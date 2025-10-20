It’s hard to believe the Academy Museum Gala only launched some four years ago. In that short timespan, the annual event, which raises funds for the iconic Academy Museum in Los Angeles while also celebrating influential figures in film, has become known for its star-studded carpet that nearly rivals that of the Oscars and Met Gala. Since 2021, celebrities the likes of Demi Moore and Kim Kardashian grace the museum in bold couture and fresh-off-the-runway looks, and this year was no different. Yes, the 2025 Academy Museum Gala delivered some major style moments that were, in a word, memorable.

Kicking things off was Kim Kardashian, who arrived in a polarizing face-shielding look from Maison Margiela’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection. Also serving drama was Zoë Kravitz, who arrived in a voluminous, puff-sleeved creation from Saint Laurent, also from the Spring/Summer 2026 runway.

There were also some clear trends sweeping the venue, particularly cut-out heavy gowns worn by Greta Lee, Leslie Bibb, Joey King, and Sydney Sweeney, who all proved that strategically sexy silhouettes are in. Could this trend be a sign of what’s to come for the 2025 award season? All signs point to yes.

Ahead, see all the major celebrity moments from the 2025 Academy Museum Gala.

Kendall Jenner

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In The Row.

Zoe Kravitz

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Kim Kardashian

John Shearer/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Maison Margiela.

Lucy Liu

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

In Miss Sohee.

Joey King

John Shearer/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera.

Leslie Bibb

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera.

Hailey Bieber

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Schiaparelli.

Jenna Ortega

John Shearer/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Grace Ling.

Naomi Watts

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Balenciaga.

Greta Lee

Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Getty Images

In Dior.

Selena Gomez

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Armani Privé.

Charli XCX

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Kristen Wiig

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Maude Apatow

John Shearer/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Prada.

Rebecca Hall

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

Olivia Rodrigo

John Shearer/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Armani Privé.

Elle Fanning

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Balenciaga.

Anna Kendrick

Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera dress and Rene Caovilla shoes.

Tessa Thompson

John Shearer/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Balenciaga dress and Shay jewelry.

Monica Barbaro

John Shearer/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Dior dress and DeBeers jewelry.

Michelle Monaghan

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera