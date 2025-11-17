(Red Carpet)
The Looks At The 2025 Governors Awards Were Such A Tease
The Oscars are imminent.
As Hollywood gears up for the Oscars on March 2, the Academy served up a stylish preview on November 16 with its annual 2025 Governors Awards — and the red carpet delivered. True to form, the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles drew an A-list roster of past winners, buzzy contenders, and rising talents, all dressed with the kind of precision and polish you’d expect from an early stop on the road to Oscar night.
If there was an award for best-dressed, Jennifer Lawrence would be hard to beat. The Die My Love actor wore a sculptural, draped gown custom-made by Christian Dior’s Jonathan Anderson. Even though his Dior debut has come and gone, the excitement of this new era hasn’t faded. As a longtime brand ambassador, Lawrence knows how to channel Dior’s refined drama, and this look had me gasping.
But she wasn’t the only one serving. Emma Stone chose a black, off-the-shoulder custom gown with clean, modern lines, while Anya Taylor-Joy embraced full fantasy in a sheer Maison Margiela fall/winter ’25 couture design. Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow opted for timeless elegance in a black Dries Van Noten embellished silhouette. And emerging names made their mark, too. Chase Infiniti turned heads with a voluminous, high-impact Louis Vuitton number that cemented her as one to watch this season.
Scroll on for all the standout style moments from last night’s Governors Awards ceremony. It’s a promising prelude to what’s shaping up to be a very chic award season.
Jennifer Lawrence
In Christian Dior.
Emma Stone
In custom Louis Vuitton.
Anya Taylor-Joy
In Maison Margiela.
Jennifer Lopez
In Tamara Ralph.
Sydney Sweeney
In Miu Miu.
Ariana Grande
In archival Christian Dior.
Andra Day
In Marmar Halim.
Gwyneth Paltrow
In Dries Van Noten.
Elle Fanning
In Gucci.
Teyana Taylor
In Miss Sohee.
Chase Infiniti
In Louis Vuitton.
Zoey Deutch
In a black and ivory satin gown.
Cynthia Erivo
In Givenchy.
Emily Blunt
In Schiaparelli.
Dakota Johnson
In Valentino.
Amanda Seyfried
In Valentino.
Mia Goth
In Christian Dior.
Kristen Stewart
In Rodarte.