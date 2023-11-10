When Hunter Schafer joined the cast of the much-anticipated Hunger Games prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, I immediately knew that she was going to pull out all the sartorial stops once the international press tour kicked off. And now that it’s here, I can safely say she definitely has (as if I ever doubted her). The festivities kicked off just last week in and to no one’s surprise, the star’s captured the dystopian glitz and glam of Panem (the Hunger Games universe), while still staying true to her penchant for unpredictable fashion. Schafer’s press tour looks are some of her best red carpet work and given that there’s a week until the film’s release, there’s even more top-notch moments to come.

While her daring Hunger Games promotion wardrobe is undeniably on everyone’s radar right now, Schafer has always had impeccable style — from her first Euphoria event back in 2019 until now. Some of Schafer’s best looks pre-Hunger Games in my humble opinion? I’d be remiss if I didn’t pay homage to her 2021 Met Gala Prada matching set, which basically propelled her to superstar style status. Or the the fitted denim Rick Owens maxi dress she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2022. And who could forget the itty bitty feather-like bandeau top from Ann Demeulemeester that she chose for the same annual A-list affair earlier this year? All this to say, she loves to keep her fans on their toes, which is exactly her M.O. for the Hunger Games tour.

Keep scrolling to see Schafer’s best red carpet looks while promoting the Hunger Games prequel, and bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it over the next week of events.

November 9

Schafer attended the world premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes in London in a gold two-piece velour bra and maxi skirt set from Prada, which photographed beautifully.

November 8

To combat the rainy London weather on Wednesday afternoon, Schafer styled a gray peacoat from Prada’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection over a floral-embellished Conner Ives skirt set.

November 5

The model channeled Pablo Picasso realness in a multicolor midi dress from Schiaparelli’s Fall/Winter 2023 runway at the Berlin premiere of her upcoming film.