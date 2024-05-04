Believe it or not, it’s been five years since Zendaya last graced the iconic steps at the Met Gala. Unfortunately, various filming schedules and press tours have prohibited the A-lister from being in New York on the first Monday of May for memorable themes like “Gilded Glamour” and “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” But what better way for her to make her grand Met Gala return than as one of the co-chairs for this year’s illustrious evening? Ahead of her highly-anticipated take on the upcoming “The Garden of Time” dress code, join us in revisiting Zendaya’s previous Met Gala moments. And keep tabs on her longtime stylist Law Roach’s Instagram for any clues about which designer the power duo chose to dress Zendaya for the big day. (We’re betting on Loewe.)

On May 4, 2015, around the start of her second Disney Channel Original Series, K.C. Undercover, Zendaya attended the Met Gala for the first time as the guest of Sicilian designer, Fausto Puglisi. For the “China: Through the Looking Glass” theme, the fashion muse unsurprisingly pulled out all the stops as she stunned in a black, red, and white mini dress topped with beaded sun motifs. It wasn’t until 2017’s “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” soirée that she was officially invited to the ball on her own, and every year since then, her and Roach have raised the bar — most recently with the Cinderella-inspired light-up gown from Tommy Hilfiger that she wore for 2019’s “Camp: Notes On Fashion” (more on that applause-worthy moment later).

While the countdown to the Met Gala continues, a surefire way to speed up time is by appreciating all of Zendaya’s Met Gala looks from years past, so keep scrolling for our favorites. And at the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” festivities on Monday, stay tuned to TZR for all the deets on Zendaya’s next Anna Wintour-approved creation.

2015

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment

Zendaya graced the Met carpet for the first time at 2015’s "China: Through The Looking Glass" gala, where she joined Puglisi in a belted high-low mini dress that featured a plunging neckline, an elongated train, and beaded astrological embroidery throughout. She accessorized with a gold crown covered in sun-shaped embellishments, a coordinating bicep cuff, bronze bracelets on either wrist, and black pointy pumps.

2016

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The next year, Zendaya attended the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" gala as the plus-one of Michael Kors, who dressed the Challengers star in a one-sleeve gold sequin gown complete with an elongated train. To let her shimmering body-hugging number grab all the worthy attention, she opted for minimum accents, including a striking bob hairdo, mismatched rings from Argentinian-based jeweler, Jorge Adeler, and platform Stuart Weitzman pumps.

2017

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In honor of her first solo Met Gala invite, Zendaya went her most glamorous route yet in a voluminous off-the-shoulder ball gown from Dolce & Gabbana. Her "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" look was adorned in a tropical print with various vibrant colors, floral motifs, and even a few realistic-looking parrots throughout.

2018

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment

For her fourth Met Gala, Zendaya dressed true to the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” theme in a silver Joan of Arc-inspired design from Versace. Overtop her cowl-neck chainlink gown were two medieval-esque armor additions, including a metal fauld plate around her waist and hips, and a pauldron on her neck and shoulders.

2019

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Zendaya and Roach made the pink carpet their stage ahead of the 2019 “Camp: Notes on Fashion” ball as they reenacted the iconic transformation scene from Cinderella with a blue light-up gown from Tommy Hilfiger. Zendaya fully committed to the Disney princess character as her hair was pinned back in a classic blonde bun, she carried a pumpkin coach handbag from Judith Leiber, and she even donned a pair of glass slippers (which she fittingly left behind as she walked up the stairs).