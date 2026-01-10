Sydney Sweeney has become a red carpet fixture ever since landing on the scene in 2018, making regular public appearances at Hollywood’s A-list events. In that time, she’s also managed to become someone to watch, not only for her acting work, but also for her range of style. Sweeney is currently a brand ambassador for luxury brands like Miu Miu and Armani Beauty. But before she got to where she is now, she’s had plenty of time to experiment with her fashion approach. Sweeney began acting at only thirteen years old — which meant that some of her most transformative years were spent in the public eye.

In the late 2010s Sweeney was cast in popular shows like The Handmaid’s Tale and Sharp Objects, but it wasn’t until her breakthrough roles as Cassie Howard in HBO’s Euphoria and Olivia Mossbacher in The White Lotus, that she would begin her ascension to true stardom.

Yes, a meteoric rise to fame like Sweeney’s is filled with glitz and glamour, but attending premieres, award shows, and galas comes with its own set of pressures. Aside from the work itself, the Anyone But You star has had to figure out how she wants to present herself to the world and what story she wants to tell via her clothing. She found a collaborator in celebrity stylist Molly Dickson early on and together, the pair would would go on to pull off Sweeney’s most memorable moments. Ahead is a look at every major look the actor has ever worn on the red carpet from 2018 until now.

The Handmaid's Tale Premiere, 2018

Sweeney attended the premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale wearing a Carolina Herrera tiered gown from the label’s Spring 2018 collection. She played the role of Eden Blaine in the show’s second season.

The Emmy Awards, 2018

The actor made her first major red carpet appearance as a rising star at the 70th Emmy Awards wearing a graceful gown to remember. The blush pink lace strapless dress was from designer Reem Acra’s Pre-Fall 2018 collection.

Golden Globes After Party, 2019

In a year that would later change everything for Sweeney (her starring role in Euphoria debuted in June), she started off in January wearing a black polka-dotted peplum dress by up and coming label at the time, Rasario.

SAG Awards, 2019

Later that month, Sweeney chose a draped one-shoulder color block dress by Delpozo for the 2019 SAG Awards in Los Angeles.

Vanity Fair Oscar After Party, 2019

For her first ever Vanity Fair Oscar after party, Sweeney wore a pink voluminous off-the-shoulder puff sleeve gown by Carolina Herrera.

Euphoria Premiere, 2019

Sweeney’s relationship with Miu Miu began with this custom floral print two-piece set that she wore to the premiere of HBO’s Euphoria. She eventually became a brand ambassador in 2022.

The Emmy Awards, 2019

Even though it was too soon for Euphoria to be nominated, the breakout star still stunned while attending the 2019 Emmys wearing a vibrant ruffled scarlet gown by Marchesa.

amFAR Gala, 2020

Sweeney wore winter white to the 2020 amFAR Gala in New York City in February. She chose a strapless Oscar de la Renta Spring/Summer 2020 dress with a tiered hem and floral appliqués for the black-tie affair.

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2020

The Euphoria star decided to go haute couture for her second Vanity Fair Oscar party. She wore a beautiful silk organza ball gown with a sweetheart neckline and hand drawn floral print designed by Ralph and Russo.

The White Lotus Premiere, 2021

For her second big TV premiere, Sweeney wore a ’60s-inspired Prada gabardine bustier dress with a lace floral embroidered trim.

LACMA Art & Film Gala, 2021

Amongst her sharpest looks to date, Sweeney wore this asymmetric Saint Laurent one-shouler dress to one of Hollywood’s most exclusive galas.

People's Choice Awards, 2021

Clearly loving Saint Laurent at the time, Sweeney wore a black and white plunging velvet mini dress to the People’s Choice Awards. She styled it with a crystal choker necklace and black pumps, also by the designer.

Euphoria Premiere, 2022

By the time Euphoria season two premiered in January 2022, Sweeney was stepping into a new era — defined by heightened confidence and a more commanding sense of style. To mark the moment, she wore a custom crystal embellished Miu Miu two-piece, finished with white opera gloves for a full leading-lady effect.

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2022

Sweeney continued her crystal-embellished run in Miu Miu, this time in a lilac silk column gown.

The Met Gala, 2022

In May 2022, Sweeney received the invitation that every A-lister dreams of: She was officially invited to the Met Gala. Sweeney arrived looking absolutely effortless in a white Tory Burch ball gown with a detachable skirt (which she eventually removed to reveal the mini dress underneath).

MTV Movie & TV Awards, 2022

Sweeney arrived to present at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards wearing an ultra cropped pink top and double belted crystal mini skirt custom designed by Miu Miu. Fans were quick to point out that the look was reminiscent of her character on Euphoria.

Venice International Film Festival, 2022

Sweeney embodied a classic Hollywood movie star at the Venice International Film Festival in 2022. She wore an Armani Privé navy and black duchesse satin gown with Tiffany & Co diamond jewelry. She would later be announced as an Armani Beauty ambassador in early 2023.

Emmy Awards, 2022

Nominated for Best Supporting Actress in two different categories, Sweeney made sure to wear something with equal impact to match her double Emmy nomination. The White Lotus star wore a custom Oscar de la Renta sheath dress and a matching train to follow.

ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration, 2022

Sweeney was honored at her first Elle Women in Hollywood event wearing a custom leather look by Rokh. The cutout bra top and mini skirt over trousers was a daring departure from her usual girly red carpet style.

GQ Men Of The Year Awards, 2022

In keeping with an adventurous cutout theme, the actor wore a black bodycon dress with a built in metallic breast plate by LaQuan Smith. The dress was originally worn on the Spring 2023 runway by model Elsa Hosk.

Berlinale International Film Festival, 2023

Sweeney doubled down on the cutout trend at the start of 2023 with this two-piece pantsuit by Alexander McQueen.

