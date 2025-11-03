Like clockwork, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) hosts its annual gala during the first weekend in November. Drawing quite the celebrity crowd, the most prestigious names across entertainment and film worlds gather on Wilshire Boulevard for a night filled with philanthropy, fashion and, of course...art. With no ordinary step and repeat in sight, instead, stars light up for the cameras in front of the museum’s Urban Light installation (a collection of restored street lamps from 1920s and 1930s Southern California) — a signature component of the gala.

Dating back to 2011, the event originally began to raise money for the museum’s film initiatives, but quickly became one of the most exclusive celebrity red carpets of the year. Spoiler alert: this year is no different. A-listers like Demi Moore, Cynthia Erivo, Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford (plus, so many more), came out in full force. And since Gucci is the presenting sponsor of the gala, you can imagine the show-stopping looks that were pulled straight from the runway for the black-tie affair.

While so much of this event keeps with tradition, there was, however, one major shake up this year: it’s Demna’s Gucci now. The artistic director was appointed to the new role in March 2025, leaving behind his 10-year post at Balenciaga. Demna presented his first collection during Milan fashion week in September with a 35-minute short film, The Tiger, starring Demi Moore. Now, we’re finally seeing more from the label during a Gucci-centric night at the museum.

Ahead, see all of the best-dressed stars at the 2025 LACMA Art + Film gala.

Demi Moore

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Moore, who helped ring in this new Gucci era, showed up wearing a stunning custom sheer gown featuring a halter-neck dress with a multi-colored floral sequin embroidered pattern. The actor worked with longtime stylist, Brad Goreski, responsible for some of her most memorable red carpet looks to date — this one included.

Laura Harrier

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

There’s really no red carpet that Harrier walks down that she doesn’t completely command. And the Spider-Man actor has our attention, yet again— this time in a strapless Gucci masterpiece. She accessorized the royal blue silhouette with matching cool-toned Tiffany & Co jewelry.

Kaia Gerber & Cindy Crawford

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The most wholesome moment of the night was when Gerber walked the red carpet with her supermodel mom, Crawford. The two shared laughs and held hands while posing for the cameras in twinning custom Gucci gowns. Like mother, like daughter.

Doja Cat

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

An invitation to this year’s gala meant that you also got to see the one and only Doja Cat perform. The singer wore a golden long-sleeve sequin gown with a plunging neckline by Gucci for the occasion.

Ariana Greenblatt

Kevin Winter/WireImage/Getty Images

Greenblatt is quickly becoming known for her impeccable red carpet style at just 18-years-old. The star worked with celeb stylist Molly Dickson to pull off this black McQueen halter-neck gown from their Autumn/Winter 2025 collection. She wore Chopard diamond jewelry to complement her black-tie ensemble.

Elsa Hosk

Monica Schipper/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Hosk was the epitome of old-Hollywood glamour in her polka-dotted black and white gown by Ermanno Scervino. The Helsa founder wore the strapless number with black stilettos from Aquazzura, a sparkling necklace by Rahaminov Diamonds, and earrings by David Webb.

Tessa Thompson

Monica Schipper/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Thompson opted for a metallic backless gown by Gucci, as she described as “an actual work of art” in her Instagram caption. The Hedda actor absolutely understood the assignment as she dazzled in this long-sleeve sequined dress.

Paloma Elsesser

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Model Elsesser wore a sheer feathered black silhouette originally worn by Alia Shawkat in Gucci’s short film, The Tiger (as well as look 27 in the brand’s Spring 2026 look book). The strapless gown has the brand’s signature logo detail embedded throughout, but in a super subtle way.

Cynthia Erivo

Monica Schipper/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wicked star Erivo always knows how to made a grand entrance. This time, the actor wore a dramatic Schiaparelli Couture gown from the Fall 2025 runway by Daniel Roseberry. It was truly as if it was made just for her. Erivo also rocked Christian Louboutin pumps as well as David Yurman jewels.

Kristen Wiig

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wiig looked phenomenal in a gasp-worthy see-through Rodarte lace gown. The Bridesmaids actor embraced naked dressing in nothing but a black pair of underwear underneath.

Alex Consani

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Model (and friend of the house) Consani looked effortless in a nude sequined Gucci gown with a daring leg slit. She kept the look monochromatic and simple with only a pair of matching pointed-toe stilettos.

Paris Hilton

Monica Schipper/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Hilton used the gala as an opportunity to share a sweet date night with her husband (and to celebrate the new era at Gucci). The entrepreneur wore a sultry black lace dress by the Italian label as she posed in front of the iconic street lights.

Demi Lovato

Kevin Winter/WireImage/Getty Images

Lovato wore a beautiful A-line ball gown by Turkish-based brand, Salih Balta. The strapless black bodice hugged her waist perfectly while the bottom half was made with a luxe velvet fabric. The singer paired the jewel-toned dress with satin Saint Laurent heels and James Allen diamonds.