Taylor Swift could step out in quite literally anything, and it would sell out in hours, if not minutes. Yes, the “Taylor Swift effect,” a way to describe the unparalleled influence the pop star has over the masses (and economy), is real. So when she debuted her old mine engagement ring from fiancé Travis Kelce this summer, you best believe brides-to-be immediately followed her lead. “It’s nuts,” says Marrow Fine’s founder Jillian Sassone, describing the recent surge in requests for the sparkler.

For those unfamiliar, old mine engagement rings first emerged in the late 1800s and early 1900s, and were all cut by hand, Sassone explains. “They have these big, broad facets that are unlike diamonds that are cut today to perfection by a laser,” she says, adding that the style oozes romance.

Meanwhile, old mine rings are especially appealing to those who crave something unique and untraditional. “Modern cuts have perfect precision, whereas old mine rings are slightly imperfect and typically hand-crafted,” explains Daniela Tarantino, vice president of merchandising at Blue Nile. “Modern cuts also tend to have more sparkle, whereas old mine cuts offer a warm, romantic glow, making them a favorite for vintage and heirloom-inspired jewelry lovers.”

@taylorswift According to Sassone, there’s a small group of sellers in the United States that deal in antique diamonds, one of whom is the designer of Swift’s ring (a brilliant-cut old mine diamond set in gold, ICYMI), Kindred Lubeck. “We all know each other,” notes Sassone. Meanwhile, due to the increase in demand for old mine cuts, they’ll cost you a pretty penny. “Since Taylor’s engagement, we’ve been seeing the prices getting driven up,” the founder shares. But that’s not to say you can’t find some accessible pieces out there. Below, TZR rounded up old mine engagement rings in a range of prices.

Jack Weir & Sons Art Deco French Gia Old Mine Cut Diamond $135,000 See On Jack Weir & Sons Not your traditional sparkler, this Art Deco 1930s French platinum engagement ring boasts a 15.77 carat old mine cut diamond, along with baguette diamonds in a sleek platinum setting.

Vale Jewelry 2.42 Carat Old Mine Cut Diamond $18,500 See On Vale Jewelry ATTN, Swifties: This 2.42 carat old mine cut diamond looks quite similar to the “Cruel Summer” singer’s style, no?

Goodstone Nova Solitaire Engagement Ring With Old Mine Cut Diamond $1,950 See On Goodstone For those seeking a more classic look, consider this solitaire ring, featuring six scalloped prongs that surround a center stone. Choose between the yellow gold, white gold, rose gold, and platinum bands.

Karina Noel 1.88 Carat Old Mine Brilliant Diamond Seraph Ring $14,800 See On Karina Noel Set in a chunky, rounded bezel, this Karina Noel old mine sparkler will stack beautifully with your other gold rings.

Berlinger Jewelry Chocolate Old Mine Cut Diamond Solitaire $9,975 See On Berlinger Jewelry With a chocolate-colored old mine diamond, this ring is the epitome of unique.

Marrow Fine .38ct Old Mine Diamond Sweet Pea Ring $3,650 See On Marrow Fine Belly’s itty-bitty ring on The Summer I Turned Pretty may have sparked plenty of debate online, but there’s nothing wrong with forgoing a massive diamond. Should you prefer a daintier piece, check out Marrow Fine’s sweet pea ring.

Wilson Estate Jewelry Victorian Old Mine Cut Diamond $4,950 See On Wilson Estate Jewelry This Victorian old mine ring feels like something you’d find at a cool, under-the-radar vintage shop. The piece features festoons, a motif made to resemble floral and foliate garlands.

Jewels By Grace 4.37ct Antique Old Mine Cut Diamond Solitaire $48,900 See On Jewels By Grace This antique old mine diamond boasts chunky facets, much like an Old European cut. The two-tone yellow gold and platinum setting takes it to the next level.

Grown Brilliance Medea 5 ctw Old Mine Cut Lab Grown Diamond Solitaire Engagement Ring $6,000 See On Grown Brilliance Sassone mentions that some jewelers are offering old mine lab-grown diamonds, one of which is Grown Brilliance. Customize the piece by choosing the carat weight, diamond quality, ring size, and band metal.