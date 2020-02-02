If you’re looking for affordable places to shop the latest trends, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better option than Amazon. Their vast selection, which includes artisan-made accessories and clothing from past seasons, means competitive pricing — and don't forget about that free, two-day shipping for Prime members. That said, not everything on Amazon is created equal, which is where this editor-curated roundup comes in. Of the cheapest
trendy fashion pieces on Amazon, these 40 look the most expensive; stick with these, and prepare to be met with blank stares of disbelief when you tell people where you got them.
No matter what trend you're looking to incorporate into your wardrobe — be it cozy-chic teddy coats or '90s-inspired slip skirts — you're sure to find at least one piece in this edit that you're excited about (though with prices
this good, it's likely you'll walk away with a few). Plus, despite featuring some of the most affordable fashion pieces on Amazon, each item was hand-picked by editors because it looks and feels expensive, so you'll never have to compromise between affordability and style.
So go ahead, what are you waiting for? After all, bargains this great won’t be around forever.
1 The Leopard Silk Skirt You've Been Seeing Everywhere
For fashion girls these days, no wardrobe is complete without a
leopard print skirt — and this one comes at an unbeatable price. Pair it with a crisp white tank or a faded band tee during the warmer months, then later, wear it with all your favorite cozy knits and boots. "The fabric is soft and silky," one reviewer noted. "It looks and feels just like a much more expensive skirt I tried on at a high end boutique." 2 A Cozy Fleece Pullover With A Subtle Cropped Fit
A cropped fit gives
this classic fleece pullover an on-trend update; it's the perfect cozy layer to pair with all your leggings and high-waisted bottoms. Made of plush faux sherpa, the sporty design features dropped shoulders and a high collar, with cinched elastic at the sleeves and waistband to help hold in heat. Choose from 17 colors and prints, including stars, plaid, and leopard. 3 These Best-Selling Pants That Are Dressy, But Comfortable
Polished enough for work and chic enough for the weekend, these
paper bag-style pants are sure to become an instant favorite. An elastic waist and a generous percentage of spandex in the fabric makes them a comfortable choice, while the high rise cut and self-tie belt give them a unique, polished look. "I love the pockets, I love the belt, I love the color, I love the price, I love everything," gushed one reviewer. 4 A Vegan Leather Belt To Tie Together Any Outfit
The right belt can instantly elevate even the most basic of outfits, and with its '90s-inspired double-O buckle
, this one feels especially of the moment. Pair it with a tucked-in top and jeans to give the look polish, or use it to cinch the waist on a billowy dress or top. Made of quality vegan leather, it comes in a range of black and brown colors. 5 An Off-The-Shoulder Blouse With Romantic, Billowy Sleeves
Voluminous sleeves, an off-the-shoulder neckline, and plenty of ruffles ensure you stand out in a crowd when you're wearing
this top. Plus, the wrap-around belt is fully functional, so you can adjust it to find your perfect fit. Choose from four gorgeous colors: black, white, burgundy, or emerald. 6 The Perfect Little Black Dress
With the right accessories, this
pencil dress can easily be dressed up or down for virtually any occasion. Add a leather bomber jacket and chunky combat boots to edge up the look, or pair it with a tailored blazer and pumps for a polished work outfit. It's made of a soft, slightly stretchy blend of viscose and elastane, so it's a rather comfortable choice, too. 7 An Oversized Full-Zip Sherpa With Thousands Of Fans
An oversized sherpa jacket is a cold weather must-have, and
this one has over 4,500 5-star ratings on Amazon. It's made from super soft fleece, and features a full-zip closure and deep pockets that can hold your essentials and keep your hands warm. Some options also feature a drawstring hem for a custom fit. It comes in 32 colors, with three style variations. Available sizes: Small - 3X-Large 8 A Faux-Suede Pullover With Chic Bell Sleeves This faux-suede top features a slightly cropped, boxy cut and 3/4-length bell sleeves, making this an ultra-versatile piece that can elevate any outfit. Fans say it feels like a much more expensive top than it is. It comes in six colors, including black, purple, and green. Available sizes: Small - X-Large 9 A Leopard Print Blouse That's Easy To Dress Up Or Down
