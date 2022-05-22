We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
By A. Graham
Beloved by a bevy of pop culture icons both real and fictional — Jim Morrison, Iggy Pop, “Dirrty”-era Christina, Sandy at the end of Grease — leather pants have long been a boundary-pushing fashion mainstay, lending an air of instant cool to their wearer. These days, silhouettes and styling options are endless — so despite their edgy, statement-making reputation, the best leather pants can serve as staple pieces in even the most classic, minimalist wardrobes. (Case in point: Amal Clooney, queen of understated elegance, was recently spotted rocking a pair at dinner.)
When shopping for leather pants, consider your needs and personal style. If you’re after a more streamlined look, a mid-rise cut with a straight leg will almost certainly never go out of style — it can easily be dressed up or down, and looks perfect with a plain white T-shirt and some layered gold jewelry. A cropped, high-waisted, wide-leg leather pant is the perfect option for more conservative settings — just add a silk blouse or fitted turtleneck and loafers. To add a bit of flair to your everyday look, why not try a pair of leather-look joggers or faux-leather leggings? And don’t discount the idea of leather-on-leather, which can look so chic. For a look that’s straight out of The Matrix (and/or Bella Hadid’s closet), throw on a leather trench and skinny sunglasses.
Whatever your preferences — and even if you thought you weren’t the leather-pants type — you’re sure to find something that suits on this list. I’ve included a range of options, from buttery-soft genuine leather to animal- (and budget-) friendly vegan leather that’s all butindistinguishable from the real thing.
