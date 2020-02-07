Fashion Girls Are Obsessed With These 34 Pieces on Amazon

Within the past couple of years, Amazon has completely revamped its fashion marketplace, launching several in-house brands, collaborations with influencers, The Shop by Shopbop, and so much more. Not surprisingly, tastemakers and fashion insiders have been quietly taking note, unearthing tons of gorgeous pieces hidden among the retailer's massive selection. In fact, while you’d never guess it, many of the trendiest pieces stylish women are showing off — both online and in the streets — can actually be traced back to none other than Amazon itself. To discover the stylish products on Amazon that have become so popular with fashion girls, look no further than the roundup ahead — a few months from now, you’ll likely be spotting these pieces everywhere, so consider this your opportunity to stay ahead of the pack.

Beyond the affordable prices and endlessly vast selection, there are several other good reasons to buy clothes and accessories on Amazon. For Prime members, most items are eligible for free two-day shipping, and many are also eligible for Prime Wardrobe. If you’re not familiar, Prime Wardrobe is a members-only feature that allows you to try out clothes for a week before deciding whether or not to keep them. If a piece doesn’t work out, returns are free, and you’ll only be charged for the items you choose to keep.

Intrigued? Just keep reading — and prepare to field lots of inquiries about where you got your clothes.

1 A Sleek Black Bodysuit To Perfect The Tucked-In Look Amazon MANGOPOP Women's Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit $20 See on Amazon A perfect-fitting turtleneck is the base to so many great looks, which is why it's no surprise that this bodysuit is so popular. Sleek, stretchy, and available in virtually every color, it's a must-have for layering, and makes it easy to nail the tucked-in look with minimal effort. It's made of a soft, lightweight blend of modal and spandex, and features a cheeky tanga bottom with a convenient snap closure. Available sizes: XS — XXL

2 The Leopard-Print Skirt You've Been Seeing Everywhere Amazon Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Skirt $29 See on Amazon This skirt (or a very similar version) is a part of virtually every fashion girl's wardrobe, so there's no shortage of inspiration when it comes to ways to style it. Wear it with a relaxed tee and sneakers for an effortlessly chic look, or pair it with a chunky turtleneck and ankle boots when the weather turns cold. Made of silky smooth satin with a slinky silhouette, it has a hidden elastic waistband that falls right at the waist. Available sizes: S — XL

3 These Chunky Earrings To Glam Up Any Outfit Amazon ATIMIGO Statement Drop Earrings $9 See on Amazon A bold style statement that'll work with virtually any outfit, these chic drop earrings come in a whole range of fun colors and geometric shapes. Not only are they lead-free, nickel-free, and safe for sensitive ears, but reviewers say they're surprisingly lightweight, despite their large size. "Definitely look more expensive than what I paid. Compliments all night," reported one reviewer.

4 A Cozy Sherpa Sweatshirt With A Trendy Cropped Fit Amazon ZAFUL Half Zip Sweatshirt $40 See on Amazon A cropped length gives this cozy half-zip pullover a fun, trendy update. Made of fluffy faux sherpa, it's satisfyingly soft and plush to the touch. The crop hits right at the natural waist — the perfect length for pairing with high-waisted bottoms. If you're not a fan of the classic white, it also comes in several other colors and prints, including plaid, checks, and two color-blocked designs. Available sizes: S — XL

5 A Stylish Fedora That Looks Good With Basically Everything Amazon Lisianthus Belt Buckle Fedora $17 See on Amazon It's no wonder Amazon reviewers can't stop raving about this fedora, giving it a staggering 2,000 perfect five-star reviews (and counting!) Not only is it packable, well-made, and stylish, but it's an easy way to elevate virtually any outfit, and comes in a near-endless array of colors and styles. Plus, a hidden inner band makes the fit fully adjustable, so you won't have to worry about ordering the right size for your head.

