist-front midi dress features a plunging V-neck line and a modest side slit for the perfect balance of sultry and polished. It comes in 28 different colors and costs less than $40, so you can buy multiple for the price of one higher-end option. Reviewers say this looks way more expensive than it is, too. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

36 This Button-Up Jumpsuit That’s An Entire Look On Its Own Amazon Pink Queen Button Up Jumpsuit $47 See On Amazon This button-up jumpsuit is another one-and-done wardrobe staple that serves an entire look by itself. It has over 7,000 perfect five-star ratings, with reviewers calling it a “surprising stunner” and raving about how great it looks on — and how great they feel in it. This fashion-forward, full-outfit piece is a total steal at less than $50. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

37 The Cargo-Style Joggers That You’ll Wind Up Living In Amazon Libin Athletic Cargo Joggers $33 See On Amazon Cargo pants are 2022’s most unexpected and ubiquitous trend, and the best thing about this pair of best-selling cargo joggers is that while they are technically performance pants, they can totally pass for office-wear. Dress them up with a button-down blouse and heels and no one will know you’re rocking athletic wear to work. Swap out the heels for a pair of sneakers and the blouse for a plain tank or tee, and you’ve got the perfect casual Sunday outfit. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small—3X-Large

38 Your New Favorite Oversized T-Shirt Amazon Fisoew Oversized Tee $25 See On Amazon There’s something so satisfying about finding the perfect oversized T-shirt and just knowing you’ll wear it again and again. That’s exactly how Amazon shoppers feel about this oversized crew-neck T-shirt that comes in 17 versatile colors and sporty-chic striped prints. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

39 A More Stylish Alternative To Your Basic Denim Jacket Amazon The Drop Andrea Oversized Denim Jacket $57 See On Amazon Oversized everything is trending right now, and a good denim jacket can take your outfit to the next level. This oversized denim jacket is a more stylish alternative to a basic denim jacket and it looks great on literally everyone. It will go with all your summer dresses and you can wear it straight into fall (how great would this look layered over a flannel, right?). It’s available in a classic denim, faded black (pictured), or crisp white. Plus, it costs less than $60, but it’ll last you a lifetime. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: X-X-Small — 5X