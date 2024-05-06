There are red carpets, and then there is the Met Gala red carpet. Truly, nothing compares to fashion’s biggest affair of the year. Once the clock strikes, say, 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of May, lights start flashing from every which way outside the Metropolitan Museum Of Art, while Hollywood’s most revered celebrities grace the stairs. And tonight is that night. That’s right, the 2024 Met Gala is currently underway, and the show-stopping fashion looks are already flooding Instagram feeds everywhere.

In case you missed it, this year’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The museum’s exhibit will showcase 250 one-of-a-kind looks that span 400 years of history. As for the dress code? That would be “The Garden of Time,” which, in short, calls for botanical, flower-heavy numbers. As always, stars (and their stylists) decidedly did their homework. Zendaya, who is a co-chair, wowed the crowd in a breathtaking Maison Margiela Couture gown. Another notable red carpet ensemble came from Met Gala regular Emma Chamberlain, who turned heads in a vampy custom Jean Paul Gaultier number.

What are you waiting for? Scroll ahead to take in the best fashion moments from the 2024 Met Gala. And refresh this post throughout the evening as more need-to-see looks will be added to the gallery.

Taylor Russell

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

In Loewe.

Greta Lee

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

In Loewe.

Gigi Hadid

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

In Thom Browne.

Ayo Edebiri

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

In Loewe.

Tyla

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

In Balmain.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

In Richard Quinn.

Josh O’Connor

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

In Loewe.

Madelyn Cline

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

In Tommy Hilfiger.

Mindy Kaling

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gaurav Gupta.

Greta Gerwig

Aliah Anderson/Getty Images Entertainment

In Chloé.

Zoe Saldaña

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

In Chloé.

Zendaya

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment

In Maison Margiela Couture.

Jennifer Lopez

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment

In custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Lily James

Marleen Moise/Getty Images Entertainment

In custom Erdem.

Emma Chamberlain

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In custom Jean Paul Gaultier.

Ashley Graham

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Bad Bunny

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In custom Maison Margiela.

Anna Wintour

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In custom Loewe.

Chris Hemsworth

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

In Tom Ford.

Lea Michele

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Rodarte.