6 These Super Cute Sunglasses At An Unbeatable Price Amazon SOJOS Fashion Round Sunglasses $14 See on Amazon Trendy and classic all at once, these chic sunglasses are perfect for everyday wear. Despite their impressively affordable price tag, reviewers say they're sturdy and well-made, and that their oversized shape brings in tons of compliments. Plus, they even come with their own drawstring travel bag and microfiber cleaning cloth, all packaged together in a premium-quality gift box.

7 A More Stylish Alternative To Your Go-To Work Pants Amazon GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Pants $45 See on Amazon Comfy enough to lounge in, yet polished enough for work, these paperbag-waist pants are sure to become an instant favorite. Not only are they effortlessly chic and easy to dress up or down, but the stretchy fabric they're made with is wrinkle-resistant, making them an excellent option for traveling. Plus, they even have pockets. Available sizes: XS — XXXL

8 Two Classic Leather Belts To Finish Off Any Outfit Amazon Syhood Faux Leather Belt (2-Pack) $17 See on Amazon The '90s-chic double-O hardware adds a stylish accent to these gorgeous vegan leather belts; sold in a convenient pack of two (one black and one brown), they make a practical, versatile addition to virtually any wardrobe. Whether you're wearing jeans, a dress, or a high-waisted skirt, they're an easy way to make any look feel more put-together. Available sizes: 25"-29" waist — 40"-44" waist

9 A Dainty Gold Choker That's Perfect For Everyday Wear Amazon Aobei Pearl 18k Gold Satellite Chain Choker $10 See on Amazon Meet your new favorite everyday necklace. This dainty gold choker will look good with literally every outfit, and it can be worn on its own or layered with other chains. What's more, it's plated with quality 18-karat gold, despite costing only $10.

10 A Cute Round Bag With A Croc-Embossed Exterior Amazon Risup Canteen Purse $20 See on Amazon An easy way to add a pop of color to virtually any outfit, this crossbody bag is incredibly versatile. Made with a trendy croc-embossed finish, it's equipped with two roomy pockets and has plenty of space for all the essentials without feeling overly bulky. Pick it up in cognac (pictured) or deep red.

11 A Chic Way To Stay Warm On Cold Flights Amazon Moss Rose Wrap Poncho $33 See on Amazon You'll be glad to have this chic shawl on hand no matter where you are: a long flight, a chilly movie theater, an over-air conditioned office. Soft, cozy, and large enough to double as a blanket, it's styled with a subtle fringed trim and a draped, open front. In addition to the navy and white windowpane print pictured, it comes in 14 more plaid prints in various colorways.

12 The On-Trend Hair Accessories That Serve A Functional Purpose, Too Amazon E-accexpert Pearl Hair Clips (12-Pack) $8 See on Amazon Not only are these pearl-encrusted hair clips unbelievably affordable (less than a dollar each!), but they're super chic and surprisingly handy, whether you're growing out your bangs or simply need a quick way to tame flyaways and keep your strands out of your face. Sold in a pack of 12, the clips vary in shape, but are all fairly oversized.

13 A Subtle Way To Add Some Sparkle To Your Look Amazon Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Asscher-Cut Drop Earrings $36 See on Amazon These elegant, antique-inspired drop earrings add the perfect hint of sparkle to just about any look. These Asscher-cut earrings are made of gold- or platinum-plated sterling silver, set with twinkling Swarovski Zirconias that catch the light as you move. “These earrings are beautiful,” commented one reviewer. “They look delicate and fine, totally classy. I doubt most people would question if the stones are real.”

