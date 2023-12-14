Even if you’re not a self-proclaimed Swiftie, you’ve surely caught wind of Taylor Swift’s recent nights out in New York City. She’s sipped on cosmos at Casino, mingled at Temple Bar, and reportedly dropped $4,000 at Emilio’s Ballato. But, of course, her birthday celebration on Dec. 13 (we’re surprised it’s not an official holiday yet) was in a league of its own. The award-winning musician, alongside her A-list posse, hopped around downtown Manhattan, making stops at celebrity hotspots. And you best believe she was bejeweled for the occasion (IYKYK). Yes, to ring in 34 years around the sun, Swift hit the town in the most dazzling birthday look... ever?

The girl gang kicked off the whirlwind evening at Freemans, where they grabbed dinner. After the meal, they made their way over to The Box, a nightclub in Manhattan’s Nolita neighborhood. For the special night, Swift chose a Clio Peppiatt mini dress, which no doubt nodded to her Midnights album. The sparkly number is covered in Swarovski beads and crystals as well as star and moon motifs. Believe it or not, her exact style is still available — that is until all the Swifties go and snatch one up in their size.

Swift upped the ante by accessorizing the shimmering piece with a crystal-drenched Aquazzura bag and Messika’s diamond Move Uno pavé earrings. Since it was rather cold in New York last night, she topped off her outfit with Anine Bing’s black faux fur Hilary Jacket. Finally, a pair of platform black heels from Aquazzura completed the birthday look.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Who joined Swift for her unforgettable birthday bash, you ask? Her best friends Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, and Zoë Kravitz were all in attendance, naturally. (Her boyfriend Travis Kelce unfortunately couldn’t be there, as he had mandatory football practice, according to TMZ.) Scroll ahead to feast your eyes on everyone’s stellar outfits.

Blake Lively

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Lively was seen celebrating with Swift, rocking a body-hugging leather midi dress from Michael Kors Collection. She styled the look with Christian Louboutin Fabiola Boots and a Chanel flap bag.

Gigi Hadid

BACKGRID

The Guest In Residence founder opted for what appears to be a floor-sweeping strappy gray knit top and high-shine metallic trousers.

Zoë Kravitz

BACKGRID

Per usual, Kravitz went a more laid-back route with her evening-out look. The Big Little Lies star donned black separates, a slouchy beige bag, and of-the-moment red socks.

Whether you have a birthday coming up or still putting together a last-minute look for a holiday party, you’re in luck: Swift’s exact ensemble from last night is still available. Ahead, nab the pieces before they’re gone.