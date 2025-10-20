(Red Carpet)
The 2025 Academy Museum Gala Served Up Major Celebrity Style Moments
The perfect appetizer to award season.
It’s hard to believe the Academy Museum Gala only launched some four years ago. In that short timespan, the annual event, which raises funds for the iconic Academy Museum in Los Angeles while also celebrating influential figures in film, has become known for its star-studded carpet that nearly rivals that of the Oscars and Met Gala. Since 2021, celebrities the likes of Demi Moore and Kim Kardashian grace the museum in bold couture and fresh-off-the-runway looks, and this year was no different. Yes, the 2025 Academy Museum Gala delivered some major style moments that were, in a word, memorable.
Kicking things off was Kim Kardashian, who arrived in a polarizing face-shielding look from Maison Margiela’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection. Also serving drama was Zoë Kravitz, who arrived in a voluminous, puff-sleeved creation from Saint Laurent, also from the Spring/Summer 2026 runway.
There were also some clear trends sweeping the venue, particularly cut-out heavy gowns worn by Greta Lee, Leslie Bibb, Joey King, and Sydney Sweeney, who all proved that strategically sexy silhouettes are in. Could this trend be a sign of what’s to come for the 2025 award season? All signs point to yes.
Ahead, see all the major celebrity moments from the 2025 Academy Museum Gala.
Kendall Jenner
In The Row.
Zoe Kravitz
In Saint Laurent.
Kim Kardashian
In Maison Margiela.
Lucy Liu
In Miss Sohee.
Joey King
In Carolina Herrera.
Leslie Bibb
In Carolina Herrera.
Hailey Bieber
In Schiaparelli.
Jenna Ortega
In Grace Ling.
Naomi Watts
In Balenciaga.
Greta Lee
In Dior.
Selena Gomez
In Armani Privé.
Charli XCX
In Saint Laurent.
Kristen Wiig
In Chanel.
Maude Apatow
In Prada.
Rebecca Hall
In Thom Browne.
Olivia Rodrigo
In Armani Privé.
Elle Fanning
In Balenciaga.
Anna Kendrick
In Carolina Herrera dress and Rene Caovilla shoes.
Tessa Thompson
In Balenciaga dress and Shay jewelry.
Monica Barbaro
In Dior dress and DeBeers jewelry.
Michelle Monaghan
In Carolina Herrera