Euphoria season three might be a long way off, but the show’s stars are giving fans plenty to rave about in the meantime. At this year’s Venice Film Festival, Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow’s Old Hollywood makeup is a far cry from the colorful, crystal-embellished looks their characters typically wear on the hit HBO show, but it’s truly just as swoon-worthy. Throughout the star-studded festival, the actors have opted for classic glam looks and on one day, even seemingly channeled their sister characters, Cassie and Lexi, with a sweet twinning moment.

Earlier in the week, they matched in black Armani gowns, Sweeney’s a backless look with a chic ribbon detail around the neck and Apatow’s a sleek, strapless number. Together, the matchy-matchy look was equal parts adorable and drop-dead gorgeous — and surely made fans miss the jaw-dropping shenanigans of Cassie and Lexi. For their glam, Sweeney chose a half-up style secured with a ribbon that matched her dress, while Apatow had her bob styled with soft waves and a side part. Of course, the stars were wearing Armani Beauty makeup (Sweeney’s by makeup artist Melissa Hernandez and Apatow’s courtesy of Mélanie Inglessis), both opting for timeless and elegant glam.

Over the weekend, Sweeney and Apatow hit the red carpet yet again in full faces of Armani Beauty, but this time, they tried something a little different. In a red custom gown by Armani, Sweeney wore her blonde hair in long waves and sported a soft shimmery eye look and red lipstick.

To prep her skin, Hernandez applied the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Primer, followed by the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation and Luminous Silk Concealer. After setting with the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Glow Setting Powder, she added definition using the Armani Beauty Neo Nude A-Contour in 21, Armani Beauty Neo Nude A-Blush in 50, and the Armani Beauty Neo Nude Melting Color Balm in 50. She also added a pop of radiance with the Armani Beauty Neo Nude A-Highlight in 11.

Sweeney’s eye look consisted of the Armani Beauty Eyes to Kill Stellar in 6, a champagne shade, as well as the Armani Beauty Smooth Silk Eye Pencil in 10 and the Armani Beauty Eyes to Kill Classico Mascara. Her lipstick, Armani Beauty Lip Power in 507, a bright red, pulled the entire look together.

Apatow also went for a red lip, but with a more dramatic eye. Her complexion products remained largely the same as Sweeney’s, with slight variations in shades: Armani Beauty Neo Nude A-Blush in 30, Armani Beauty Neo Nude A-Highlight in 10, and Armani Beauty Neo Nude A-Contour in 20.

For the star’s smokey eye look, Inglessis used the Armani Beauty Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow in 24 (a light shimmery brown), Armani Beauty Smooth Silk Eye Pencil in 12, and Armani Beauty Eyes to Kill Classico Mascara. Apatow’s deep berry lip shade was courtesy of the Armani Beauty Lip Power in. 504.

Ahead, discover all the products used to create Sweeney and Apatow’s latest Venice Film Festival glam.