The Reality premiere at the Berlinale International Film Festival, 2023

For the premiere of Reality at the Berlin Film Festival, Sweeney celebrated her first critically acclaimed film role with a custom red spaghetti strap crystal-encrusted design by her pals at Miu Miu.

The Met Gala, 2023

As one of the official faces of Miu Miu, Sweeney nodded to the partnership on the Met Gala red carpet in this custom blush mermaid embellished gown. She wore a big black bow in her hair to tie in the Karl Lagerfeld theme.

Variety Power of Young Hollywood, 2023

Now a regular attendee at Hollywood events, Sweeney took the opportunity to stand out in a sleek leather-on-leather Alexander McQueen peplum top and matching zippered midi skirt.

Giorgio Armani "One Night In Venice" Photocall, 2023

The actor took her talents to Italy to represent Armani in a beautiful black and lace Armani Privé ball gown made just for her.

Paris Fashion Week, 2023

Sweeney threw together her best street style look to see the latest Miu Miu designs during Paris Fashion Week. She wore a chic two-piece shorts set with patent leather platform heels to capture her front row moment.

Anyone But You Premiere, 2023

Starring opposite Glen Powell in Anyone But You, Sweeney arrived to the film’s premiere wearing a transparent spaghetti strapped Miu Miu dress covered in crystals and silver sequins. The belted bustier made it different from anything that she’s worn previously.

Madame Web Premiere, 2024

By the time 2024 rolled around, Sweeney has become a total red carpet pro. To shake things up, she leaned into method dressing with this custom Oscar de la Renta gown.

People's Choice Awards, 2024

Sweeney landed on the 2024 People’s Choice Awards channeling her inner blonde bombshell. She tested out a bright red gown from Mônot — a new designer for her — and it was everything and more.

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2024

Even Sweeney knows that imitation is the highest form of flattery. She decided to wear a Marc Bouwer halter gown originally worn by Angelina Jolie to the Academy Awards in 2004. Everything from the dress, the jewelry, and even down to her pose paid homage to Jolie.

GLAAD Media Awards, 2024

In another nod to one of her favorite actors, Sweeney wore a custom Miu Miu gown that was almost an exact replica of Julia Roberts’ maid of honor dress in the 1997 rom-com My Best Friend’s Wedding.

Immaculate Premiere, 2024

When not cosplaying as one of her Hollywood heroes, Sweeney decided to try out a new artistic style. She wore a sculptural flower top by Balmain with a pair of black trousers to the premiere of her latest project, Immaculate (which she also produced) in Los Angeles.

The Met Gala, 2024

Sweeney proved that she is unafraid of leaning into a theme as she debuted an entirely new look on the 2024 Met Gala carpet. She wore a custom design by Miu Miu for the second year in a row.

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2025

Instead of wearing an archival dress, like she did the previous year, Sweeney decided to go to the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing a more current style: a crystal-embellished keyhole gown by Miu Miu.

CinemaCon, 2025

Sweeney attended the 2025 CinemaCon convention wearing a high-fashion belted dress that was anything but conventional. The strapless corset bodice gown was pulled straight off Wiederhoeft’s Spring 2025 ready-to-wear runway.

The Met Gala, 2025

The 2025 Met Gala theme was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” For the occasion, Sweeney wore a custom black beaded Miu Miu gown inspired by Kim Novak’s role in the 1968 film, The Legend of Lylah Clare. At the time, Sweeney was preparing to portray Novak in the upcoming 2026 film Scandalous!, which explores the true story of a controversial interracial romance between Novak and Sammy Davis Jr. in the 1950s.

Echo Valley New York Premiere, 2025

Sweeney went on to promote the first of three movies that were about to premiere before the end of 2025, starting with Echo Valley. She wore a breathtaking crimson Vera Wang haute couture ball gown to kick things off in New York.

Toronto International Film Festival, 2025

Next up, Sweeney attended the premiere of the biopic Christy, in which she stars as the real-life boxing champion, Christy Martin. She attended the premiere at TIFF wearing the most stunning light pink Erdem bustier dress to honor Martin, who famously wore pink to her matches.

Emmy Awards, 2025

Sweeney took her role as presenter at the 77th Emmys seriously. She wore a glamorous ruby red gown from one of her favorite labels Oscar de la Renta for the night, along with diamond jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz.

Academy Museum Gala, 2025

Knowing the silhouettes that work best for her, Sweeney channeled pure sophistication in a classic black fitted halter gown by Armani.

AFI premiere of Christy, 2025

Intentionally wearing light pink again, Sweeney celebrated the L.A. premiere of Christy in another custom Miu Miu design.

SCAD Savannah Film Festival, 2025

While still on the Christy press circuit, Sweeney received the Spotlight Award at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival while wearing a white mini dress by Stella McCartney.

Variety's Power of Women, 2025

The actor wore Christian Cowan in one of her most stripped back looks to date to the Variety’s Power of Women event in L.A.

GQ's Men of the Year, 2025

Sweeney channeled a velvet archival Versace look to match the event’s nostalgic ’90s theme.

The Governors Awards, 2025

Showing up, yet again, in crystal-embellished Miu Miu, Sweeney looked elegant and like she’s been doing this forever at The 2025 Governors Awards.

The Housemaid Screening, 2025

In her final moments before the end of the year, Sweeney attended the premiere of The Housemaid looking like an old Hollywood icon. She wore a feather boa and crystal encrusted gown by Miu Miu, of course.

Los Angeles Premiere Of The Housemaid, 2025

Sweeney closed out 2025 with a dress to remember: a beautiful custom silk chiffon halter dress by Galia Lahav, that felt like something Marilyn Monroe would’ve worn.