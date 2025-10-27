Over the weekend, Sydney Sweeney walked the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, Christy, a biopic about noted female boxer Christy Martin. She turned heads at the screening, not because of what she was wearing, though her light pink Miu Miui gown was stunning, but because of a major hair transformation. The actress debuted her shortest, blondest hairstyle yet. The bold new look was the work of celebrity hair colorist Jacob Schwartz and the Euphoria star’s longtime hairstylist, Glen Coco Oropeza.

Schwartz took Sweeney’s hair brighter, using Schwarzkopf Professional products to create a color that he called “bleached suede blonde:” a pale, luminous blonde hue with soft golden undertones that add dimension to the shade. He used Igora Royal to lift the base of Sweeney’s hair before using lightener to add in the highlights. Then Schwartz applied Igora Vibrance to blend the roots and base, for a seamless transition, before going back in with more lightener to balayage and brighten the ends.

Once the color was set, Oropeza styled Sweeney’s hair into a blunt, chin-length bob. He started on damp hair, working in Kérastase Anti Frizz Glaze Milk to keep things smooth as he shaped the cut. Next, he added a boost of Mousse Bouffante at the roots for volume and a touch of Gloss Absolu Glaze Drops through the lengths for shine before blow-dying and adding in soft, face-framing waves. Oropeza finished the look off with a misting of Volume In Powder for added texture and a final sweep of the Glaze Drops on the ends for a glossy, polished finish.

(+) Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The result? A modern, playful, and effortless transformation. The look doesn’t just fit her perfectly, but it also feels like it’s signaling the start of a fresh chapter for Sweeney. After all, nothing says new beginnings quite like a new hair color and a bold cut to match.