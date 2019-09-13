These 34 Pieces Look Good On Everyone — & They Cost Less Than $35 On Amazon

One of the most common mistakes people make when building a wardrobe is placing too much emphasis on bold statement items they think they might wear some day, given the proper occasion. Of course, those risky, trend-forward pieces have their place, but it’s important to balance them with more versatile pieces that'll come in handy on a day-to-day basis. While Amazon may not be the first place that comes to mind when it comes to quality basics and classic wardrobe staples, the online retailer is actually a veritable treasure trove of high-quality, timelessly chic pieces that look great on everyone — all at affordable price points you’d be hard-pressed to find elsewhere.

If your collection of easy, go-to essentials could use an update, you’re in luck. This list features some of the most impressive staple pieces currently available on Amazon. While the items you'll find here range from basic knit tanks to impeccably tailored jumpsuits, they’re all the types of pieces that look great, feel great, and will never go out of fashion. Better still, each of the pieces on this list rings in at just $35 or less, meaning you’ll still have plenty of room in your budget to splurge on the season’s hottest trends. So go ahead, stock up on a few key pieces — and feel confident that you'll always have something reliable to wear.

1 A Menswear-Inspired Shirt Dress With A Fresh, Modern Design Amazon Daily Ritual Tencel Dress $34 See O‌n Amazon This effortlessly chic, timeless ‌shirt dress is made of tencel lyocell, a wood-based, eco-friendly fabric favored by brands like Reformation, Mara Hoffman, and Madewell. It has a simple A-line silhouette that looks great on everyone, with a waist-cinching tie belt and and sophisticated open-placket collar. Wear it with sandals in warm weather, then pair it with tights and booties when the temperature drops. Available sizes: XS-XXL

2 A Super-Soft Jersey Pullover That's Polished Enough To Wear To Work Amazon find. Oversized Long Sleeve Jersey Sweater $28.46 $20.80 See O‌n Amazon This luxuriously soft pullover will look effortlessly chic with your cords or skinny jeans, and its sophisticated color and simple silhouette looks equally as polished tucked into a pencil skirt for work, too. The plush viscose blend looks like a knit sweater, but it has the soft, cozy feeling of a fleece hoodie. Choose from two colors, a soft sage green or a rich berry. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

3 This Comfy Jumpsuit With A Casual-Chic Look & Relaxed Fit Amazon Happy Sailed Jumpsuit $32 See On Amazon With an oversized fit that is so in right now, this jumpsuit is an easy way to throw on just one garment and look so chic walking out the door. With a trendy wide leg and scoop neck silhouette, this jumpsuit is a blank canvas for all of your go-to accessories. Available sizes: Small – 4X-Large

Available styles: 44

4 A Soft, Slinky Dress That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down For Any Occasion Amazon find. Elastic Waist Jersey Maxi Dress $35 See O‌n Amazon With its solid color and minimalist silhouette, this jersey knit maxi dress is the perfect blank slate to showcase all your boldest accessories. A subtle elasticized waist gives the piece shape, or, try adding a fun, waist-cinching belt to dress it up a bit. The silky, sumptuous jersey material is lightweight enough for summer, and perfect for layering when the weather cools off. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

5 The Softest Long Sleeve T-Shirt You'll Ever Own Amazon Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Long-Sleeve Shirt $29 See O‌n Amazon Made with a super-soft terry material and an easy, slouchy fit, this essential ‌long sleeve tee proves you don't have to sacrifice style to feel incredibly comfortable. It has a hip-grazing length and drop-tail hem, with a classic crew neckline and a decorative seam running down the back. Choose from nine versatile colors and patterns, ranging from a gorgeous rosy pink to charcoal grey space dye. Available sizes: XS-XXL

6 An Elegant Pleated Midi Skirt With A Metallic Sheen Amazon Allegra K Metallic Pleated Midi Skirt $29 See On Amazon Sweet and simple, this easy pleated midi skirt is sure to get worn all year long. What makes this particular piece stand out in your closet? The chic metallic sheen, of course, which is equally suited for holiday parties as it is a day at the office. With a comfortable elastic waist, this stunning piece is a comfortable thing to wear too. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available colors: 24

7 Soft, Substantial Leggings With A Thick, High-Rise Waistband Amazon Daily Ritual High Waist Stretch Legging $18 See O‌n Amazon ‌Amazon reviewers can't say enough good things about these classic high-waisted leggings. Made of a soft, substantial cotton blend, they have a wide, high-rise waistband and a curve-hugging fit that keeps its shape all day long. "They aren't just unbelievably soft, they're thick enough to wear outside, even in direct sunlight," one reviewer reported. "I have ordered these pants at least four times now," gushed another. "The price is fantastic. The quality great. The fit is perfect." Available sizes: XS-XXL

