Zendaya’s latest outfit might be one of her freshest off-the-runway looks yet. For The Odyssey’s world premiere in London on Monday evening — which also marks her third international press tour of the year — the star hit the red carpet in a Schiaparelli gown that just walked Paris Haute Couture Week.

The actress arrived to Odeon Luxe Leicester Square for the special occasion in an intricate white design from Schiaparelli’s “The Abyss” Fall 2026 couture collection. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the piece features a white porcelain bodice with a sculptural nude silhouette and plunging waistline. A long ombré skirt covered in dangling beads brings a burst of texture to the piece, which includes built-in lighting that gave Zendaya an enchanting, goddess-like glow on the red carpet. In fact, it was perfectly fitting, as the star plays the mythological Greek goddess Athena in the upcoming action epic.

Stylist Law Roach — who personally brought the dress to London himself — completed Zendaya’s outfit with a pair of pale gold Christian Louboutin pumps, a layered diamond necklace, and matching stud earrings. An equally Grecian-inspired braid and white eyeshadow, finished with as a jet-black manicure, added a perfectly minimalist, yet modern touch to the look.

Zendaya at The Odyssey’s world premiere. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

As previously mentioned, the Schiaparelli dress Zendaya wore was part of Schiaparelli’s Fall 2026 show, which kicked off Paris Haute Couture Week this morning. Minutes after model Ivy Stewart wore the dress on the runway, Roach picked up the piece to take it to London — which he shared in a new Instagram Reel recorded by fashion content creator Lyas backstage.

“I flew in last night to come to the show,” Roach said. “I have a private jet waiting for me, and for her (referring to the gown). To get that dress off of her, to get it to London, to put it on a very special girl.”

(+) Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images (+) Courtesy of Schiaparelli INFO 1/2

This wasn’t Zendaya’s only look of the evening. After making the rounds in her ornate Schiaparelli dress, the actress changed into a breezy number from Valentino’s Fall 2026 collection. The Alessandro Michele-designed piece featured a cropped green floral bodice connected to a draped gray skirt, continuing the Grecian goddess-like streak the star has brought to past tour appearances.

Roach completed Zendaya’s second look with dangling diamond drop earrings and sharp gray leather pumps, seen as she mingled with co-stars including husband Tom Holland, Charlize Theron, and Anne Hathaway.

Matt Damon, Charlize Theron, and Zendaya. Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

The practice of wearing a piece after its runway debut isn’t new for Zendaya. The star has regularly worn newly seen pieces just as often as she’s slipped on current-season and deep-cut archival designs. During her last runway appearance to take in Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2027 show in New York City, Zendaya left the show venue after changing into an outfit that walked in front of her minutes before. Of course, Roach was by her side the entire time.

During her press tour for The Odyssey — which also marks her second with Holland after the pair’s European tour for the forthcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day — Zendaya’s worn a lineup of white dresses with draped detailing and golden accents. With her latest Schiaparelli outfit reaffirming that theme, it’s all but certain we’ll be treated to more modern-day goddess looks from the star before the film hits theaters on July 17.