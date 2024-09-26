Because she’s had such a tight grip on the music industry for so long now, it’s almost a little mind-blowing to remember that Taylor Swift’s first album came out nearly 20 full years ago. To call her a cultural fixture would be a disservice — she’s a full-on touchstone, referenced in books, movies, speeches, college courses, TV shows, and of course, other artists’ songs. But while examining her musical impact, it’s critical to loop in mention of her aesthetics, which fluctuate to suit the album cycle she’s currently in. Swift’s best hairstyles are simply pretty to look at, sure, but they’re also reflective of what she’s trying to covey musically in any given year.

When Swift first started garnering real attention back in 2006, her butter-blonde curls were as ever-present as her acoustic guitar — for her growing fan base, it was a legitimate big deal when she decided to straighten them on the rarest occasions. As she outgrew the country genre, her look evolved too. The mod style she adopted during 2012’s Red promotional period was mirrored in her pin-straight bangs, then came her shaggy bob when it was time to explore a more ‘80s sound just two years later. 2019’s neon-saturated Lover brought with it pink-dyed tips, and the next year’s Folklore was all about whimsical, cottagecore-perfect braids.

Through all the changes, though, Swift’s managed to keep every cut, length, style, and color feeling so distinctly personal — not totally unlike her musical evolution, actually. Ahead, get inspired by some of her best hair moments yet.

Princess-y Headpieces, 2009

Frazer Harrison/ACM2009/Getty Images

Swift’s hair was largely unchanged through her first three album cycles, playing up her naturally curly texture with of-the-moment side-bangs, glossy shine, and sparkly accessories that played up her ballgowns-and-white-horses fairytale fixation.

Budding Sophistication, 2012

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

As Swift transitioned into her ‘20s, she started taking style cues from a more recent (albeit still very retro) time period. She embraced a vintage fashion sense and let the vibe extend to her beauty choices — this is around the time she adopted red lipstick as a signature. Her hairstyles grew more mature, too, like this flapper-style faux bob.

The Big Cut, 2014

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Swift’s great leap into a fully pop sound arrived alongside another major change: she cut her waist-length hair into a choppy bob — backstage after a show, no less — and started wearing her fluffy bangs swept to the side. The shoulder-clearing chop would be her calling card all through the 1989 era.

Bleached Bob, 2016

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage/Getty Images

Fans know this short-lived look by one word: Bleachella. Swift debuted the punky, white-blonde color on her Instagram live from Coachella, a distinctive, bold, yet divisive look she’d wear through spring and into part of summer. Consider it a bridge between 1989 and 2017’s Reputation.

Candy-Colored Dye, 2019

Inspired by the sounds of the ‘60s, Swift wanted her hair to feel as light, free, and happy-go-lucky as her Lover album. She kicked off the promotional cycle with blue streaks and dip-dyed pink ends that matched her color-heavy wardrobe on- and off-stage.

Bangs Begone, 2020

George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

Kind of a shocking sight, isn’t it? Swift first cut her ubiquitous bangs back in 2010 as a spur-of-the-moment decision suggested by the glam team at her first-ever Vogue shoot. Since then, she’s only been spotted without them a handful of times, like this appearance at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Cottagecore Buns, 2021

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Another firmly thematic moment came at the 2021 Grammy Awards, which Swift attended in a floral Oscar de la Renta dress and her hair braided into a woven pair of buns — both of which fit in with her back-to-basics Folklore era. In fact, the hairstyle is nearly identical to the look Swift wears in the photo featured alongside the album’s track list.

Disco Curls, 2022

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

2022’s Midnights concept album might not have felt too terribly ‘70s sonically, but Swift leaned hard into the decade’s aesthetic during its promotional period. She looked fresh from the disco dance floor with these fully, fluffy curls, especially paired with her gold-studded jumpsuit.

Her ‘Eras’ Era, 2023

Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty Images

If Swift had an avatar, it would have this hairstyle: classic bangs, pin-straight texture, and a natural dark blonde color. It’s significant that she chose this look for her career-spanning Eras Tour, with a universal feel that could fit right in with two decades’ worth of albums.

Relaxed Glamour, 2024

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Despite a new album release in April, much of 2024 has featured Swift not really sticking to any script beauty-wise. She likes to experiment with updos and accessories, but she can most often be seen in a simple, brushed-through blowout.