8 A Pair Of Comfortable Sandals That Look Great With Everything Amazon Soda Strappy Flats $26 See O‌n Amazon With a chic woven design, these huarache-inspired sandals are a chicer alternative to your standard flats. Their versatile, natural color goes with literally everything, and their lightweight sole makes them surprisingly durable and comfortable to walk in. Available sizes: 6-11

9 An Easy Knit Maxi Dress That's Perfect For Any Occasion — Including Lazy Sundays At Home Amazon Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress $25.86 $24.62 See O‌n Amazon Wear this versatile knit maxi dress with hoop earrings and chunky platforms one day, then style it with white sneakers and a fitted denim jacket the next. Or, you can simply wear it around the house — it's that comfortable. Made of a silky-soft rayon blend that works for any season, it's timeless, effortlessly chic, and easy to dress up or down — don't be surprised if you're tempted to buy one in all 10 colors and prints. Available sizes: XS-XXL

10 A Sporty-Chic Hoodie Made Of Luxuriously Plush Velour Amazon find. Velour Hooded-Sweatshirt $30 $24 See O‌n Amazon The plush, sumptuous velour material gives this sporty hooded pullover an unexpectedly luxe, glamorous feel, while the relaxed, slouchy fit makes it incredibly comfortable. It has a kangaroo pocket in the front, with a drawstring detail at the hood and elasticized trim at the arms and waistband. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

11 Soft, Stretchy Skinny Jeans That Come In Three Different Lengths Amazon Amazon Essentials Skinny Jean $28.50 See O‌n Amazon You won't believe how comfortable these skinny jeans are — that's thanks to their cotton construction, which features a hint of elastane for added stretch. They're available in three different inseam lengths, so even tall or petite customers can find a great fit. Plus, they come in a range of 11 different colors and denim washes, including black, pink, white, and olive. Available sizes: 0-20

12 A Soft, Slouchy T-Shirt Dress That's Versatile & So Comfortable Amazon Daily Ritual Oversize T-Shirt Dress $22 See O‌n Amazon A slouchy, oversized fit and subtle split hemline give this minimalist T-shirt dress a cool, effortless feel. Pair it with chunky platform boots and layered gold jewelry to edge it up a bit, or wear it with a ball cap and retro sneakers for a more casual look. Made of a soft, breathable jersey knit material that'll keep you comfortable during any season, it has wide sleeves, a crew neckline, and a flirty mini length. Available sizes: XS-XXL

13 A Pair Of Tapered Pants That Come In 40+ Different Colors & Prints Amazon SweatyRocks High-Waisted Pants $26 See O‌n Amazon These chic, stretchy skinny pants are an obvious choice for dressing up, but they'll also look great with combat boots and a cool graphic tee on the weekends. Soft and stretchy, they offer unbeatable comfort and a fit that won't lose its shape after a few hours. Plus, they're available in a range of versatile colors and prints, with short, regular, and tall inseam lengths. Available sizes: XSXXL

14 A Crisp Cotton Blouse You'll Reach For All The Time Amazon Amazon Essentials Cotton Popover Shirt $20.82 See O‌n Amazon This chic cotton popover blouse is one of those pieces you'll find yourself reaching for again and again. Throw it on with jeans for a casual lunch date, pair it with slacks or a pencil skirt when you're headed to the office, or tuck it into a slinky maxi skirt and add some heels for a night out. It's made of crisp, breathable, 100% cotton, and it comes in 14 chic prints, including stripes, plaid, and a fun cactus pattern. Available sizes: XS-XXL

15 An Athleisure-Chic Hoodie Made Of Super-Soft Terry Amazon Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Hooded Pullover $28 See O‌n Amazon Sophisticated color options, a crossover neckline, and a relaxed, slouchy fit make this athleisure-inspired pullover hoodie stylish enough to wear out, while the incredibly soft terry material ensures it'll be your new favorite loungewear for days spent on the couch. It's got a curved, dropped hemline that hits right at the hip, which makes it perfect for pairing with all your leggings and bike shorts. Available sizes: XS-XXL

16 A Stretchy Denim Jacket With Over 1,000 Glowingly Positive Reviews Amazon Riders by Lee Indigo Stretch Denim Jacket $29.99 See O‌n Amazon A healthy dose of stretch helps ensure this best-selling denim jacket is comfortable and easy to move in. The jacket has a slightly fitted, more feminine fit than a traditional boyfriend-style jean jacket, making it polished enough to wear with a dress or skirt for a slightly dressier look. Choose from six versatile denim washes, including white, black, and a vibrant red. Available sizes: S-XL

