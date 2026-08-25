Leave it to Taylor Swift to honor her 20 years in music with the dreamiest summer dress. Last night, the public saw the singer wear Dôen’s Nelida gown at her “The Icon Sessions with Taylor Swift: A 20-Year Retrospective” event. Though the live discussion was held at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles weeks ago, its official recording was just released online yesterday. The video found Swift in the silk piece from Dôen’s Fall 2026 collection while she discussed her music career with Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr., and performed a live medley of her songs “August,” “All Too Well,” and “I Knew It, I Knew You.”

Swift’s dress featured a ruffled neckline and flowing skirt, plus a detachable slip for extra coverage. The fluttering piece was finished with dark red flower pins for a romantic feel. Inspired by 1930s eveningwear, the design perfectly matched her vintage-inspired taste — and even though it’s sold out online, you can still find the style in Dôen boutiques. Her longtime stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer paired the piece with Retrouvai drop earrings, metallic sandals, and a diamond link bracelet from Effy Jewelry. Of course, she also wore her custom Kindred Lubeck wedding ring from her husband, Travis Kelce.

Though Swift’s outfit was beautiful, it also held a deeper meaning, as the color seemingly paid homage to her entire discography. The musician’s self-titled debut album from 2006 has green and blue hues on its cover, a fact that’s well-known to fans. Her most recent album, 2025’s The Life of a Showgirl, also features light green as its signature color. It would be a fitting tribute by the singer, who’s referenced her songs, albums, and various projects through fashion with colors, prints, and hidden details over the years.

Swift’s discussion with Mason Jr. included her thoughts on public responses to her music, planning her album aesthetics, and remembering her country background. She also took a moment to share some inspiring advice for young musicians at the event. “I hope that you will show up to work even when the idea fairy doesn’t,” said Swift. “I hope that you will not be the person who shoots down everyone’s ideas in the room, but has not brought any of your own. I hope that you will remember the ‘yes, and’ of the improv session that is your recording sessions, and that is life as well. And I hope you remember that in the music industry, as wild and ever-changing as it is, enthusiasm can protect you from anything. I would know.”

The singer’s career retrospective was her latest accomplishment this summer. In the last few months, Swift was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, wrote a hit song for Toy Story 5, and married Kelce in New York City. Aside from Jonathan Anderson, Kelce, and their A-list guests, we still don’t know what the star’s Dior wedding gown looks like. However, her stylish looks by Erdem, Simkhai, Markarian, Veronica Beard, and more for red carpets and date nights this season have shown that she’ll always be well-dressed for any occasion.