While this
leopard print blouse is an excellent way to elevate a casual outfit, it can easily be incorporated into your work wardrobe, too. Since leopard print is basically a neutral, it'll look effortlessly chic layered under your favorite blazers and cardigans. "I really love this blouse," one reviewer gushed. "It has a soft, silky expensive feel, and feels wonderful on." 10 A Pair Of Polarized Sunglasses At A Shockingly Affordable Price
It's hard to believe these
polarized sunglasses are so affordable — after all, it's unusual to find any polarized sunglasses at this price point, let alone a pair that's as stylish as these. Reviewers say they're well-made and comfortable, and love that they come with their own carrying case and microfiber cleaning cloth. "Really impressed by the quality of these sunglasses," one reviewer wrote. "Even the packaging is so cute!" 11 A Teddy Fleece Coat That's As Cozy As Your Favorite Blanket
An essential layer that'll take you all the way from fall to spring, this fuzzy
teddy coat is the definition of cozy-chic. It's designed in a long, simple silhouette with notched lapels, an open front, and roomy hidden side pockets. Get it in six colors. 12 A Versatile Blouse With Pretty Puffed Sleeves
Pretty puffed sleeves add interest to
this otherwise simple top; comfortable and versatile, it's the type of wear-with-anything staple that's worth owning in multiple colors. Designed with dainty gathers at the shoulders and a keyhole closure in the back, it's available in a range of 20 colors and prints. Available sizes: XXS-XXXL 13 These Luxe Satin Mules That Are Sure To Garner Compliments
Definitive proof that flats can look just as luxe as high heels,
these wine-hued mules will instantly dress up any look. Made of rich, shimmering satin and topped with statement-making bows, the sleek design features padded footbeds and a glamorous pointed toe. Choose from silky satin in either dusty pink or merlot, or opt for the faux suede version in black or praline. 14 This Dainty Gold-Plated Paperclip Link Bracelet
A little gold bracelet is the perfect way to spice up to your favorite low-key looks, and
this one has a delicate paperclip link design. The bracelet is plated with 14K gold over brass, and is free from both lead and nickel. The bracelet is 6.5-inches long, with a 2-inch extender. 15 This Retro-Chic Blouse That Pairs Perfectly With High-Waisted Bottoms
Whether you pair it with high-waisted shorts or a crisp pleated midi skirt, this
short-sleeved blouse is rich in retro, pin up-inspired appeal. Styled with playful polka-dots and a flirty tie at the waist, the fabric it's made with is light, breathable, and ever-so-slightly sheer. If you're not a fan of polka-dots, it also comes in several chic windowpane prints. 16 A Pair Of Statement-Making Earrings That Come In 10 Fun Colors
Add a fun detail to any outfit with these glitzy
statement earrings. The delicate, intricate raised texture contrasts beautifully with the earrings' bold geometric shape, resulting in an eye-catching look that's both playful and sophisticated. Plus, if you're not a fan of rose gold, they're also available in nine other colors, ranging from classic black to an electric neon green. 17 The Boho-Chic Mini Dress You'll Want To Own In Every Color
This flirty ruffled
mini dress is basically perfect. Not only is it comfortable, versatile, and incredibly fun to wear, but it can easily be styled for any occasion, in any season. The flowy design features a mini-length cut made up of tiered ruffles, with billowy blouson sleeves and a V-neckline. "I am so impressed with the quality of this dress," one reviewer gushed. It comes in other colors and polka dot prints, too. 18 A Stylish Fedora That Comes In Every Color Of The Rainbow — & Has Nearly 2,000 Perfect Five-Star Reviews
Make any outfit infinitely more interesting by topping it off with