17 A Silky-Soft Tank Dress That's Comfortable Enough To Lounge In Amazon Daily Ritual Jersey Sleeveless V-Neck Midi Dress $20 See On Amazon Stretchy, breathable, and incredibly soft, this easy knit slip dress feels like luxury against your skin. Made of a rich, smooth jersey knit fabric that drapes beautifully and is perfect for layering, it has a V-shaped neckline, tank-style sleeves, and a versatile length that hits right below the knees. Wear it on its own, layer it under a flannel or oversized blazer, or add a waist-cinching belt to give it more shape. Available sizes: XS-XXL

18 This On-Trend Opal Choker That Helps Support A Great Cause Amazon Benevolence LA Opal Choker Necklace $45 $19.95 See O‌n Amazon Simple and elegant, it's easy to see why this opal choker has over 600 positive reviews. It's plated in real 14-karat gold and goes with just about anything; it also looks great layered with other necklaces. Best of all, with each purchase, the company makes a $5 donation to H40, a charity dedicated to building sustainable water systems in Africa.

19 A Classic Cotton Button-Down That'll Never Go Out Of Style Amazon Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Poplin Shirt $19.50 See O‌n Amazon Timeless and versatile, this simple poplin blouse is a must-have staple for every woman's wardrobe. Tuck it into your slacks or pencil skirt for work, wear it under a cozy sweater for a preppy-inspired vibe, or pair it with faded denim cutoffs for a beachy, Hamptons-inspired look. Made of 100% cotton, it comes in a bunch of different colors and prints, including stripes, plaid, polka dots, and classic white. Available sizes: XS-XXL

20 A Versatile Jumpsuit That Works For So Many Different Occasions Amazon Happy Sailed Short Sleeve Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit $32 See On Amazon You'll love this easy wide-leg jumpsuit for its versatility — the high neckline is totally work-appropriate, while the soft boat neckline gives it an elegant look appropriate for cocktail parties, weddings, and more. It's made of thick, substantial material with plenty of stretch, with a wide-leg silhouette that nips at the waist with a belt. Available sizes: S-3XL

21 The Softest, Most Comfortable Tunic Top That'll Pair Perfectly With Leggings Amazon JomeDesign Casual Tunic Top $29.99 $18.88 See O‌n Amazon You'll love curling up in this easy knit tunic during lazy afternoons spent lounging around the house, while the slouchy design and hip-grazing length make it the perfect top to pair with leggings when you're running around town. "I wasn't expecting the material of the shirt to be so soft," one happy reviewer wrote. "Much nicer than the typical tee material." Available sizes: S-XXL

22 A Set Of Waist-Cinching Belts To Add Shape To Any Outfit Amazon Retro Stretch Belt (Set of 4) $17.99 See O‌n Amazon A waist-cinching belt is a great way to define your shape and add structure to any outfit. Designed to sit at the natural waist, this set of four vintage-inspired elastic belts ensures you'll always have the perfect accessory to complete any look. The gold hardware makes them look super luxe, while the impressive selection of neutral color options makes it easy to find a set that suits your wardrobe. Available sizes: 26-42

23 A Soft Surplice Sweater With A Comfy, Oversized Fit Amazon LookbookStore Knit Surplice Sweater $32.99 See O‌n Amazon Whether it's a late summer night or a cold winter's day, you'll love lounging in this cozy-chic sweater. The oversized fit and soft, cozy knit material makes it perfect for casual occasions, while the classic surplice silhouette and deep V-neckline look sophisticated enough to wear out to dinner. Just know that it's meant to be oversized, so consider sizing down if you prefer a more fitted look. Available sizes: S-XXL

24 A Sweet & Simple Mini Dress With Party-Ready Bell Sleeves Amazon BELONGSCI Bell Sleeve Shift Mini Dress $30 See O‌n Amazon Wear this fun, flirty mini dress with stacked wedges and hoop earrings for a night out, or, pair it with sneakers for a more casual look. The easy, shift-style silhouette looks great on everyone, and the flowy bell sleeves add a stylish touch to the otherwise simple design. Choose from six rich colors, including royal blue, wine, or navy. Available sizes: XS-3XL

25 An Office-Appropriate Blouse That Comes In 13 Colors & Prints Amazon Amazon Essentials Fluid Twill Short Puff Sleeve Smock Detail Shirt $24 See On Amazon Delicate gathered details and cute puff sleeves give this timeless blouse a sophisticated, feminine look that goes with every type of bottom imaginable. Pair it with slacks or a pencil skirt for work, tuck it into a skirt for dinner out, or throw it on with jeans for a day of errands. Choose from over 10 stylish prints, including leopard and plaid. Available sizes: XS-XXL

