The 32 Coziest & Most Stylish Pieces Under $40 On Amazon

Dressing for the cold weather comes with its fair share of challenges, but, as every fashion girl knows, it can also be tons of fun. Cold-weather style is all about layering, which means endless opportunities to experiment with different textures, prints, and silhouettes. Adding just one or two new pieces to your arsenal of layering staples can lead to a entire week’s worth of outfits that feel totally fresh — and since many of the coziest and most stylish pieces on Amazon are almost shockingly affordable, it’s easy to significantly upgrade your winter wardrobe without spending very much at all.

If you’re feeling skeptical about buying the building blocks of your wardrobe on Amazon, know that there’s a strong case for shopping with the E-commerce giant. Beyond the affordable prices and free two-day shipping for Prime members, there’s the near-endless selection of clothes, shoes, and accessories, all with pages upon pages of honest feedback from real shoppers like you. Plus, there’s Prime Wardrobe, the members-only feature that allows you to try out eligible items for up to seven days before deciding whether to purchase them or not. If a piece doesn’t end up being a good fit for you, returns are free, and you’ll only be charged for what you keep.

Intrigued? Read on to discover the most stylish staples available on Amazon, all of which cost $35 or less — and get ready to field compliments on your cozy-chic style all the way into spring.

1 A Chunky Knit Cardigan You'll Love Bundling Up In Amazon Astylish Chunky Knit Cardigan $35 See on Amazon When it's chilly out, you'll love snuggling up in this cozy, chunky cardigan, whether you're headed to a movie with friends or plan on lounging around the house. A number-one best-seller on Amazon with over 500 perfect five-star reviews, it's sold in an array of stylish neutral colors, including olive green, off-white, and a warm yellow-brown. Available sizes: S — XXL

2 A Cozy-Chic Sweater Dress With A Classic Cable Knit Design Amazon BLENCOT Cable Knit Sweater Dress $39 See on Amazon If you thought dresses couldn't be cozy, you haven't tried on this cable knit sweater dress yet. It's the perfect just-dressed-up-enough staple to keep in your wardrobe for all your cold-weather events. Pair it with tights, and you can easily wear it to work, too. "The material is so soft against my skin," one reviewer wrote. "Paired with my knee high leather boots, it’s a double-take kind of LOOK!" Available sizes: S — XL

3 A Stylish Plaid Scarf That Doubles As A Blanket Amazon Zando Plaid Shawl $11 See on Amazon It's hard to think of a cozier (or more stylish) accessory than a giant scarf. This one is large enough to double as a blanket, so it's the perfect piece to take with you when you travel (even during spring and summer; overly air-conditioned airplanes don't discriminate). It costs just over $10, comes in dozens of gorgeous plaid prints, and boasts hundreds of rave five-star reviews on Amazon. So basically, what's not to love?

4 The Perfect Chunky Turtleneck For Fall, Winter, & Early Spring Amazon ZESICA Turtleneck Sweater $23 See on Amazon This cozy-chic sweater is just chunky enough, which means you can still pair it with a coat or jacket without feeling constricted and bulky. It's the perfect piece for fall, winter, and even early spring; in fact, it'd look super cute paired with denim cutoffs on cool, late summer nights, too. Choose from 10 colors, including navy and off-white. Available sizes: S — XL

5 A Super Chic Poncho With A Sleek, High Neck Amazon Forever Checked Knitted Poncho $9 See on Amazon First off: how on earth is this ridiculously chic poncho just $10? Anyway — can you think of a more stylish way to stay warm? The elegant plaid print gives this poncho an expensive look (despite the shocking price tag), while a chic turtleneck collar rounds out the sophisticated design. "This is my absolute go to. I can pair this with jeans, or dress pants or even yoga pants and look totally polished. Every time I leave the house with this I get compliments and people cannot believe what I paid for it," commented one reviewer. Available sizes: one size

