Ah, office dress codes: the bane of comfort-loving fashion girls everywhere. While many workplaces are loosening up when it comes to what’s deemed professional, most still won’t be thrilled if you show up in your sweatpants. Unless, of course, you’re sneaky about it: In reality, you can get away with wearing comfy joggers to work — the key is going for elevated pairs that look more polished than sporty. The best joggers to wear to work tend to have design features that mimic more traditional workwear; they’re cut like classic dress pants, for example, or are made of the same comfy twill as your favorite trousers. Color and print can also make a huge difference — throw on some plaid joggers with a blazer and ankle boots or loafers, and you’ll look right at home in just about any office.

Still not convinced you can get away with joggers at work? Scrolling through this edit will likely change your mind. Below, you’ll find 11 pairs of polished, dressy jogger pants for every style and budget, including at least one truly upscale pair that could work in even a more conservative office setting. You’ll also find a few more fashion-forward options that would be perfect for a more casual workplace, as well as networking events and date nights.

Ready to make all your coworkers jealous? Read on to shop the best joggers on Amazon to add to your work wardrobe.

1 The Fan-Favorite Joggers That Come In Office-Friendly Prints Amazon ALWAYS Drawstring Joggers $16 See On Amazon The gray plaid print makes these joggers feel slightly preppy — and total work-appropriate. That said, they'll look equally chic with a cool denim jacket or hoodie on the weekends, and given their comfy drawstring waist and stretchy fabric, you'll have no problem living in them all week long. It's also worth noting that these literally come in too many colors, prints, and styles to count, many of which could also work in a professional setting. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors/styles: 135

2 A Popular Pair Of Joggers That Look Like Denim Amazon Leggings Depot Jogger Track Pants $20 See On Amazon Effortlessly cool, these high-waisted joggers are destined to be an MVP in your weekend wardrobe. But two patch pockets in fronts, two pockets in back, and a denim-like finish elevates these joggers from your standard, slouchy sweats, so they’re nice enough to dress up for the office — just pair them with polished extras, like a fitted black turtleneck, heeled booties, and your chicest carry-all. With close to 12,000 five-star ratings and reviews, these joggers are a bonafide favorite among discerning Amazon shoppers, who’ve dubbed the style “really nice,” “super cozy,” and appropriate for business-casual work settings. They’re available in countless prints and colors, but the denim-inspired style in particular comes in four washes: black (pictured), charcoal, indigo, and light gray. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 50+

3 A Pair Of Luxe Velvet Joggers That Feel Impossibly Soft Amazon Conceited Premium Ultra Soft Velvet Joggers $22 See On Amazon These velour joggers are like the grown-up older sister of those Juicy Couture sweats you probably owned a decade ago. The luxe material is impossibly soft and sumptuous, and has a rich look that makes them surprisingly easy to dress up. Pair them with heels and an oversized sweater or blazer for a cool way to add some texture to your work wardrobe. "They are super soft and the colors are bright and rich," one reviewer reported, adding, "I love how you can dress them up for work or just be comfy in them." Available sizes: Small — 2X-3X

Available colors: 17

4 A Pair Of Comfy Joggers In A Stylish Windowpane Print Amazon SweatyRocks High Waist Joggers $21 See On Amazon A classic windowpane print gives these joggers a polished look that's totally office-appropriate. Cut in a slim, high-rise silhouette with a comfy drawstring waist, they'll pair perfectly with ankle boots, a blazer, and a turtleneck. Plus, while you'll love them for work, the versatile design will work well in plenty of off-duty looks, as well. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 17

5 These Leather Joggers That'll Seamlessly Transition From Day To Night Amazon [BLANKNYC] Vegan Drawstring Jogger $67 See On Amazon Leather anything tends to look elevated — not least these buttery-soft joggers from Blank NYC. Crafted from the most premium-quality, supple vegan leather, their straight-leg, mid-rise silhouette feels effortlessly cool and will go with nearly anything. Wear them to work with a blazer layered over a simple T-shirt, then later, ditch the tee and wear your blazer over a lacy bra or bustier for an of-the-moment party outfit. Available sizes: 24 — 30

Available colors: 1

6 A Pair Of Paperbag-Waist Joggers With A Tapered Fit Amazon ShoSho Loose Fit Jogger Harem Pants $15 See On Amazon So many features of these joggers help them feel elevated and polished: the slim, tapered fit; the preppy plaid print; the high-rise paperbag waist finished with a pretty bow. Pair them with pumps and a crisp white button-down, and nobody will guess you're basically wearing sweatpants to work. "I love these pants!" one reviewer gushed. "So soft, comfortable, high waisted, decent-sized pockets. I've washed them at least 10 times now and they still feel brand new." Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors/styles: 21

7 These Denim Levi's Joggers With A Built-In Belt Amazon Levi's Belted Jet Set Joggers $50 See On Amazon The belted version of Levi's popular Jet Set Joggers is arguably even more versatile than the originals, since the bow-style belt makes them easier to dress up. Made of durable twill with a touch of added stretch, they have a classic look that'll pair well with all your work staples, from cozy knits to blazers to button-downs and more. Oh, and if you don't see your size, you can find more options here. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large; 36-44

Available colors: 3

8 These Comfy Joggers That Look Like Classic Work Pants Amazon Hanna Nikole Plus Size Casual Jogger Pants $26 See On Amazon Belt loops, real pockets, and a zipper closure topped off with a button make these joggers look more like dress pants than sweats. They still have all the comfort of sweats, though, since they have a relaxed, unrestrictive fit, lots of added stretch, and an elastic panel on the back of the waistband. They're great for work, but you'll also love wearing them with your favorite tops on the weekends. Available sizes: 20 Plus, 22 Plus

Available colors: 3

9 These Cargo-Style Joggers For An Athletic-Chic Office Look Amazon Libin Cargo Joggers $32 See On Amazon These cool cargo joggers are technically performance wear, but with their quality construction, sleek silhouette, and muted sheen, they can totally pass for “real” pants. Made of a lightweight, slightly stretchy material in the prettiest shade of sage green (plus seven more neutral shades), they have five pockets: a zippered pocket in the back, cargo pockets at the sides, and hidden zippered pockets at the hips. Dress them up with a button-down blouse and heels for work; then, throw on a pair of sneakers and a sports bra and head straight to the gym. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 8

10 A Pair Of Lightweight Joggers Made Of Eco-Friendly Lyocell Amazon Daily Ritual Stretch Tencel Relaxed-Fit Drawstring Jogger Pant $35 See On Amazon Utility-inspired details and a slouchy-chic fit give these versatile joggers major style points. Outfitted with four functional pockets — two in the back, two in the front — they're made of 100% lyocell, the naturally durable, breathable fabric that sustainable brands like Reformation tout as their holy grail. These are probably better suited to more casual offices, but once again, with the right top and shoes, you can definitely make them feel dressy. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

11 These Capri-Length Joggers With A Chic, French-Girl Vibe Amazon Woman Within Plus Size 7-Day Knit Capri Pants $25 See On Amazon With their capri-length hem, kicked-out leg, and louche side pockets, these jogger-style pants emanate with gamine-chic vibes, especially if you wear them with ballet flats and a slim black turtleneck. An elasticated waist and cotton-blend material keep you feeling comfortable all day long, no matter how late you need to stay at the office. “Fit is phenomenal, so nice I can wear them to work, not too thick or heavy material, more of a business casual look for my administrative position at a hospital,” one reviewer raved. “ Loved them so much I now have 4 pair.” Available sizes: Small Plus — 6X-Large Plus (available in plus petite sizes)

Available colors: 23