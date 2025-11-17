As Hollywood gears up for the Oscars on March 2, the Academy served up a stylish preview on November 16 with its annual 2025 Governors Awards — and the red carpet delivered. True to form, the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles drew an A-list roster of past winners, buzzy contenders, and rising talents, all dressed with the kind of precision and polish you’d expect from an early stop on the road to Oscar night.

If there was an award for best-dressed, Jennifer Lawrence would be hard to beat. The Die My Love actor wore a sculptural, draped gown custom-made by Christian Dior’s Jonathan Anderson. Even though his Dior debut has come and gone, the excitement of this new era hasn’t faded. As a longtime brand ambassador, Lawrence knows how to channel Dior’s refined drama, and this look had me gasping.

But she wasn’t the only one serving. Emma Stone chose a black, off-the-shoulder custom gown with clean, modern lines, while Anya Taylor-Joy embraced full fantasy in a sheer Maison Margiela fall/winter ’25 couture design. Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow opted for timeless elegance in a black Dries Van Noten embellished silhouette. And emerging names made their mark, too. Chase Infiniti turned heads with a voluminous, high-impact Louis Vuitton number that cemented her as one to watch this season.

Scroll on for all the standout style moments from last night’s Governors Awards ceremony. It’s a promising prelude to what’s shaping up to be a very chic award season.

Jennifer Lawrence

In Christian Dior.

Emma Stone

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Anya Taylor-Joy

In Maison Margiela.

Jennifer Lopez

In Tamara Ralph.

Sydney Sweeney

In Miu Miu.

Ariana Grande

In archival Christian Dior.

Andra Day

In Marmar Halim.

Gwyneth Paltrow

In Dries Van Noten.

Elle Fanning

In Gucci.

Teyana Taylor

In Miss Sohee.

Chase Infiniti

In Louis Vuitton.

Zoey Deutch

In a black and ivory satin gown.

Cynthia Erivo

In Givenchy.

Emily Blunt‌

In Schiaparelli.

Dakota Johnson

In Valentino.

Amanda Seyfried‌

In Valentino.

Mia Goth

In Christian Dior.

Kristen Stewart

In Rodarte.