6 A Stylish Pair Of Snow Boots — & You Won't Believe The Price Amazon DREAM PAIRS Winter Snow Boots $40 See on Amazon Another shockingly affordable cold-weather find, these expensive-looking snow boots cost just $40. Despite their low price tag, reviewers report an impressive quality and fit, while also raving about how comfortable and durable they are. They come in 10 stylish color combinations, all designed with (faux) fur-trimmed cuffs. Available sizes: 5 — 12

7 These Comfy Cropped Yoga Pants You Can Style In So Many Ways Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE Yoga Capris $27 See on Amazon Culottes definitely rival sweatpants in the comfort department; but unlike sweats, you can dress culottes up — even this pair, which is technically made for yoga. Add a crisp white button down and some strappy sandals, and you'll be ready for date night with barely any effort involved. You can also dress them down with sneakers and a faded band tee for a cool, casual look, or simply lounge around the house in them (or, yes, do yoga in them). Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

8 A Long, Cozy Cardigan With A Cool Color-Blocked Print Amazon Lovaru Color Block Cardigan $32 See on Amazon Long cardigans almost always make any outfit look (and feel) cozier. But this one amps things up in the fashion department with its cool color-blocked design. You'll love wearing it out with all your skinny jeans and leggings, but don't be surprised if you wind up using it like a bathrobe around the house. Available sizes: XS — XL

9 A Pair Of Fleece-Lined Leggings With A Pocket For Your Phone Amazon 90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings $27 See on Amazon Considering their sleek, figure-hugging fit, you'd never guess these leggings were fleece-lined on the inside. Alas, they are — and they're also designed with a spacious (but discreet) pocket that's big enough to hold your phone. Choose from 21 colors, from classic black to an array of heathered prints. Available sizes: XS — XXL

10 This Chic Sweater Dress That Comes In So Many Gorgeous Colors Amazon JOYCHEER V Neck Sweater Dress $36 See on Amazon Cold-weather styling has never looked more stunning. This gorgeous sweater dress, complete with batwing sleeves, a strappy back detail, and a detachable self-tie belt, will keep you just as cozy as your favorite oversized sweater. But it looks elevated enough to wear to any semi-formal occasion, from cocktail parties to first dates. Choose from a range of neutral colors, including soft gray and army green. Available sizes: S — XL

11 A More Stylish (But Equally As Comfortable) Alternative To Sweatpants Amazon SweatyRocks Jogger Sweatpants $20 See on Amazon If you love all things streetwear and athleisure, these are the pants for you. Styled with a boxy cropped puffer and white sneakers, and you've got the perfect cool, off-duty winter look. But they're also versatile enough to wear in any other season, whether you're running errands, headed to the gym, or cozying up on the couch. Choose from a near-endless array of colors and prints, from plaid and leopard to color-blocked and stripes. Available sizes: XS — XXL

12 A Shaggy Fleece Sweater With A Cool Asymmetrical Zipper Amazon KIRUNDO Shaggy Lapel Sweatshirt $30 See on Amazon The fleece jacket trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon — any why should it, when it's so delightfully cozy (and cute)? Get it on the trend with this fun, plush jacket, which stands out from the rest with its asymmetrical zip detail. It's sold in several neutral colors, including black and forest green, and it has over 500 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon. Available sizes: S — XL

13 A Fuzzy Fleece Jacket You'll Love Slipping On Amazon CHERFLY Fuzzy Fleece Jacket $33 See On Amazon Chic in a cozy, rugged way, this fleece jacket is surprisingly versatile. Leave it open and layer it over a camisole like a fluffy cardigan, or fasten the single horn-button closure and it'll feel like you're wearing your favorite robe everywhere you go. It even has a hood and pockets. Choose between army green, black, or beige. Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

14 A Thick, Fleece-Lined Beanie With A Cute Faux Fur Pom Pom Amazon Livingston Women's Winter Soft Knit Beanie Hat with Faux Fur Pom Pom $13 See on Amazon There's no better way to keep your head (and ears) warm while still looking stylish, than with this thick knit beanie. It comes at a super affordable price point in dozens of colors, and you can get it with or without fleece lining (or in packs of two). Made of soft, thick yarn, it has a fun, faux fur pom detail on the top.

