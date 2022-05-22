Beloved by a bevy of pop culture icons both real and fictional — Jim Morrison, Iggy Pop, “Dirrty”-era Christina, Sandy at the end of Grease — leather pants have long been a boundary-pushing fashion mainstay, lending an air of instant cool to their wearer. These days, silhouettes and styling options are endless — so despite their edgy, statement-making reputation, the best leather pants can serve as staple pieces in even the most classic, minimalist wardrobes. (Case in point: Amal Clooney, queen of understated elegance, was recently spotted rocking a pair at dinner.)

When shopping for leather pants, consider your needs and personal style. If you’re after a more streamlined look, a mid-rise cut with a straight leg will almost certainly never go out of style — it can easily be dressed up or down, and looks perfect with a plain white T-shirt and some layered gold jewelry. A cropped, high-waisted, wide-leg leather pant is the perfect option for more conservative settings — just add a silk blouse or fitted turtleneck and loafers. To add a bit of flair to your everyday look, why not try a pair of leather-look joggers or faux-leather leggings? And don’t discount the idea of leather-on-leather, which can look so chic. For a look that’s straight out of The Matrix (and/or Bella Hadid’s closet), throw on a leather trench and skinny sunglasses.

Whatever your preferences — and even if you thought you weren’t the leather-pants type — you’re sure to find something that suits on this list. I’ve included a range of options, from buttery-soft genuine leather to animal- (and budget-) friendly vegan leather that’s all but indistinguishable from the real thing.

Scroll on to shop the 10 best leather (and leather-look) pants, all available on Amazon Fashion.

1 A Pair Of Chic, Wide-Leg Leather Pants Amazon Smart Universe Wear High Waisted Leather Wide Leg Pants $236 See On Amazon Crafted from 100% lambskin leather, these high-waisted, wide-leg leather pants feature side pockets, a hidden zipper, and a cropped silhouette that’s perfect for showcasing your footwear. Their roomier cut means they’re office-appropriate — pair with pumps or loafers and a button-down top or French-tucked pullover sweater — though you can just as easily throw them on with a cropped tee and chunky-heeled ankle boots for a night out with friends. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

2 The Fleece-Lined Faux-Leather Leggings Shoppers Are Obsessed With Amazon Tagoo Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings $34 See On Amazon Boasting close to 8,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, these high-waisted faux-leather leggings are equipped with four-way stretch and an ultra-thin fleece lining that reviewers call “extremely soft,” resulting in the ultimate combination of comfort and style. Though they might feel like your favorite yoga pants, they look considerably cooler, lending a rocker-chic edge to any look. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

3 These Classic Skinny Jeans Coated In A Faux-Leather Finish Amazon AG Adriano Goldschmied Farrah Leatherette High-Rise Skinny Fit Ankle Pant $184 See On Amazon Made from a stretchy brushed sateen and coated in a leather-like finish, these skinny jeans are a low-key choice for those who want to test the waters of the leather pants trend without jumping fully onboard. Better yet? They’re machine-washable. You can never go wrong with black (I certainly don’t need to remind you of that); but if you’re in the market for a more unexpected (yet still neutral) shade, opt for dark brown, light brown, or Burgundy. Available sizes: 23 — 32

4 A Pair Of Leather-Look Jeans With An Effortless, Jogger-Inspired Fit Amazon PAIGE MAYSLIE Transcend Coated Denim Weekender Jogger $259 See On Amazon Providing an edgy-chic update on your favorite loungewear, these comfortable, utility-style pants from cult-favorite brand PAIGE are made from coated denim that gives off a leather-like sheen. Their cropped length, zipper detail, and jogger-inspired silhouette give them an effortless feel; but the overall vibe is still polished, so you can still dress them up for nights out and work. Unlike most leather pants, they’re machine-washable — which is a very good thing, considering how much you’ll be wearing them. Available sizes: 23— 34

5 These Faux-Leather Leggings That Feel Like A Second Skin Amazon commando Perfect Control Faux Leather Leggings $98 See On Amazon Available in seven striking shades that run the gamut from classic neutrals to eye-catching metallics, these sleek faux-leather leggings feel like next to nothing on your skin — as you might expect from a brand that specializes in barely-there underwear. Made from a PU blend with a nylon-spandex lining that offers light compression, they’re super soft, easy to move in, and fully machine washable (just be sure to avoid the dryer). A double-layer waistband and four-way stretch keep them extra comfortable, while raw cuffs lend an air of undone-chic. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

6 These Faux-Leather Pants In A Classic Silhouette Amazon Balleay Art Straight Leg Faux Leather Pants $46 See On Amazon With their straight-leg, mid-rise cut, these buttery-soft faux-leather pants offer a classic silhouette that goes with just about anything. Made from a polyurethane blend that’s stretchy and wrinkle resistant, they’re nearly indistinguishable from genuine leather (and cost a fraction of the price). Pair with a white T-shirt and chunky-heeled mules or ankle boots for a look that’s timeless and effortlessly cool. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

7 A Cool, Faux-Leather Alternative To Your Go-To Sweats Amazon Floerns Drawstring High Waisted Cropped Tapered PU Leather Pants $40 See On Amazon An adjustable drawstring waist and tapered legs with elastic cuffs give these slouchy PU pants a similar silhouette to your trusty sweats — though they’re way more polished. Available in classic black and chocolate brown, plus a range of chic neutrals and pastels, they look especially cool paired with a fitted crop top, platform sneakers, and a baguette bag. Or, wear them with stilettos for an unexpected twist on your typical going-out outfit. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

8 These Affordable Faux-Leather Leggings For Your Day-To-Night Wardrobe Amazon MCEDAR Faux Leather Leggings $36 See On Amazon If you’re after a sultry going-out look but don’t want to sacrifice comfort, these soft, stretchy faux-leather leggings might be just the thing. Featuring a high-rise waist and back pockets that are roomy enough to hold a phone or wallet should you want to go purse-less, they’ll take you from WFH to cocktails to dancing without missing a beat — and in the utmost comfort. “It's like wearing really fierce pajamas,” raved one Amazon reviewer. Available sizes: XX-Large — 4X-Large

9 The Vegan Leather Trousers That Are Perfect For Any Occasion Amazon PAIGE Jazz Vegan Leather Straight Leg 4 Way Stretch Pant $127 See On Amazon Perfect for slightly dressier events, these pleated, straight-leg faux-leather trousers from PAIGE boast four-way stretch and an angled yoke detail with three buttons at the waist. Luxuriously soft and super polished, they’re practically begging to be paired with a tucked-in silk blouse or a classic fitted black turtleneck. But they’re appropriate for daily wear, too — why not try them with a cropped sweatshirt and slide sandals? Available sizes: 00 — 14

