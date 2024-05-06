(Red Carpet)
The 2024 Met Gala Fashion Looks Are A Feast For The Eyes
We’re blown away.
There are red carpets, and then there is the Met Gala red carpet. Truly, nothing compares to fashion’s biggest affair of the year. Once the clock strikes, say, 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of May, lights start flashing from every which way outside the Metropolitan Museum Of Art, while Hollywood’s most revered celebrities grace the stairs. And tonight is that night. That’s right, the 2024 Met Gala is currently underway, and the show-stopping fashion looks are already flooding Instagram feeds everywhere.
In case you missed it, this year’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The museum’s exhibit will showcase 250 one-of-a-kind looks that span 400 years of history. As for the dress code? That would be “The Garden of Time,” which, in short, calls for botanical, flower-heavy numbers. As always, stars (and their stylists) decidedly did their homework. Zendaya, who is a co-chair, wowed the crowd in a breathtaking Maison Margiela Couture gown. Another notable red carpet ensemble came from Met Gala regular Emma Chamberlain, who turned heads in a vampy custom Jean Paul Gaultier number.
What are you waiting for? Scroll ahead to take in the best fashion moments from the 2024 Met Gala. And refresh this post throughout the evening as more need-to-see looks will be added to the gallery.
Taylor Russell
In Loewe.
Greta Lee
In Loewe.
Gigi Hadid
In Thom Browne.
Ayo Edebiri
In Loewe.
Tyla
In Balmain.
Sarah Jessica Parker
In Richard Quinn.
Josh O’Connor
In Loewe.
Madelyn Cline
In Tommy Hilfiger.
Mindy Kaling
In Gaurav Gupta.
Greta Gerwig
In Chloé.
Zoe Saldaña
In Chloé.
Zendaya
In Maison Margiela Couture.
Jennifer Lopez
In custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.
Lily James
In custom Erdem.
Emma Chamberlain
In custom Jean Paul Gaultier.
Ashley Graham
In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.
Bad Bunny
In custom Maison Margiela.
Anna Wintour
In custom Loewe.
Chris Hemsworth
In Tom Ford.
Lea Michele
In Rodarte.
More to come...