26 A Mini Party Dress With Fun, Statement-Making Sleeves Amazon Shy Velvet Chiffon Party Dress $32 See O‌n Amazon Split statement sleeves add visual interest to this otherwise simple shift dress. Made of light, floaty chiffon, it's perfect for cocktail parties, date night, and just about anything else. The dress has a classic V-neckline and arm-baring slit details at the sleeves: Choose from six chic colors and prints. Available sizes: S-XX-Large Plus

27 A Soft & Cozy Pullover You'll Live In This Fall Amazon OFEEFAN Turtle Neck Sweatshirt $28 See O‌n Amazon Classically chic and incredibly cozy, this cowl neck sweatshirt is one of those versatile pieces you'll find yourself wearing at work, on the weekends, and everywhere in between. Made of a super-soft, strethcy, drapey fabric that feels great against your skin, it'll pair beautifully with your leggings, jeans, skirts, slacks ... you get the idea. Available sizes:XS-XXL

28 A Quality Long Sleeve Shirt At An Ultra-Affordable Price Point Amazon Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Crewneck Shirt $17 See O‌n Amazon Not only is this basic long-sleeve tee made of a cushy, jersey cotton blended with a touch of spandex, it’s also sold at a price that’s a steal, making it easy to stock up. Perfect for wearing on its own or for layering, the tee has an easy scoop neckline and a comfortable fit with lots of movement. Choose from a variety of color combinations, ranging from classic neutrals to bright, vibrant hues. Available sizes: XS-6X

29 Stretchy Mesh Sneakers That Comfortably Mold To The Shape Of Your Feet Amazon Feetmat Knit Sneakers $31.99 See O‌n Amazon Their soft, stretchy construction makes these knit sneakers super sleek and streamlined — not to mention incredibly comfortable. Once you slip these on, the breathable mesh material molds to the unique shape of your feet, making them an especially great option for those with bunions, swollen feet, or wide feet. Available sizes: 6-13

30 A Waffle-Knit Henley That Amazon Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About Amazon IWOLLENCE Waffle Knit Henley $19.99 See O‌n Amazon Cozy and casual, this slouchy waffle-knit henley is the perfect easy top to pair with all your leggings, jeans, and cords. This piece is wildly popular amongst Amazon reviewers, earning over 1,200 positive reviews and an overall rating of 4.1 stars. "This is one of the cutest, most comfortable shirts I've ever bought," one reviewer reported. "The fabric color is rich, and the waffle weave stretchy fabric is comfy," wrote another. Available sizes: S-XXL

31 A Simple Tank Dress That's As Comfortable As Your Favorite Nightgown Amazon Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress $20 See O‌n Amazon This simple-but-chic tank dress is incredibly versatile: Wear it on its own during summer, style it under a blazer for the office, cinch it with a belt to give it more shape, and pair it with a cardigan and tights come fall. It's made of silky-soft jersey knit material that drapes beautifully and feels great against your skin. Plus, it's available in a range of 15 different colors and prints — good luck picking out only one. Available sizes: XS-XXL

32 A Classic Knit Tank That's Perfect For Layering Amazon Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Double-Strap Tank $19 See O‌n Amazon A pretty double-strap design elevates this simple knit tank oh-so-slightly. Made of the super-soft, plush terry material for which Daily Ritual has come to be known, this easy staple is a high-quality basic you'll find yourself reaching for all season long. It's available in a range of chic, versatile colors, but it might be a good idea to stock up on all five. "Softest, most well made shirt," one reviewer commented. "Beautiful drape." Available sizes: XS-XXL

33 A Best-Selling Maxi Dress That Comes In 28 Different Colors & Prints Amazon Nemidor Plus Size Maxi Dress $49.99 $27.99 See O‌n Amazon This ultra-popular maxi dress has accumulated over 1,150 glowing five-star reviews on Amazon, with happy purchasers saying it's "extremely comfortable," "amazing quality," and that "the pockets are just an added bonus." Its versatile, timeless design is super easy to dress up or down, and it has an empire-style waist and voluminous skirt that's just begging to be twirled. Choose from 28 colors and prints. Available sizes: 14-26

34 A Cropped Crewneck Tee Made With 100% Cotton Amazon The Drop Sydney Cropped Crew Neck T-shirt $20 See O‌n Amazon A simple crewneck tee will literally always be cool — and this cropped take on a classic T-shirt is a shortcut to an easy, effortless look. If your wardrobe is lacking in comfortable tees made with breathable 100% cotton, this boxy version from The Drop is a chic option for everyday wear and beyond. Available sizes: XXS-5X The Zoe Report may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently of The Zoe Report's editorial and sales departments.