15 The Perfect Long Cardigan For Travel & Cold Offices Amazon Amazon Essentials Lightweight Cardigan $26 See on Amazon Whether you're stuck in a chilly office, plane, train, or movie theater, this long, cozy cardigan is sure to come in handy — so don't leave the house without folding it up in your purse (yes, it's lightweight enough to do so). Sold in five minimalist colors, it has an overall rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon. "It's weight is perfect, not thick but not too thin," described one reviewer. Available sizes: XS — XXL

16 An Oversized Blanket Scarf In A Chic, Minimalist Print Amazon Amazon Trends Tassel Plaid Scarf $12 See on Amazon Another giant, versatile scarf that's essential for fall and winter, this one comes in so many other chic plaid prints. Wear it around your neck, over your shoulders as a shawl, or bring it with you when you travel and use it as a blanket.

17 An Elegant Cable Knit Turtleneck At An Unbeatable Price Amazon Amazon Essentials Fisherman Sweater $30 See on Amazon You can never go wrong with a classic cable knit sweater: it's elegant, it's warm, and it'll never go out of style. Plus, this one comes at a great price; just $30, in fact, despite being made of 100% cotton. "So comfortable and [the] quality is outstanding," wrote one reviewer, with hundreds of other customers echoing the same sentiment. Choose from six colors. Available sizes: S — XXL

18 A Cozy Terry Sweater From The Coolest Brand Of The Moment Amazon Champion Plus-Size Terry Crew Sweater $31 See on Amazon Champion remains one of the coolest streetwear brands of the moment — even Jennifer Lopez is a fan. So get it on the trend with this cozy sweatshirt; though it's as comfortable as it gets — literally — you'll still look stylish running around town (or lounging around the house). And, if you don't love the navy (or want to stock up on more), it's also sold in three other colors, with a slightly different print. Available sizes: 1X — 4XL

19 These Fur-Lined Sandals That Feel Like Slippers Amazon WALK PRO Cork Sandals $27 See On Amazon Thanks to the cork construction, non-slip bottoms, and suede exterior, these WALK PRO sandals look like just that — sandals. Luckily, because of the fur-lined orthopedic insole, they feel more like a fuzzy pair of slippers you can wear anywhere. Reviewers have actually likened them to Birkenstocks, but say the "price is much lower" while the quality and comfort remain just "as good." Available sizes: 4.5 - 11.5

20 An Extra-Chunky Sweater With Fun Balloon Sleeves Amazon Dokotoo Balloon Sleeve Sweater $30 See on Amazon If your motto is the chunkier, the better, you're going to love this thick turtleneck sweater. Featuring a cable knit design and voluminous balloon sleeves, it's the perfect cozy piece to pair with all your leggings, skinny jeans, and other tailored bottoms. Get it in five colors, including black, off-white, and red. Available sizes: S — XL

21 A Pair Of Buttery Soft Leggings At An Unbeatable Price Amazon Leggings Depot High Waist Leggings $13 See on Amazon You know you can always do with another pair of super-soft leggings — and at just $13 and countless colors and prints to choose from, why not pick up a few of these Leggings Depot pairs? Their moderate compression, chafe-resistant flatlock seams, and a hidden pocket for your phone or keys make them a highly functional option for working out; but of course you can wear them beyond the gym (and on a daily basis), too. Available sizes: Small — 3X

22 A Cool Plaid Shirt That's Essential For Any Closet Amazon Riders by Lee Indigo Plus Size Buffalo Plaid Shirt $21 See on Amazon Style this flannel shirt as pictured, button it up to the top, tie it around your waist — the possibilities are nearly endless. The scooped hem gives it more stylish, structured look, and it's also sold in classic black and white, aside from the red checks. Reviewers rave about its versatility and true-to-size fit. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

23 A Pair Of Fleece-Lined Jeans That Are Stretchy & Warm Amazon heipeiwa Winter Jeans $30 See On Amazon When jeans are your go-to in any weather, these heipeiwa jeggings keep you warm and stylish at the same time. That's because (even though they look like real jeans) they're lined with thick velvet fleece and have ample stretch in the fabric. Get them in three washes and two waist heights. Available sizes: XX-Small - 3X-Large

