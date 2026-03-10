Law Roach, who is Zendaya’s longtime stylist and collaborator, told a reporter at the 2026 Actor Awards, “The wedding already happened. You missed it,” referring to the much-speculated nuptials of Zendaya and her partner Tom Holland. A mere ten days after causing a media frenzy about whether or not the Spiderman co-stars were married or not, the actor is clearing things up herself. Zendaya stepped out in Paris on March 10 for the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2026 show wearing a white dress complete with what appeared to be a gold wedding band. And in case her bridal-inspired dress and ring aren’t enough evidence, she stepped out of her vehicle with Roach by her side — which felt like a full on confirmation.

The Emmy-winner has been a brand ambassador for Vuitton since 2023, sitting front row at the shows on several other occasions. Today she arrived at the venue wearing look 27 from Nicolas Ghesquière’s Spring 2026 line. The selection felt intentional, considering there were plenty of other non-white looks from the designer’s previous collection to choose from. Instead, she opted for a white high-low bubble dress with an exaggerated collar. She put her own spin on the runway silhouette with sleek black pointed-toe pumps and a black belt with silver hardware.

Photographers were quick to zoom in on the Euphoria star’s jewelry to see if she would be wearing a wedding band — which she was, along with a pair of diamond hoop earrings.

Aurore Marechal/Getty Images

She wore an understated gold band layered underneath a diamond eternity band.

Julien De Rosa/Getty Images

Zendaya smiled and waved to the crowd as she headed inside the show venue with Roach.

Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images

If today was any proof, congratulations seem to be in order for the twenty-nine-year-old.