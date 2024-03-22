While fashion month may be over, the industry news cycle is far from quiet. In the last few weeks we’ve seen the second highly anticipated drop of Phoebe Philo’s buzzy namesake collection and heard word of Dries Van Noten’s impending exit from the beloved house he founded. Now, on this seemingly quiet Friday morning, Valentino has announced that creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli will be leaving his post at the historic Italian house.

“Not all stories have a beginning or an end, some live a kind of eternal present that shines so bright that it won’t produce any shadows,” Piccioli, who has worked with the label in some capacity since 1999, said in an official statement for the brand on WWD. “I’ve been in this company for 25 years, and for 25 years I’ve existed and I’ve lived with the people who have woven the weaves of this beautiful story that is mine and ours.”

Although Piccioli began his career at Valentino in the accessories department, he and his colleague Maria Grazia Chiuri were promoted to co-creative directors in 2008. When Chiuri left to run Dior six years later, Piccioli stepped in as the lead designer; the Spring 2017 show marked his first solo show. Since, he’s become know for his take-no-prisoners use of bold hues (see: the official PP Pink Pantone shade) and strong statement silhouettes. Interestingly enough, his most recent collection was perhaps his first to be devoid of color: Rendered in all black, the pieces stand out for their striking shapes and interesting textures. He is known for dressing strong women with a distinct sense of style — Rihanna, Florence Pugh, and Suki Waterhouse have all worn his pieces on the red carpet — and focusing his collections around innovative themes rather than passing trends.

(+) Rihanna in Valentino at the 2023 Met Gala. GWR/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Piccioli’s Fall 2024 collection was one of the few that focused on the use of black. Estrop/Getty Images (+) A hot pink look from the Valentino Fall 2022 show. Peter White/Getty Images INFO 1/3

No announcement has been made on Piccioli’s next move or who his successor may be, but considering Alessandro Michele and Sarah Burton still haven’t landed anywhere, the list of contenders is strong. One thing is for sure: We’ll be sure to alert you the second we have an update.