Calling all Swifties: Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the Toy Story 5 premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, stepping out in a sculptural Erdem mini dress from the fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection. Naturally, the look came with a few hidden details for fans to decode.

Styled by her longtime collaborator Joseph Cassell Falconer, Swift brought the drama in an off-the-shoulder Erdem mini dress featuring a corset-style bodice, oversized bows at each shoulder, and a structured patchwork skirt. Leaning into the doll-like aesthetic, the Grammy winner completed the look with taupe satin Alevi Milano sandals.

The Easter egg in Swift’s outfit? An antique Victorian diamond horseshoe pendant necklace from Sophie Jane Jewels, a subtle nod to Toy Story’s Jessie. Eagle-eyed fans may recognize the piece from an earlier appearance: Swift was spotted wearing the same necklace during a night out in New York City this April. At the time, she paired it with a blue-and-white striped Staud dress and a yellow Dior bag, leading fans to speculate about her involvement with the film’s soundtrack — a theory that was later confirmed.

Another detail you may have missed? Swift arrived carrying her childhood VHS copy of Toy Story, which she had signed by Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear), Tom Hanks (Woody), and Joan Cusack (Jessie). Talk about a full-circle moment.

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Swift was in good company at the premiere, joining attendees such as Greta Lee (in Christian Dior Spring/Summer 2026 Couture), Jordan Chiles, Kristen Schaal, and the film's cast.

After making a splash on the red carpet, the singer treated guests to a performance of her new single, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” which appears on the film’s soundtrack, as well as the franchise classic “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.” Swapping her Erdem mini for a bright yellow Oscar de la Renta gown embroidered with florals, Swift took to the stage in yet another standout look. Needless to say, she pulled out all the sartorial stops for the occasion.