14 The Fan-Favorite Levi's Jeans With Over 4,500 Perfect Five-Star Reviews Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans $15 See on Amazon Buying jeans online can often be risky — but not with these. These fan-favorite Levi's have over 4,500 glowing five-star reviews (and counting), with hundreds of reviewers raving about their perfect fit and calling them "magical" and the "best jeans ever." That's because they're super comfortable, thanks to a cotton/elastane construction that gives them a nice amount of stretch, as well as a pull-on waist. Plus, they come in three different inseam lengths, which makes it easy to find your perfect fit. Available sizes: 2-20 (short, medium, long)

15 The Coziest (& Most Stylish) Pair Of Slippers Amazon HALLUCI Fleece Slippers $24 See on Amazon It's hard not to fall in love with these fuzzy faux fur slippers; literally everything about them is fun and fabulous. But, their stylish design doesn't mean they skimp on comfort — they're incredibly soft and plush, with thick microfiber insoles that perfectly mold to the shape of your feet. Plus, their sturdy EVA soles are durable and waterproof, and will hold up through minor outdoor wear. Choose from seven colors. Available sizes: S — XL

16 An Elegant, Polished Blouse In The Season's Hottest Print Amazon ECOWISH Leopard Tunic $25 See on Amazon Mix up your work wardrobe with this chic leopard print blouse — since leopard is basically a neutral, it'll pair beautifully with all the blazers, sweaters, slacks, and skirts that are already in your closet. It can also be dressed down for a more casual look; try styling it with high-waisted jeans or a cool pair of leather pants. Available sizes: S — XXXL

17 A Gorgeous Crochet Bralette You'll Want To Show Off Amazon TheMogan Cross Strap Crochet Bralette $20 See on Amazon Crafted of a delicate, crocheted lace pattern with strappy detailing in back, this bralette is way too pretty to hide. Wear it under an oversized blazer to balance out the boxy silhouette, or let it peek out under a low-cut sweater, top, or dress. It's made of a soft, stretchy cotton and nylon blend, so it feels so much more comfortable than it looks. Available sizes: S — 3X

18 A Comfortable Mock-Neck Tank That's Totally Effortless, Yet Chic Amazon Daily Ritual Jersey Sleeveless Mock-Neck Shirt $15 See On Amazon Classic, cool, and oh-so comfortable, it doesn't get much better than a top like this. Between its relaxed fit and soft jersey material, it’s comfortable to wear around the house when you’re working from home; but the mock-neck elevates the silhouette from a basic tank, so it can easily complement a dressier ensemble. Choose from 12 colors and prints. Available sizes: XS-XXL

19 A ‘90s-Chic Satin Midi Skirt You Can Style So Many Different Ways Amazon Verdusa High Waist Satin A Line Midi Skirt $24 See on Amazon In any season, for any occasion, this gorgeous, ‘90s-esque satin slip skirt is sure to be a hit. Pair it with a lingerie-inspired bodysuit for a perfect party outfit, or throw it on with a sweater for a more work-appropriate look. In addition to black, it comes in 12 other hues, including jewel tones like emerald green, soft lilac, and even a subtle black leopard print. Available sizes: XS — XL

20 A Statement-Making Pair Of Earrings That Even Minimalists Will Love Amazon Acrylic Resin Hoop Earrings by Artilady $13 See on Amazon An easy way to make an understated statement, these chic acrylic earrings will instantly elevate any basic outfit. The funky geometric design feels fun and bold, whether you stick with the black and white style or go with the pearly pink, classic tortoiseshell, or one of the other three options. "I get compliments every single time I wear them!" one reviewer gushed.

21 A Three-Pack Of Essential No-Show Socks Amazon Eedor Thin No-Show Non-Slip Socks (3-Pack) $11 See on Amazon Sometimes, it's the simplest items that receive the most hype. Case in point? These no-show socks, which are essential for pairing with all your sneakers, loafers, and ballet flats. Made of cotton and spandex, they utilize silicone rubber technology to prevent slipping off your feet. Available sizes: women's shoe sizes 5-7, 7-8, 8-10

22 A Sleek One-Piece Swimsuit That You Can Rock As A Top Amazon American Trends One Piece Swimsuit $27 See on Amazon A versatile staple that belongs in any wardrobe, this American Trends swimsuit can also be easily rocked as a bodysuit; just pair it with your favorite denim cut-offs or jeans. It's sold in solid colors like black, navy, and Burgundy, but also comes in tons of fun prints, ranging from florals to cool, color-blocked stripes. Countless reviewers have commented on how pleased they are with the quality and fit, especially given the low price. Available sizes: S — 2XL

23 An Evening Clutch That'll Also Look So Cool As A Day Bag Amazon BABEYOND Evening Clutch Bag $24 See on Amazon Tiny beaded bags have been having a moment for quite some time now — and the trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. This clutch can be worn with a cocktail dress to more formal occasions, or you can rock it with a casual jeans-and-tee combo for a fun, juxtaposed look. Choose from six different variations of black, silver, and gold.