24 A Fleece-Lined Tank Top For Thermal Layering Amazon Aodrusa Thermal Tank Top $20 See On Amazon From the outside, this Aodrusa cami looks like a standard tank top. On the inside, however, it has a thick, warm fleece material that helps to insulate your body heat on especially cold days. Needless to say, it's the ideal piece for thermal layering, especially since it comes in both black or khaki. Available sizes: First size - Second size

25 These Super Soft Leggings That Look Like "Real" Pants Amazon Daily Ritual 2-Pocket Knit Legging $24 See on Amazon Made of super soft ponte knit, these leggings are about as warm and cozy as it gets. But thanks to chic patterns like twill and herringbone, they can be easily passed off as dress pants. To add to their functionality, they're designed with real back pockets, while 5% spandex gives them plenty of stretch. Plus, they come in an inclusive range of sizes, including extra-long, long, and short for taller girls and petites. Available sizes: XS — XXL (short, regular, long, extra-long)

26 A Stylish Pair Of Plush Fleece Slippers Amazon HALLUCI Plush Slippers $24 See on Amazon Who said slippers can't be stylish? This best-selling pair, which boast over 700 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon, have all the right features: they're made of soft, cozy fleece; their insoles are cushioned with plush memory foam; they have waterproof, anti-skid soles, so you can wear them to walk the dog or grab the mail; and they have an open-toe design, which prevents your feet from overheating. Get them in seven colors, including baby pink and a pretty mint green. Available sizes: S — XL

27 A Rugged-Chic Zip-Up That'll Keep You Oh-So Warm Amazon Angashion Fleece Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt $31 See on Amazon Chic in a rugged sort of way, this warm flannel pullover is the perfect cozy piece for all your fall and winter outings. It's sold in three plaid prints: red and black, gray and white, or beige and coffee (pictured). Reviewers report a "very soft lining" on the inside which feels comfortable, instead of scratchy, against bare skin. Available sizes: S — L

28 This Cute Pair Of Durable, Quilted Boots — & They're Under $50 Amazon GLOBALWIN Fashion Boots $40 See on Amazon It's hard to believe you can buy as stylish a pair of boots as these for under $40. They're versatile and cute, cozy and comfortable, and have almost entirely positive reviews on Amazon. Choose from eight different shades of black, gray, and brown. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

29 A More Polished Alternative To Sweatpants Amazon Amazon Essentials Terry Jogger Pant $20 See on Amazon Sweatpants are pretty much the epitome of cozy, but your favorite baggy, lived-in pair probably aren't suitable for grabbing lunch with friends or running around town. That's what makes these joggers so great. Though they're as cozy as sweats, they're a bit more tailored, which gives them a more elevated look. You can dress them slightly up while still keeping things casual with a cute tee, a denim jacket, and sneakers — et voila, the perfect cozy-chic outfit for brunch, errands, and everything in between. Available sizes: XS — XXL

30 A Classic Zip-Up Sweater Made Of Soft Terry Cotton Amazon Daily Ritual Terry Cotton Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt $14 See on Amazon For those who find hoodies a bit too casual or cumbersome, here's a more polished (but every bit as cozy) alternative. Made of terry cotton and modal, plus elastane for a hint of stretch, this soft knit pullover is sure to become a new go-to. You can wear it during any season, also: try styling it with leggings and snow boots during winter, or pair it with denim cutoffs and sneakers when the weather gets warm. Available sizes: XS — XXL

31 A Pair Of Cable-Knit Headbands You'll Want To Live In Amazon Muryobao Knitted Headbands (2-Pack) $19 See On Amazon They keep your ears warm thanks to their thick cable-knit fabric and fleece-lined interior, but reviewers also love that they're fashionable and can be worn without messing up your hairstyle. Finally, they're affordable: these headbands come in a pack of two for less than $20, and you can choose between ample color combinations to ensure that they match your existing wardrobe.