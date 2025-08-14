After the internet-breaking announcement of Taylor Swift’s 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, on August 12 (at 12:12 a.m. no less), the cover art and accompanying imagery has been released — and fans are screaming. Fully committing to the theme, Swift was revealed on the cover seemingly sprawled in a tub of water, wearing a barely there blinged-out bodice. The racy shot was merely an appetizer to the super sultry shots that were subsequently unveiled on the singer’s Instagram, all of which paid homage to the traditional theatrical ensembles worn by Las Vegas and cabaret performers.

So what does Swift’s showgirl era entail exactly? Well, best believe she’s still bejeweled: Piggybacking on her cover look, another shot showed her in an even sexier — and ultra revealing — bedazzled bra set, dripping in diamonds and extravagant feather panels and accessorized with an encrusted headpiece.

Subtle nods to Liza Minelli’s Sally Bowles character in iconic musical Cabaret were paid, first in a theater shot in which Swift is posed in an a black bodysuit, fishnet tights, and strappy black pumps. Her hair, which typically sports her signature bangs, was uncharacteristically slicked back in a tight bun, showcasing her go-to ruby red lips perfectly.

A second Minnelli-inspired moment came by way of the jet black micro-bobbed wig Swift donned in a shot in which she’s in an over-the-top feather-covered bodice and ultra-strappy jeweled sandals. The singer is seen casually perched on a chair in the dramatic ensemble while nonchalantly sipping on Champagne in the middle of a Parisian-inspired powder room.

A more traditionally Swift look is definitely included in the new album art. The Grammy winner is posed on worn wooden chairs in a maroon jeweled corseted bodysuit and matching opera gloves and boots. Her long blonde hair is loose around her shoulders in fluffy waves — and yes, the wispy bangs and red lips are present.

Considering the album’s orange-themed aesthetic caught fire in a matter of hours, it’s highly probably that showgirlcore is about to follow suit. Stay tuned for more updates on the promo tour, as it is likely to include many more glamorous cabaret-esque looks worthy of bookmarking.