24 A Soft Satin Scarf With So Many Versatile Uses Amazon QBSM Satin Hair Scarf $7 See on Amazon Silk scarves are about as versatile as it gets; tie one around your head, neck, ponytail, or purse to add a subtle pop of color to any look. At under $10, this one comes at a great price, and it's offered in dozens of different colors and prints. "It’s so beautiful, and the quality is absolutely lovely— especially given how inexpensive this item is!" wrote one reviewer.

25 A Classic Pair Of Vans Sneakers To Juxtapose Your Skirts & Dresses Amazon Vans Old Skool Core Classics $79 See on Amazon There's no cooler pairing than a silky slip skirt or a floral, feminine dress and skater-style sneakers, which is what makes these Vans Old Skool Core Classics such a must-have. Of course, they'll work equally as well with all your jeans, denim cutoffs, and leggings, and you can rock them in any season. Choose from solid colors like black and white, or go with one of the bolder color-blocked combinations. Available sizes: 7.5 — 16.5

26 An Under-$20 Carry-All You'll Use Every Day Amazon Dreubea Big Shoulder Bag $16 See on Amazon Consider this the perfect everyday tote: it's timeless and chic; it's super spacious; and it costs less than $20. In fact, given its affordable price tag, you might want to consider picking up more than one to go with every outfit in your closet.

27 The Perfect Cozy Beanie Amazon Hatiis Ribbed Beanie $12 See on Amazon Another versatile wardrobe style, beanies are the type of accessory that are timeless, yet cool and trendy all at once. Made of thick, stretchy acrylic, this one is pretty perfect; it has a just-right fit, it'll keep your ears snug and warm, and it comes in 14 great colors.

28 A Lacy Camisole That's Surprisingly Versatile Amazon The Drop V-Neck Camisole $35 See on Amazon Though it might look like a summer staple, you can totally wear this lace camisole in the fall and winter, too: just throw on a blazer or tweed jacket, and you'll be good to go. Obsessed with the style? You'll be happy to know it's sold in other colors, like navy, Champagne, and pink, too. Available sizes: XS — XL

29 This Ridiculously Clever (& Surprisingly Chic) Way To Wear Your iPhone As A Purse Amazon iPhone Wallet Case With Crossbody Chain $26 See on Amazon Who knew convenience could look so stylish? This clever phone case/credit card holder offers an ingenious way to wear your iPhone as a purse, for the ultimate hands-free experience. The wallet case, which comes with a long gold chain in several chic colors, has room for 10+ cards and cash. You can even hang your keys from the chain!

30 A Simple Black Dress You'll Always Find An Occasion For Amazon BELONGSCI Bell Sleeve Dress $30 See on Amazon Consider this the perfect little black dress. It can be easily dressed up or down, it can be worn during any season (and with any type of footwear), and you can't beat the price. If you fall in love with the fit, it also comes in tons of other floral prints and solid colors. Over 2,000 reviewers gave it a perfect five-star rating. Available sizes: XS — XL

32 A Sleek Pair Of Dangling Bar Earrings Amazon Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Vertical Bar Dangle Earrings $21 See on Amazon Often, it's the simplest accessories that are the most chic. Take these dangling bar earrings, for example. Their simplicity is what makes them so stylish, modern, and versatile — you can wear them with literally everything, from jeans and a tee to a fancy black dress (or layered with other earrings). They're made with sterling silver and plated with rhodium for durability and shine.