this fedora — it's the type of rare piece that's trendy and timeless all at once. Not only is it satisfyingly sturdy and well-made — especially for the price — but it's also available in a seemingly endless array of colors. Plus, a hidden strap inside allows you adjust the fit, eliminating the guesswork associated with ordering hats online. 19 A Flowy Dotted Skirt That's Designed With Hidden Pockets
Featuring rows of tiered ruffles printed with a smattering of tiny polka-dots, this soft, swingy
midi skirt works with virtually any outfit. Add tall boots and a sweater for a comfy-chic work outfit, or keep things casual in the summer with a tank and sandals. Featuring a smocked elastic waistband and roomy hidden side pockets, it's the type of easy staple that's worth owning in multiple colors. 20 A Versatile Maxi Dress Sold In 27 Different Prints
Perfect for everything from weddings and graduations to wine tastings and brunch, this chic printed
maxi dress is sure to get plenty of wear. Cut in a classic A-line silhouette, the flowy design features elbow-length sleeves and a plunging V-neckline, with a flirty center slit and a row of buttons down the front. Plus, it comes in a ton of other fun prints. 21 A Casual-Chic Blouse Made Of Light, Airy Chiffon
Tuck this pretty
surplice top into a sleek pencil skirt to dress it up for work, or pair it with jeans and sneakers for an effortless casual look. The classic wrap silhouette looks great on literally everyone, and the dainty ties at the sleeves add a pretty, subtle detail. Made of light, floaty chiffon, it comes in a range of colors, prints, and styles, including several short-sleeved versions. 22 The Fan-Favorite Sneakers With Over 1,700 Perfect Five-Star Reviews
Made of stretchy, breathable mesh that molds to the shape of your foot, these best-selling
Adidas running shoes fit like a dream. Memory foam sock liners and Cloudfoam cushioning up the comfort factor even more, while the tab at the back makes for easy on/off. "I've worn them all day and it feels like I'm walking on clouds," one reviewer wrote. 23 A Sophisticated Twist On The Classic Slinky Party Dress
An elegant twist in the front gives this stylish
midi dress a sophisticated detail; perfect for all your parties and events, it's sure to bring in compliments all night long. Made of a think, slinky fabric with plenty of stretch, the design features flowy short sleeves, a elegant slit in the front, and a plunging V-neckline. Choose from 14 colors and prints, including black, pink, and royal blue. 24 Your New Favorite Pair Of Dress Pants
Timeless and versatile, you'll likely find yourself reaching for these
dress pants for years to come. Made with a comfortable blend of cotton and elastane, their slim, stretchy fit looks tailored and sleek, but never feels restrictive. Plus, they're available in three different inseam lengths, in a range of colors and prints including navy, camel, and bold black windowpane (pictured). 25 These Dainty Cuff Earrings That Come In White & Rose Gold, Too
Designed to ever-so-lightly hug your earlobes, these gorgeous
huggie earrings are the perfect dainty hoops for everyday wear. Made of genuine sterling silver and plated in gleaming 14-karat gold, they're hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive ears. Wear them on their own for a polished, minimalist effect, or, if you have multiple piercings, pair them with other earrings for a more dramatic look. 26 A Wide-Leg Jumpsuit That's Both Comfy & Cute
If you're looking for a no-fuss outfit that's comfy enough to lounge in but cute enough to wear out,
this wide leg jumpsuit should be the next addition to your wardrobe. It comes in 7 colors, with a short romper style also available. Available sizes: Small - X-Large 27 A Stylish Pair Of Camo-Print Leggings
Consider these the perfect
leggings: not only are they comfortable, well-made, and stylish, but they cost a mere fraction of the price you'd pay for similar styles. Made with a smooth, four-way stretch material that wicks away moisture and keeps its shape all day long, the leggings are available in six stylish colors and prints. 28 A Gorgeous Ruffled Blouse You'll Want To Own In Every Color
Guaranteed to turn heads for all the right reasons, this ruffled blouse is one of those timeless pieces that will never go out of style. Featuring a plunging V-neckline, waist-cinching bow, and flowy sleeves, it'll look effortlessly stylish with just about everything in your closet. "This top is great! Since it wraps, the bust and waist area are adjustable," one reviewer noted.
