It’s hard to pinpoint exactly one it-girl in Hollywood right now, but Sydney Sweeney would certainly rank in the top five. Not only is the actor coming off of a record-breaking season of HBO’s Euphoria but she recently made her Met Gala debut *and* secured a coveted skin care partnership with Laneige. It’s safe to say that she’s killing it, and her red carpet looks are a huge part of that. This week, Sydney Sweeney’s 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards hair took inspiration from the supermodels of the ‘90s, further solidifying her starlet status.

For the night’s events (at which she accepted awards for Best Fight and Best Performance in a Show for Euphoria), Sweeney wore a two-piece Miu Miu ensemble that featured a cropped pink collard top and a sparkly pink miniskirt. Celebrity makeup artist Melissa Hernandez gave the star a sultry smoky eye and nude lip, while hairstylist Bobby Eliot created loose, beachy texture in her medium-length blonde locks.

“When I saw Sydney's custom Miu Miu pink two piece look, the feeling I instantly got was ‘90s runway,” Eliot said in a press release. “Think Karen Mulder ‘90s runways! We wanted the hair to just be effortless and sexy. Touchable texture with body."

To achieve a ‘90s supermodel look, Eliot first cleansed Sweeney’s hair with NatureLab. Tokyo's Perfect Volume Shampoo and Conditioner. While her hair was still damp, he used NatureLab.Tokyo's Perfect Volume Blowout Jelly. "I applied it all over the hair from roots to ends,” Eliot said. “Then [I] layered in the NatureLab. Tokyo Perfect Texture Mist to the roots for added volume.”

Next, he used a ghd Natural Bristle Round Brush in size 2 to smooth out the hair for volume and shine and then rough-dried the hair with the ghd Helios Professional Hair Dryer, creating a center part once the hair was completely dry.

He then lightly misted NatureLab. Tokyo Perfect Shine Oil all over to add shine and offer heat protection before smoothing the hair with the ghd Platinum + Styler Flat Iron. For bouncy waves, he used the ghd Soft Curl Iron then used the ghd Glide Hot Brush. “This Hot Brush stretched out the wave and really gave it the polish and effortless vibe I wanted,” Eliot said.

For added volume, Eliot teased Sweeney’s roots using the ghd Narrow Dressing Brush and applied one pump from NatureLab. Tokyo Perfect Smooth Hair Oil to smooth flyaways and give the hair a glossy finish.

Ahead, check out the entire lineup of products Eliot used to give Sweeney her ‘90s supermodel moment on last night’s red carpet.

