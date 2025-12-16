It feels like Sydney Sweeney is perpetually in promo mode. Barely weeks after the release of Christy, the actor is already back on the press circuit, this time for her upcoming psychological thriller, The Housemaid. Add to that the recent announcement of Euphoria’s long-awaited third season premiere date, and it’s clear Sweeney is entering another major career chapter.

Even with a packed schedule, the actor continues to turn premieres into full-blown fashion moments. On December 15, Sweeney arrived at The Housemaid’s Los Angeles premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in a look that felt lifted straight from Hollywood’s golden age. This time, the similarities to Marilyn Monroe were uncanny—and very intentional. The setting helped, of course, but it was her custom gown that sealed the effect.

Sweeney wore a white silk chiffon halter dress by Galia Lahav, designed exclusively for the occasion. The draped neckline and fluid silhouette created a sense of movement, which she leaned into while posing on the carpet, gently lifting the skirt as photographers snapped away. A delicate feather trim along the hem added a final note of glamour, while diamond earrings and a matching bracelet from Jacob & Co. kept the styling classic and restrained.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Fans were quick to draw comparisons between Sweeney and Monroe before she even had a chance to walk off the carpet. The look echoed Monroe’s iconic white halter dress from The Seven Year Itch.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

From the back, the gown revealed a corset-inspired button closure, a detail that only added to comparisons to Monroe’s iconic white dress.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images

Sweeney later changed into a second white look for the after-party, opting for a strapless mini dress by Shushu Tong adorned with floral appliqué. The silhouette was more modern but still nodded to bridal influences. She finished the outfit with matching white lace pumps from Black Suede Studio, closing out the night with a softer, contemporary contrast to her premiere gown.