29 A Button-Down Mini Dress With Oversized Pockets This midi dress is made from a super comfortable cotton/spandex blend. It features a button-down design, a swingy, pleated skirt, and best of all — pockets! The long-sleeved version comes in 6 colors, and a sleeveless style is also available. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 30 A Slouchy Waffle Knit Top You'll Wind Up Living In
You'll likely want to live in this slouchy
waffle-knit top, whether you're lounging around the house or getting together with friends. Designed to be worn either on or off the shoulder, it's styled with a relaxed V-neckline in both the front and the back, while the cozy waffle knit fabric gives it a bit of extra warmth. It comes in multiple colors, too. 31 The Classic Levi's Jeans Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About
Levi's has a well-deserved reputation for making timeless, high-quality denim, so it's no surprise that these
skinny jeans are wildly popular amongst reviewers. Still, the fanfare is pretty impressive; in over 4,300 glowingly positive reviews, Amazon shoppers rave about their soft, stretchy feel and comfortable fit, and love that they come in 17 washes and three different inseam lengths. 32 A Pretty Little Dress That's Stretchy & Soft
Playful ruffled sleeves give this otherwise simple
dress a fun, feminine touch — with the right accessories, it can easily be dressed up or down for virtually any occasion. Made of a soft, stretchy jersey knit fabric, the simple pullover design features a crew neckline and hidden side pockets. Choose from 10 colors and prints, including three florals. 33 A Crystal Necklace You'll Wind Up Wearing Everyday
Dainty and minimalist, this
cubic zirconia necklace is the type of piece you'll wear everyday. Wear it alone for an understated effect or layer it with other necklaces to create a look that's all your own. It's made of genuine sterling silver and plated with your choice of 14-karat white, yellow, or rose gold. "The size of the diamond is perfect, and the adjustable chain is great," reported one reviewer. 34 A Lightweight Mini Skirt That's Perfect For Warmer Weather
Tiered ruffles and a mid-thigh length make this
skater skirt an instant wardrobe staple — not only is it incredibly easy to style, but the relaxed fit and elasticized drawstring waist mean it's endlessly comfortable, too. Wear it with a retro T-shirt and sneakers for a cool, casual look, or dress it up with over-the-knee boots for a statement-making party outfit. 35 A Boho-Chic Maxi Dress With Gorgeous Embroidered Details
Breezy and beautiful, this boho-chic
maxi dress is sure to get plenty of wear — dress it up with heels for a wedding or graduation, or pair it with strappy sandals for a get-together with friends. Designed in a classic A-line silhouette with intricate embroidery on the hem, sleeves, and neck, it's made from a comfy polyester/spandex blend that has just the right amount of stretch. Available sizes: Large Plus — 3X-Large Plus 36 This Cozy Tunic-Length Turtleneck This turtleneck is perfect for those days when you want to look cute but feel like you're wearing a blanket. This sweater is made from a nylon/viscose/PBT blend and features an oversized silhouette with an asymmetrical hem, batwing sleeves, and a chunky rib knit. It comes in 19 solid colors and 6 patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large 37 A More Stylish Take On The Classic Running Sweatshirt
Athleisure-inspired details such as long ribbed cuffs and side panel zippers give this simple
crewneck sweatshirt a stylish update, but it's still every bit as comfortable as an old favorite. Other design highlights include the dropped shoulders, hip-grazing length, and an asymmetrical hemline, for a final product that's equally suited for lounging around the house, tough workouts, and everything in between. 38 These Classic-Fit Jeans That Thousands Of Reviewers Swear By
Amazon reviewers can't get enough of these classic Gloria Vanderbilt
jeans, giving them more than 2,400 perfect five-star reviews. A healthy dose of stretch ensures they never feel restrictive, so they're a comfortable choice, too. Designed with a mid-rise waist, a fitted hip and thigh, and a subtly tapered leg, they're available in whole range of stylish denim washes. 39 A Fan-Favorite Swimsuit Sold In Dozens Of Colors & Prints
No need to prioritize between style, fit, and comfort — this top-rated
bathing suit delivers the best of all three. In over 3,200 glowing reviews, fans rave about the mesh-panel design and perfect fit, and say it's one of those rare suits that provides plenty of coverage and support without sacrificing style. Choose from dozens of colors and prints. 40 A 2-Pack of Oversized Sunglasses That Go With Everything
A pair of oversized sunglasses is a great way to pull together any look, and
these come in a 2-pack so you'll always have a pair that matches whatever you're wearing. The lenses are made from non-polarized composite materials with a UV protective coating. Choose the classic combo of matte black and tortoiseshell, or go for a bold black and red set. With 10 colors to choose from, you're sure to find a pair you love.