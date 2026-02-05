Fashion girls who were shocked by the news of Dario Vitale’s seemingly sudden departure from Versace after just one season under his belt didn’t have to wait too long to get clarity on the brand’s next move. Former Alaïa creative director Pieter Mulier was just announced as Vitale’s successor, effective July 1.

For those unfamiliar with the Belgian designer himself, you definitely know his work. Mulier studied architecture at the Institut Saint-Luc in Brussels. Shortly after, he was discovered by Raf Simons, who he worked under for the better half of the 2000s and 2010s until Mulier’s pivotal 2021 appointment at Alaïa (he was the first creative director appointed since the namesake founder’s passing in 2017). The emerging designer made waves at the French house until his exit earlier this month, thanks to his eye for innovative — and minimalist — sculptural design, refined tailoring, unique use of material, and interesting take on shape and proportion.

But how does Mulier’s more pared-back, modern restraint translate to the historically maximalist Versace, which has long been synonymous with bold prints, sex appeal, and overt glamour? Unfortunately, this question will be up for speculation until he unveils his vision in his first collection, likely debuting later this year.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

One might assume that the house of Versace is seeking to steer the luxe label in a more structural and refined direction, especially coming off of Vitale’s bombastic, nostalgia-dripping inaugural (and final) installment for Spring/Summer 2026. The collection — which harkened back to golden years under the late Gianni Versace, in all its ‘80s bourgeois glory — was initially met with mixed reviews, but has since been embraced by stylists and the celebrity set. (Grammy winner Olivia Dean famously wore multiple pieces from the collection for her debut on Saturday Night Live, and Julia Roberts and Amanda Seyfried both opted for matching suits from the season for the 2025 Venice Film Festival.)

Courtesy of Versace

Time will tell what the new Versace will look like under Mulier’s reign, but judging from his impact on Alaïa, it will certainly be a fresh and highly anticipated chapter for the heritage house.