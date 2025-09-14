While many believe the Golden Globes to be the official start to award season, it’s the Emmys that really get the magic going a few months in advance. The annual show, which honors the best in primetime television honors the stars and programming that keep us entertained and glued to our screens on the regular. As such, the fashions are typically as notable as the stars themselves, and the 77th Emmy Awards proved this perfectly.

From the jump, celebrity attendees arrived at the Peacock Theater on Sept. 14 ready to make a statement. There was early arriver Chase Sui Wonders, who wore a sleek off-the-shoulder LBD from Thom Browne. And The Pitt’s Shabana Azeez went for an Old Hollywood moment, courtesy of a red mermaid gown from Marchesa. Also on the same classic page was Molly Gordon, who opted for a fitted, striped column number. But perhaps the most divisive — and discussed — look of the evening came from Too Much star, Megan Stalter, who wore jeans and a tee to the ceremony. Iconic.

And that’s not even the half of it. Ahead, see all the boldest style moves made at the 2025 Emmy Awards. If this is a foretelling of what’s to come in January, we’re in for quite the memorable award season.

Selena Gomez

Gomez wowed in a red Louis Vuitton creation.

Jenna Ortega

Ortega wore an embellished see-through top and black maxi skirt from Givenchy’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection.

Chloé Sevigny

Sevigny delivered all the vintage vibes in Saint Laurent.

Hannah Einbinder

Einbinder showed some shoulder in her floor-length dress from Louis Vuitton.

Shabana Azeez

The Pitt actor went for a dramatic moment, courtesy of a red mermaid gown from Marchesa Couture.

Chase Sui Wonders

The actor went for sleek LBD from Thom Browne.

Molly Gordon

Gordon wore a black-and-white striped column gown.

Megan Stalter

In lieu of a gown, Stalter wore the tried-and-true off-duty combo of a jeans and a T-shirt for her red carpet moment.

Charlotte Le Bon

The White Lotus star stunned in a silver turtleneck style from Courréges Fall/Winter 2025 collection.

Ruth Negga

Negga’s floral print dress from Prada felt so ethereal and unique.

Abby Elliott

Elliott leaned into coquette-core in a silk, organza gown from Honor.

Jenny Slate

To complement her chic, wavy bob, Slate leaned into the French girl look with a rose-embellished number from Rosie Assoulin.

Sarah Catherine Hook

Hook soldified herself as the next Miu Miu girl, wearing a black glittering maxi dress from the label, accessorized with Cartier jewelry.

