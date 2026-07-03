The wedding of the year — née, the decade — has finally arrived. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are finally tying the knot in their well publicized ceremony at Madison Square Garden. Naturally, the pair’s love story will be celebrated by an award show’s worth of celebrity guests — and, of course, plenty of fashion-forward outfits that will definitely inspire wedding guest looks for anyone attending nuptials this summer.

The event’s guest list included a slate of Swift’s friends and musical collaborators, from decades-long besties Selena Gomez and Abigail Anderson to Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz, and many more. As for what they wore to celebrate the couple in style, the options included timeless wedding guest themes alongside the season’s biggest trends — think elevated takes on LBDs, plenty of romantic lace, and even some nostalgic accessories. In fact, one could argue that each look was its own subtle nod to one of the Evermore singer’s many eras.

Swift’s big day reportedly shut down the entire area surrounding MSG, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and is expected to run as late as 2 a.m. Estimated to have cost at least $20 million, the wedding’s slate of events included Thursday’s intimate rehearsal dinner with just 100 guests. On the big day, over 1,000 attendees were expected to celebrate Swift and Kelce’s union with a cocktail hour and a main-floor ceremony, followed by a reception with rumored performances by both Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw.

As you await more exclusive details from the evening’s events, scroll on to see what A-list attendees wore to commemorate this highly anticipated affair.

Selena Gomez

Swift’s longtime close friend — whose own wedding the "I Knew It, I Knew You” singer attended last September — chose a custom Oscar de la Renta gown, which she paired with Fernando Jorge Flicker Earrings, and the ultimate “quiet luxury mani” by nail artist to the stars, Tom Bachik.

Abigail Anderson

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Anderson, who has held the title of Swift’s BFF since their high school days (the singer even penned the Fearless track “Fifteen” in honor of her bestie), arrived to Friday’s festivities in an embroidered, corseted Sau Lee gown with clear heels.

Dakota Johnson

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Johnson’s halter neck LBD with thigh-high slit was accessorized with a Valentino Rockstud Spike Shoulder Bag and bow-adorned peep-toe pumps.

Camila Cabello

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Channeling Swift’s Red era, Cabello opted for a romantic, off-the-shoulder lace gown, which she paired with a 90’s inspired black choker necklace.

Karlie Kloss

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Proving that golden goddess is a timeless black tie aesthetic, the supermodel arrived dressed in a strapless metallic satin dress and strappy sandals.