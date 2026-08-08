What makes an outfit iconic? If you’re Zendaya, it’s whatever you wear on your next red carpet. Over her 10-plus years in the spotlight, the actor has become known for wearing a vast array of archival, vintage, custom, and current runway pieces — sometimes even mere hours after their runway debut. Though most of her looks have gone viral, a select number are arguably far more iconic than others, thanks to a combination of pop culture moments, social relevance, and unforgettable design.

After overlapping press tours throughout her busiest year to date (which will wrap with Dune: Part Three this winter), we’re naturally reflecting on the most definitive fashion moments in Zendaya’s red carpet repertoire. Whether she’s dressed as a Greek goddess for The Odyssey or wearing superhero-inspired style for the Spider-Man franchise, all of her greatest, most method-dressing-forward outfits undoubtedly live in our minds rent-free. Many have become central to social commentary and pop culture, like her 2015 Oscars dress and locs, or the tennis-inspired wardrobe her longtime stylist Law Roach curated for 2024’s Challengers.

From the traditionally glamorous to the avant-garde couture, Zendaya will always be one of the best-dressed celebrities to grace any red carpet that comes her way. Below, take a look at some of her most memorable outfits over the years.

The Oscars, 2015

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For her Oscars debut, Zendaya wore a white Vivienne Westwood dress. The corseted piece showed her fashion prowess with an unexpected designer moment, elevated by a Chopard diamond cuff and drop earrings. The look went viral for Zendaya’s long locs hairstyle, and began a year that would cement the actor as a style star to watch.

The Greatest Showman Australia Premiere, 2017

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At the Australian premiere for The Greatest Showman in 2017, Zendaya wore a monarch butterfly-printed dress from Moschino’s Spring 2018 collection. With its wing-shaped accents, the whimsical piece was a perfect fit for the circus-themed musical. It also made Roach’s themed “method dressing” practice a signature of Zendaya’s look.

Met Gala, 2018

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A suit of Versace armor was Zendaya’s garb of choice for the 2018 Met Gala. Inspired by Joan of Arc, the silver piece included matching chainmail in a nod to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s “Heavenly Bodies” exhibit. The ensemble, which featured matching diamond rings and Stuart Weitzman platform sandals, has been referred to by Zendaya as one of her personal favorite Met looks.

Critics’ Choice Awards, 2020

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As she took on more mature projects like Euphoria, Zendaya’s style became more experimental — like this pink Tom Ford breastplate at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards. The metallic piece from Ford’s Spring 2020 runway was actually a custom 3D design molded to the actor’s chest, paired with its matching maxi skirt. The punchy look marked a high point in a major year for Zendaya, which included her first Emmy win.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Los Angeles Premiere, 2021

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In December 2021, Zendaya stepped out in a sparkly dress covered in spiderwebs for the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere in Los Angeles. The custom Valentino piece included a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, which Roach paired with matching Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps, Bulgari diamonds, and a black mask that paid homage to the web-slinging superhero.

Dune: Part Two London Premiere, 2024

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For the London premiere of Dune: Part Two in February 2024, Zendaya wore a silver Mugler robot suit from 1995 — which quickly became one of her most viral looks ever. The “gynoid” piece, which Roach accessorized with a Bulgari diamond necklace, was originally worn by Nadja Auermann on the Mugler Spring 1995 runway.

Challengers Rome Photocall, 2024

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Roach’s “method” fashion took a bold turn with Zendaya’s 2024 press tour for Challengers, which included a sparkly Loewe tennis dress. Custom pumps with bright green, tennis ball-accented heels became a focal point of the pleated look. A preppy touch came from diamond tennis bracelets and stud earrings, courtesy of Bulgari.

Met Gala, 2024

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For her much-awaited Met Gala return in 2024, Zendaya was perfectly on-theme for the “Sleeping Beauties” exhibit in a black Givenchy Haute Couture gown from 1996. Originally designed by John Galliano, her archival look featured a corseted bodice and rose bouquet headpiece. The piece marked Zendaya’s second arrival at the event, following her first walk up the Met steps in a green-and-blue Maison Margiela gown — a custom Galliano look recreated from his Spring 1999 Dior collection. As Roach often says, “There’s always a second dress.”

Golden Globes, 2025

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Zendaya kicked off 2025 on a high note in an orange Louis Vuitton ballgown. The custom look was inspired by singer Joyce Bryant, designed by Nicolas Ghesquière with a full skirt and matching pumps. While it was accessorized with Bulgari diamonds, her most noteworthy accessory was a 5-carat Jessica McCormack ring from Tom Holland, which broke the news of the couple’s engagement.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day London Photocall, 2026

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In June 2026, Zendaya continued her high-fashion tour for Spider-Man: Brand-New Day in London with a dark blue dress from Galliano’s eponymous Spring 1997 runway collection. The archival piece was covered in a gold celestial print and ruffles, completed by a metal spiderweb back strung with charms. Diamond huggie earrings and gold Louboutin pumps effortlessly framed the look from the designer’s “Circus” collection.

The Odyssey New York City Premiere, 2026

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Near the end of her headline-making press tour for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Zendaya looked truly angelic in a white Matières Fécales gown at the film’s New York City premiere. The feathered piece was complete with matching angel wings and heel-less Louboutin platforms — and affirmed that the actor can, indeed, pull off any outfit on the red carpet, no matter how avant-garde.